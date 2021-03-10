WATCH: The four dynamics shaping South African politics in 2021… and how the media fits in













I did a conference presentation last week summarising my recent 2020 review article and decided to turn it into my first ever YouTube video.

The result is a bit rough and ready (I really need to get a proper microphone) but I think that the content is good. The video pulls out the four main dynamics affecting our political discourse at the moment based on my research and I think it gives a great bird’s eye view of what’s happening in South African politics at the moment. Enjoy 🙂

Superlinear contains the investigations and creative pursuits of an itinerant scholar; mostly trying to make sense of this crazy place called South Africa through data science and culture. I write in my personal, unpaid capacity as a proud South African that loves our beautiful country and its people.

