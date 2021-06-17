PMG invests in human capital with the appointment of Chris Hitchings













[PRESS OFFICE] With an eye on human capital as a cornerstone of any successful business, Provantage Media Group has bolstered its senior management team with the key appointment of media industry veteran Chris Hitchings as PMG’s new head of human capital and group projects.

“The PMG board has taken a decision to invest in our most important asset, which is our staff, and to strengthen the company’s ability to better manage and develop our human capital within the business,” says Jacques du Preez, CEO of PMG. “We are really privileged to add someone of Chris’s calibre and experience to our senior management team.”

Hitchings has extensive experience in the media industry at senior leadership level, including serving as the CEO of DStv Media Sales for seven years and holding a senior sales and marketing directorship with a global out of home media owner.

“I’m a firm believer that when a business takes care of its people, its people will take care of their customers. Treat your staff like they make a difference, and they will,” says Hitchings. “I’m proud and excited to be working with the team at PMG – one of the most innovative media teams on the continent.”

He will be responsible with the rest of the Human Capital team for the strategic enhancement of the HR function across all PMG divisions. Some of his responsibilities will include:

Reviewing and refining all HR related management processes

Enhancing all communication forums within PMG

Talent management and succession planning

Development and implementation of a staff training and development programme

Hitchings will also assist with key group projects in the business and will form part of and assist the PMG senior management team.

“The PMG board is extremely excited about this new chapter in the company’s history and we are sure that this appointment will create another competitive advantage for us in our industry, by investing in and taking our human capital management to a new level,” Du Preez concludes.

