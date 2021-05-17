Fun, creative and bold: cheeky billboard drives second-hand car marketing













Inspired by the “automotive billboard wars of the past”, online used car dealership getWorth has created a cheeky billboard campaign taking on its biggest competitor, We Buy Cars.

“While we cater to different audiences, We Buy Cars is a major market contender. Their existing billboard copy reads, ‘Big or small, we buy them all’,” says Steph Teixeira, getWorth’s marketing manager. “We placed a cheeky billboard alongside theirs, reading, ‘…Clean and cared for, we pay more.’”

Teixeira adds, “… I thought it was time that Cape Town had its very own ‘battle’ for people to enjoy. My designer and I developed this in-house.”

The billboard tactically plays on the fact that where We Buy Cars is happy to buy and sell anything and everything, getWorth focuses on quality and offering customers more value. Teixeira explained, “We are particular about what we buy because we stand behind the cars we sell.”

