SAST Fringe Theatre to bring Chad Da Don live on YouTube













[PARTNER CONTENT] Chad Da Don is performing live on the South African State Theatre’s YouTube channel on Sunday night, 9 May, at 8pm. Tickets are R50.

Chad Da Don released his keenly awaited second studio album, which is titled Dreams Don’t Sleep, hitting stores and streaming services in late 2020.

Still basking on the success of his debut album, which received overwhelming recognition and rave reviews across the continent, Dreams Don’t Sleep is a layered presentation that deals with what’s on the surface and what lies beneath. This project once again gives fans a deeper understanding of Chad Da Don as he opens-up about his life and cements his place in the continent’s hip-hop scene.

It’s been four years since the Pretoria-born rapper dropped his highly acclaimed debut album titled The Book of Chad, but it’s not like he took any time off afterwards. He’s been as prolific in the feature game as any artist in hip-hop, offering various guest verses during his 2016 to 2020 campaign for some of the game’s biggest artists.

Chad’s style of music can be described as hip hop club bangers, with motswako infused in some of the tracks, all the way to mellow and soulful beats. Dreams Don’t Sleep was released under Chad’s label DCM Entertainment.

