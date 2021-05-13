Media Moves: Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation launches TutuTalks series, Herman joins Joe Public United, Red & Yellow bursary awarded













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation launch inspiring TutuTalks series

Samantha Mkandhla

Discover how social entrepreneur Samantha Mkandhla learned to overcome the personal cost of servant leadership and still work to make the world a better place. She was the subject of the first in the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation’s 2021 TutuTalks series, launched this week.

Mkandhla, who founded the award-winning social justice and advocacy platform Lady Liberty SA in 2014 to provide marginalised women with access to the justice system, delivered the first in the Foundation’s TutuTalks 2021: Showcasing Moral and Ethical Leadership series, on 11 May.

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation is using the TutuTalks series to reframe unresolved issues within civil society and uncover what moral and ethical leadership entails. The intention is to not only spread ideas, but also to empower young African leaders. Mkandhla’s talk was presented in collaboration with the African Leadership Institute, and sponsored by the Motsepe Foundation.

The Foundation feels that giving dynamic and inspirational young African leaders an international platform will play a critical role in inspiring other young Africans to become ethical leaders in their schools, communities and societies.

“We recognise the importance of representation in leadership positions and the need to retain a community focus as one grows in a leadership position. The TutuTalks series will offer a rich, participative curation of experiences, insights and wisdom, and an exploration of compelling narratives for emulation, through dynamic storytelling,” it said in a statement.

The talk can be viewed on the Foundation’s website, //events.tutu.org.za/ from 11 May 2021.

People moves

Dan Herman appointed chief digital officer at Joe Public United

Digital expert, Dan Herman, has been appointed as chief digital officer at Joe Public United.

“I am thrilled to be joining Joe Public United and working as part of this visionary team with an outstanding industry reputation,” Herman said.

He has deep digital experience spanning a multitude of both corporate and consumer brands, such as BMW, Standard Bank, Mondelēz as well as Coca-Cola and Investec. His most recent position was head of customer experience at Wunderman Thompson.

“We are really excited to have Dan on board. We welcome him to our family and look forward to working with him to assist us in growing our people and clients in the fast evolving digital arena,” said Gareth Leck, Group CEO at Joe Public United.

Nnete Modise Bursary Awarded for study at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business

Abey Mokgwatsane and Bongeka Sigoso

The Nnete Modise Bursary has been awarded to Bongeka Sigoso to complete her marketing degree at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business in partnership with Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA).

The bursary was created after securing funding from Vodacom’s head of brand communications and sponsorship, Abey Mokgwatsane, to administer a bursary on his behalf.

Named after his late grandmother, the Nnete Modise Bursary is targeted at redressing the imbalance to the access of quality education and the access to a highly rewarding career in marketing and communications. It is also intended to play its part in the emancipation of black women in South Africa.

“The bursary is on offer for study from First Year through to completion of the marketing degree. This is part of my personal commitment to be a light in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) as I believe the economic emancipation of women can go a long way in the fight against GBV,” explained Mokgwatsane.

Sigoso, who started her BCom Marketing Degree at Red & Yellow last month, hails from Khayelitsha. The 21-year-old is excited about what this opportunity offers her.

“I have come from a disadvantaged background and growing up in such a situation, I told myself that I am going to study very hard, not only so that I can change my life, but of those around me,” she explains. “This opportunity is a great honour – I will be able to get a proper education and help my family. After I graduate, I would like to do a one year further post-graduate programme, and then find employment as a marketing manager. I would love to work for the largest companies in South Africa and then work my way up the ranks!”

CNN Hires Larry Madowo as Nairobi-based correspondent

Larry Madowo is leaving the BBC to take up a new position with CNN as the network’s Nairobi-based correspondent, it was announced today by Deborah Rayner, senior vice president of International Newsgathering and managing editor, Europe, Middle East and Africa, for CNN International.

Madowo most recently served as the BBC’s North America correspondent in Washington, D.C., covering major U.S. news stories including the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 presidential election and the protests following the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin. He also was a fill-in anchor for the network’s flagship BBC World News America show that airs globally and on PBS stations across the United States.

This assignment marks a return to Nairobi for the Kenyan-born Madowo, who started his broadcasting career at Kenya Television Network at the age of 20.

Madowo previously served as the BBC Africa business editor, where he oversaw the launch of six syndicated shows in three languages and managed more than two dozen business journalists based in London and four African countries.

When game changers unite to create a better South Africa

OneSpark is a new-age, globally backed, startup completely re-inventing insurance and doing everything it can to create a better future for all South Africans.

It has announced Siya Kolisi & Lungi Ngidi as their brand ambassadors to be a part of the growing OneSpark family facilitated by Roc Nation Sports.

“Our current suite of products can help change South Africans lives, where for every one million South Africans we protect, our products will inject around R1 trillion back into the South African economy. Our soon to launch life insurance products will do even more, changing everything the world thinks it knows about life insurance.” Shares Greg Smith & Josh Kaplan, Co-Founders and Joint CEO’s of OneSpark

Top African gamer, Grant Hinds, brings his A-game to banking app, Bettr

Grant Hinds

Renowned South African gamer, content creator and tech expert, Grant Hinds, has joined fintech banking disruptor, Bettr.App, as a co-founder in a power-move to merge the worlds of gaming, content creation and banking.

A qualified art director, Hinds graduated from the internationally renowned AAA School of Advertising in Cape Town, but his trajectory accelerated when he took the leap to turn his passion for gaming into a career. Now he wants to help create real economic opportunities for more aspiring creatives.

“We don’t have services as content creators that cater to the way we make money. Banking establishments have really stifled our capability of making money. We need a bank that legitimises what we’re earning and how we’re earning that money – as a career – and helps us build a credit score for a brand new world,” Hinds said. He will be working with the Bettr team to build tools that will integrate with and simplify life for gamers & content creators.

Business moves

Salesforce and Disney Studios Content join forces to help accelerate production with new technology

Sarah Franklin

Salesforce and Disney Studios Content have announced a five-year innovation partnership to help support Disney filmmakers and marketers using the Salesforce platform.

By naming Salesforce a StudioLAB Innovation Partner, the companies will explore new ways to use technology to manage and accelerate the content production lifecycle and support the creation of content — from the earliest ideas in development all the way through post-production and marketing.

“Disney’s creative leadership has inspired generations with emotional storytelling and imaginative experiences,” said Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer at Salesforce.

“Salesforce’s platform gives us the ability to accelerate and better coordinate the production process,” said Jamie Voris, chief technology officer, Disney Studios Content. “With Salesforce as our Innovation Partner we can equip our marketers and storytellers with world-class technology to better deliver against the incredible slate of content we have planned for streaming and theatrical audiences.”

Introducing wonder, a customer experience agency born in the new normal

As of March 2021,South Africa’s marketing landscape has an innovative new player – a CX agency with three significant leaders at the helm.

Industry heavyweights Gareth McPherson (ex-Virgin Active chief marketing officer and both managing director and chief creative officer at Publicis Machine for close to eight years), and Helen Ludwig (local ad industry strategy leader and former managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi) have joined forces as CEO and chief strategy officer respectively at Wonder, the country’s newest CX-specific agency. Digital maverick Adrian Hewlett is a partner and non-executive chairperson.

Wonder is founded on the premise that now, more than ever, businesses are increasingly aware that the customer’s journey and their associated experience is the coalface of brand success.

Wonder is digital, data and technology first. Critical to their business model is their cross-functional Council. The Council is a radical combination of experts assembled as a powerful foundation for collaboration, innovation and integration. Members include successful techpreneur Gys Kappers, founder of Wyzetalk; Hollywood and Netflix filmmaker Sunu Gonera; iconic local DJ, music producer and South African TikTok rep Sketchy Bongo; mobile maven and digital sales funnel expert Nicky Allen; SuperSport broadcaster and ex-Springbok Hanyani Shimange; and digital pioneer and groundbreaking eco-retailer, chairman Adrian Hewlett.

Sea Monster’s new marketing platform promises fun and games – but the kind that’ll be be great for business

Fun and games are fundamental to the innovations pioneered by gaming and animation specialist Sea Monster, and their latest white-label digital marketing platform Lighthouse promises to kick it up a notch. Utilising a combination of quiz mechanics, mini games, vouchers and other check-in functions to reward and connect customers to their brands, Lighthouse is designed to give businesses across the board a significant competitive edge.

In effect, the customisable web app enables brands to connect with their customers, linking digital and real-world behaviour, in a highly innovative – and impactful way. Cost-effective and user-friendly, it merges experiences that drive real engagement and value, for both customers and brands.

It is also data-driven, with the express intention of offering users more agency in their relationships, and handing brands greater insight into their customers. Truly innovative, it feeds into those underlying factors that motivate us as humans.

MEX partners with ayoba, one of Africa’s richest entertainment economy focused platforms

Music Exchange (MEX) has announced a fundamental partnership with one of the continent’s richest entertainment economy focused platforms, ayoba.

Ayoba, the all-in-one app, offers free instant messaging, voice and video calling, games, music, news, entertainment news, and other content which MEX now forms a critical part in. In the coming weeks and months ahead, MEX will be sharing its decade-long journey in actively uplifting, empowering the continents creatives, informed by global networks, clients and partnerships the likes of this one.

“Music Exchange was established in 2009 as a bridge and guide into the broader entertainment economy,” said MEX founder, Martin “What was clear to us, from the outset, was a real need to help educate and keep safe young, aspiring and established creatives. We’ve successfully achieved that by brokering and investing in masterclasses, an annual conference, now in its 11th year, and outreach programmes that extend as far as the EU.”

“This partnership with ayoba gives all of its active users access to our content, which we look to share with creatives right across the continent,” he added. “In growing our reach, we get to share our voice by investing decades-worth of insights, learnings, best practice and practical advice that before now was severely lacking.”

Capitec, Sabric and Schalk Bezuidenhout help South Africans side-step bank fraud

South Africa’s biggest digital bank Capitec and SABRIC, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, recently teamed up as part of #MoneySmaryWeek for a fraud awareness campaign starring Schalk Bezuidenhout. The series used humour to land the message that banks will never ask their clients for their confidential information. It also entrenched the idea that people need to think twice and use caution when purchasing from unknown people and online sites.

The campaign was produced following the industry wide rapid acceleration of fraud related crimes noted by SABRIC since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

In a series of videos, viewers are shown just how easy it is to get caught off guard and unwittingly share confidential info. Actor and comedian Bezuidenhout is seen in a variety of uncomfortable scenarios, where he is duped into sharing information with strangers. From divulging his kiss with his cousin, to being charmed into buying a ‘real’ dolphin and being convinced by a fake boss to perform the hokey pokey, the message is clear – your bank will never pressure you into doing things over the phone such as sharing confidential information. And it’s wise to be wary, especially when buying from an online store or person.

The videos have to date organically reached 263 000 people and had 149 852 engagements, showing the strength of using humour to deliver critical information to consumers.

SA Speakers Go Global

Five hundred South African keynote speakers, MCs, entertainers and trainers have been handed a critical lifeline in the form of an app which offers their services to conferences and corporates around the world.

Launched in the heart of the pandemic, on 5 May 2020, the WeSpeak Global app was designed for the South African events industry, to market thought leaders and entertainers while providing a marketplace to sell their short video keynotes, online books and training courses. As many parts of the world now start to emerge from hard lockdown, the app has also evolved to include venues, suppliers and accommodation.

Well-known speakers registering their talents include John Smit, Professor Jonathan Jansen and Vusi Thembekwayo, and recent bookings have seen Llewellyn Devereaux (three times), Duane Rockwell (MC), Liezel van der Westhuizen and Cindy Norcott, all achieving a significant return on their monthly app subscription, which ranges from a free basic listing (entry level) to $25 per month (silver package).

International speakers include Jason Hewlett, Sterling Hawkins and Lisa Orrell from the USA, Kevin Gaskell (UK), Mallence Bart-Williams (Germany) and Antoni Lacinai (Sweden).

“Like tourism, the speaking industry was hard hit by COVID-19. We wanted to help those whose livelihood was almost instantly out on the line. Now, conference, event planners and organisers around the world can instantly connect with any speaker, entertainer or emcee and contact them directly. You can listen to podcasts, read articles, purchase an online course or ‘DinKEYnote’ which provides access to the experience and expertise within our local industry directly to your pocket at the touch of a button,” explained Bronwyn Hesketh, the co-creator of the app and chief marketing officer of Hesketh Media.

‘The Long and the Short of It’ Golf Podcast Off to a Cracking Start Johannesburg, May 2021

There’s a new sports podcast in the South African market, and it’s giving local golf fans access to some of the biggest global names in the sport.

The brainchild of Hot 91.9FM radio presenters Simon Hill and Dylan Rogers, ‘The Long and the Short of It’ launched towards the end of last year, and has already racked up an impressive list of guests, including six-time major champion Nick Faldo, South Africa’s greatest golfer Gary Player, former US Ryder Cup captain Ben Crenshaw, renowned agent Chubby Chandler, long-time Ernie Els caddie Ricci Roberts, former Europe Ryder Cup captain Mark James, and two-time SA Open champion and former Players Champion Tim Clark.

Hill and Rogers are the producers and presenters behind the podcast, with well-known South African golf personality Dale Hayes bolstering the line-up and bringing his extensive knowledge of the game to most of the episodes. “We’re having the best time putting this podcast together,” said Hill. “We’re all mad about golf and just love being able to sit down with these big personalities to hear the great stories they have to tell. And they have many!”

SABC2 announces long running lifestyle magazine show Pasella ends in January 2022.

Produced by Tswelopele productions and the brainchild of Pieter Cilliers, Pasella first hit the screens on the 17March 1998, and as the name suggests it became a bonus to our viewers for the past 23 years.

The show has for the past two decades unearthed talent and introduced a host of presenters such as Derrich Gardner, Shemane Harris, Paul Rothman, Vicky Davis, Minki van Der Westhuizen, Amalia Uys, Hemelbesem, Christi Panagio, Mishka Patel, Eloise Cupido and Jo-Ann Strauss to name a few.

“After 23 years on air, the time has come to say goodbye to Pasella. The decision has been a hard one, but it is necessary with the new schedule introduced in April this year, aimed at diversifying SABC 2’s Afrikaans magazine offering and providing our audiences with fresh, entertaining, varied and relevant local content,” said SABC 2 head of channel, Gerhard Pretorius. “This will also enable the channel to showcase different stories which represent the diversity of our nation and offer more opportunities for independent producers to bring their creative works to the channel.”

Press Room appointed by Watch Republic

Watch Republic, retailer of leading international watch brands and accessories in South Africa, has appointed Press Room as their PR Agency.

Watch Republic is the ultimate shopping destination with a wide range of stylish, designer watches. Watch Republic is owned by Fossil Accessories South Africa (Pty) Ltd, part of Fossil Group, Inc. Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer lifestyle and fashion accessories.

M-Net Movies launches pop-up movie channel that celebrates African filmmakers

To celebrate Africa Day on Tuesday, 25 May, MultiChoice Group is launching M-Net Movies Afro-Cinema, a pop-up movie channel dedicated to showcasing and celebrating contemporary African films. The Afro-Cinema Channel will be available from Friday, 21May, to Sunday, 30 May 2021, on Channel 198 to DStv customers on Access to Premium packages across the continent.

“At its essence, Africa Day is about celebrating African unity and success as well as acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. The pandemic has hit the film industry quite hard, and African filmmakers were not spared. This Africa Day, we want to celebrate the talent and resilience of the continent’s film industry with the launch of this festival of African films where our audiences can enjoy AfroCinema from the comfort of their own homes,” said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video.

Visit the M-Net Website for exclusive content and join the conversation on Twitter @mnetmovies, Instagram and Facebook using #MMAfroCinema and #MMpopup.

A better way to map your brand strategy with ETIKET’s ReImagine Toolkit

To make sure a brand’s messaging is authentic, salient, and consistent, ETIKET has developed The ReImagine Toolkit, re-imagining the 4Ps of marketing focusing on Personality, Purpose, Product and Promise.

“We use this in-house methodology to make sure that together, the client and agency have framed the brand’s personality and what the brand experience should be. This human-centric approach becomes a guiding star to all our creative efforts,” said Sarah Condon, group MD.

To sense-check the brand’s self-perception, ETIKET applies design-thinking principles to make sure it gets a deep understanding of the customer and identify why a customer has a preference, makes a purchase or takes action.

The ReImagine Toolkit creates a strategic framework for the brand within the context of competitor brands and consumer insights, based on the business’ salient points. Including a third axis in every dimension (as opposed to the usual two-axes segmentation), the ReImagine Toolkit allows for a more refined and unique positioning of a brand resulting in building brand meaning through salience rather than differentiation (USPs).

Making moves

Boost with Facebook for SMMEs sessions kicks off soon

Digify Africa, a non-profit organisation, will be kickstarting the Boost With Facebook (BwF) sessions on the 18 May 2021.

The free online workshops offer entrepreneurs an opportunity to upskill and gain in-depth knowledge and skills to use social media tools like Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp to drive business growth. The online sessions delivered by expert trainers and offer a wide range of content, like How to create engaging content, Instagram Story School, How to Get creative with your App, and many more.

Digital literacy and skills remain a challenge for many entrepreneurs, even more so township-based enterprises who still face access barriers to resources and digital skills.

Digify Africa seeks to alleviate this skills gap by making digital skills training more accessible to entrepreneurs across South Africa. In 2020, we were able to train more than 3457 entrepreneurs across South Africa.

Entrepreneurs are urged to take advantage of this free learning opportunity and register here //bit.ly/RegisterBoost. To get more information, please watch this video //youtu.be/kH2KzMbW0cQ.

Corona Studios looking for South Africans to star in their next season

Following the success of the launch of season one of Free Range Humans, South Africans are now encouraged to enter and stand a chance of being featured in season two of the international series. The lucky winner will also be awarded R350 000.00 to pursue a complete leap into their outdoor driven passion projects.

In the belief that we experience our best lives outside, with Free Range Humans, Corona wants to identify individuals globally who have taken the leap fully from their original routines into their passion projects, and find meaning in their lives outside.

To stand a chance of winning R350, 000.00 to enable you to live your dream-job for a year, simply tell Corona what you currently do, and the project or job you’d love to pursue if you had the funding to go free range and live a life outside at //www.coronafreerangefund.co.za/. The competition closes on 31 May.

SABC alerts public on scroller message as the switch-off of analogue TV transmitters continues

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has alerted the public of a scrolling message which is appearing on all SABC television channels (SABC 1, 2 and S3), broadcast through analogue TV transmitters.

The main purpose of this message is to alert the public about the impending analogue switch off and the need to change to alternative digital technologies for television viewing. This is in keeping with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), wherein he stated that all analogue transmissions would be switched off by April 2022.

This message will only appear on analogue television platforms and not on any of its digital platforms (i.e. DTT, DTH, DSTV, OVHD and OTT platforms).

The scrolling message reads as follows: “Important notice: If you see this message go to your nearest Post Office to register for a free government subsidised decoder or call 0860 736 832 to continue receiving a television broadcast”

Sanlam shows how to live with game-changing confidence

Following the recent announcement of Sanlam’s new brand promise to empower millions of Africans to Live with Confidence, the group has begun to put it into practice with the launch of an inspirational team of Confidence Coaches. It is the first in a series of initiatives that aims to empower consumers to live with the kind of financial confidence that makes a real and lasting difference.

“At Sanlam, we believe confidence is the game changer that can greatly increase your chance of success. It unlocks possibility, motivates you to reach your full potential, and allows you to live your best life. Learning to live with this kind of financial confidence, however, is a journey, and this is exactly what our brand promise is all about. No matter where your starting point is, we’re committed to equipping you with the right tools, support, and guidance to help you get from where you are to where you want to be,” said Sydney Mbhele, the Chief Executive of Brand at Sanlam.

A diverse mix of five well-known personalities and influential voices who will share personal insights and offer practical tips on how to live with confidence, through a series of online conversations.

First up is world-renowned coach, José Mourinho. “We’re really excited to have José on-board as our lead coach and star of our new advert,” Mbhele said. “As an organisation operating in 45 countries in and outside the African continent, his broad appeal and personal connections with the continent makes him the perfect choice.”

Fans will have the opportunity to connect with José for a one-on-one coaching session through The Confidence Coach bot on Facebook Messenger, to chat about goals, life plans and overcoming obstacles. He’ll make notes and share a unique takeaway and reminder with you afterwards: Your Confidence Rulebook. DJ Sbu will be the next coach.

ACA issues RFI for provision of preferential rates to ad industry

The Association for Communication and Advertising NPC (ACA) has taken a decision to conduct a review of its financial services provider as well as the current insurance policies which are accessible at preferential rates by member agencies of the ACA. The policies under review cover Cancellation & Abandonment Insurance and Personal Accident Schemes policies.

All interested parties are invited to participate in a Request for Information (RFI) process prior to a formal Request for Proposal being issued. The closing date for submissions is 20 May 2021 at 17h00.

To download the ACA Insurance RFI document which includes the terms and conditions of the request, please click on this link – ACA RFI Insurance Questionnaire

Isikhova Media and Connect Agency (UK) announce mentorship opportunity for a South African jewellery designer

Isikhova Media and its jewellery magazines’ UK-based media alliance partner, the CoNNect Agency, have announced their digital mentorship opportunity for a South African jewellery designer.

The media house are independent publishers of JZA – Your Jewellery Magazine – South Africa’s first and only, dedicated jewellery consumer-retail magazine and SA Jewellery News, published on behalf of the Jewellery Council of South Africa

“The mentorship is a result of an extremely close and highly successful triad collaboration our publications have enjoyed with CoNNect Agency since late 2020,” said Jason Aarons, Editor-in-Chief of JZA and Isikhova’s Media’s Publishing Director.

“The idea was presented to us by Nina Dzhokhadze, founder of CoNNect Agency which works with emerging jewellery designers from all over the world and helps them develop brand awareness and growth. The aim is to give a South African jewellery designer the same opportunity and experience.”

The mentorship will run for three months from August through to October 2021.

