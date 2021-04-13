Lift off as Mediamark launches a ‘341’ campaign to help boost businesses













With businesses across the board still reeling from the ongoing effects of Covid-19, a number of media businesses have extended a helping hand – more than often not using their channels and reach to give struggling companies a boost.

Now Mediamark, with Kagiso Media Radio’s Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio (ECR), have launched a multi-channel, mass reach #341LiftOff’ campaign to lend a hand, and also give impetus to their own stations’ advertising bottom line.

“This is a super once-off price promotion where advertisers of any ‘size’ can buy one radio ad and get two radio ads for free – even in peak hour time channels if they so desire,” said Charlie Wannell, head of marketing at. Mediamark. “It will be served on a first come first served bases – we will be monitoring our inventory carefully.” The offer will end on 4 July.

At the heart of the campaign is the understanding that radio, as an immediate platform, is the “single-best channel for short-term brand awareness to help recover lost revenue”, said Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

“We created this campaign to help businesses achieve immediate ‘lift-off’ and positive bottom-line results,” added King. “Our business has been built from the advertising spend of our clients ranging from large multinationals to small local store-owners. We see it as our responsibility to be there for them when times are tough and keep them top of mind in their markets.”

The ‘lift-off’ offer will be advertised across FM and digital channels as a first for the ad industry. Businesses, said Mediamark, want more value and return on investment without breaking the bank.

Boni Mchunu, managing director of East Coast Radio, said small and medium-sized businesses were often considered the silver bullet that can help bridge the unemployment gap. The campaign, she added, “will not only help our community, but our countrymen and South Africa’s fragile economy”.

It will also help the stations involved, Wannell told The Media Online. “Like all businesses the media game is tough right now – and because we have inventory and access to such deep and far reaching audiences we feel this can only benefit all parties,” she said.

Both stations would help businesses develop creative for the spots, and record them too, but a small fee might be charged for the voice over. And if the client wants to push out the message across the stations’ media channels? Wannell said: “The offer is for on-air advertising only but we are more than happy to develop multi channel campaigns for our clients across our digital platforms if they desire.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.