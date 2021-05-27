Time flies, so have you voted in the 2021 MOST Awards survey?













There has never been a time more important to acknowledge and celebrate the commitment of media professionals and to celebrate those who have pivoted and made it through the pandemic.

That’s why voting in the 2021 MOST Awards shows a commitment to supporting South Africa’s media sector, which provides lifeblood to millions of South Africans across our diverse nation, communicating, informing and entertaining them.

The MOST Awards set the benchmark for media agencies and media owners, and professionals to strive for, and to be celebrated for the outstanding work they do.

“The 2021 MOST Awards voting kicked off to a great start but we want to push for more votes to make it the best survey ever,” said Brad Aigner, founder of research outfit, Freshly Ground Insights, which is conducting the survey.

“The MOST Awards is a very special and unique property for the South African media industry, so it is very important that we build it up again after the year of 2020, where many businesses took a hit due to covid-19,” he said. “The MOST Awards is for us, the media industry. And only we can make it successful. So, we encourage anyone who hasn’t voted yet to make their contribution.”

It’s key to participate and vote in the MOST Awards as it ensures the successful development of the South African media industry.

The MOST Awards is a crucial programme for both media owners and agencies in the South African media industry. It allows for the industry to benchmark the service levels of both media agency and media owners.

These awards enhance the relationship between all parties and ensure we continue to improve the industry as a whole. The MOST Awards survey provides all parties with the insights to improve on the various pillars they are judged on.

With the voting closing on Friday, 4 June 2021, there is still time to get your completed questionnaire in as soon as you can.

Besides voting on media owners and media agencies, we honour the legends and rising stars in the industry with the Media Owner Legend and Media Agency Legend awards; the Media Agency Rising Star and media owner Rising Star awards as well as the Bell Award (acknowledges an individual with a track record of contribution to the sector; the nominees extend outside of the media owner and agency work environment and are acknowledged as independent thought leaders) and the Shepherd Award (acknowledges an individual who invests time and knowledge in improving the media industry).

This year, there is also a ‘virtually perfect service award’ to acknowledge how the work from home and virtual sales environment has affected all agencies and owners, and their respective teams.

To access the online survey go to www.themediaonline.co.za and look for the ‘Click here to Vote’ button at the top of the homepage. Or alternatively, visit www.quicklink.co.za/votemost

Sponsorship sales for the 2021 MOST Awards are open and a variety of sponsorship packages are available. Sponsorship of specific awards can be packaged to include online advertising before, during and after the awards announcement, plus fun, creative and enduring activations during the awards.

For more information or to sponsor the MOST Awards 2021 please contact Melanie Warricker on melanie@ifeelgood.co.za

