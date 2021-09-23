Media Moves: RAMS temporarily on hold, Tasmia Ismail heads up consolidated Media24 ads division, Joe Public United opens in Durban













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Latest RAMS release temporarily on hold

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has reviewed the new Radio Audience Measurement Survey (RAMS) and has decided to put it temporarily on hold. It says the assessment process brought several factors and considerations to light, which has increased the scope of the exercise, requiring additional time and consideration.

“The exercise was fortuitous in many ways and will ensure that we start as we mean to end,” said the BRC’s CEO, Gary Whitaker. “While the assessment report is being finalised, the BRC is intent on keeping the entire industry informed of developments as they happen.”

After the April to July 2021 (Quarter 2 plus one additional month) dataset was analysed with a sample size of just over 12 000, by 3M3A and Professor Ariane Neethling, it was concluded that although the weighted data at a total and overall provincial level are good, there are gaps in the results when looking at interlaced target markets at a provincial level. It goes without saying that in order to accurately measure radio stations the sample should be as well balanced as possible.

“As this is the launch of the industry’s new radio currency, designed to support commercial trading, we need to ensure that every element supports the delivery of ongoing stable data,” Whitaker added.

The next set of data Q2+2, April to August 2021, is now available for assessment by the team. This additional month will take the sample up to 15 000 assisting with filling in some of the gaps seen in the previous dataset. The other immediate recommendation includes investigation of a different calibration method to derive the weighted data while longer term improvements will be set in motion.

With the implementation of these recommendations, the BRC feels positive that the Q2+2 dataset will pass the stability and efficiency standards and result in a release.

“We understand that the industry is eager to have the new RAMS data released, however, additional time is needed to deliver a stable currency by taking a long-term view and realising the larger vision for the study,” said Whitaker.

People moves

Media24’s Advertising Sales Divisions consolidate under one GM

Tasmia Ismail

In keeping with Media24’s tradition of evolving to meet the needs of the market, Ads24 and The SpaceStation – the company’s two sales divisions – have been consolidated under Tasmia Ismail, who has been promoted to the position of general manager: news advertising sales.

“By providing seamless access to our news brand platforms we will meet client and agency expectations, co-creating integrated advertising solutions that deliver results,” said Ismail, who was appointed GM of Ads24 in 2019, following 17 years working in the Eastern Cape where she rose to the position of general manager: EP Media.

“Being fleet-footed, skilled and willing to partner with clients are drivers at the core of my sales management journey. Throughout my Media24 career emphasis has been on the credibility and efficacy of our content. This development places our trusted news brands firmly in the hands of seasoned sales teams eager to offer our clients cross platform advertising solutions.”

The division reports to Len Pienaar, CEO: Digital.

Huge appoints Lisa De Bonis as global chief experience officer

Lisa de Bonis

Huge, the global experience agency has announced Lisa De Bonis has joined the agency as global chief experience Officer, effective immediately. In this new role, De Bonis will report directly into Mat Baxter, global chief executive officer at Huge, where she will have overall responsibility for delivering unified brand experiences for the agency’s clients.

Baxter said, “Lisa has a unique blend of strategy, creative and transformation expertise which positions her perfectly for this new role of Chief Experience Officer. Lisa also has an outstanding pedigree, working for some of the best agencies in the world. We’re thrilled to have her on our team and to be an integral part of the exciting next chapter for Huge.”

Most recently, De Bonis served as Managing Director at Accenture Interactive. Operating in multiple leadership roles across the UK and Europe, she drove double digit growth across the comms and technology clients, enabled the integration of key acquisitions and launched a new capability focused on scaling engagements with experience and purpose at their core.

Business moves

Joe Public United brings its growth philosophy to the Durban market

Joe Public United (JPU), the largest independent, black-owned brand and communications agency group in South Africa, has announced its acquisition of a leading KwaZulu-Natal based integrated creative agency. The newly named entity, Joe Public United Durban, remains under the long-standing, highly experienced leadership team of managing director Clive McMurray and integrated executive creative director Brandon Govender. They will both retain equity in the agency. Through this transaction, Joe Public United Durban now becomes a majority black-owned agency.

This deal sees Joe Public United grow its footprint and offering into the second-largest provincial contributor to the economy in South Africa. Joe Public United now has offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

The focus will be on growing existing clients such as Dunlop, Cerebos, Independent Media, Irvine’s, Halo Water, and others, and extending Joe Public United’s leading offering to new brands within KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.

“For us to partner with South Africa’s number one agency group is a victory for creativity. Not just for us, but the province. For years we’ve been spearheading creativity in KwaZulu-Natal. Now being part of the Joe Public United family will allow us to take this to the next level and exponentially grow our people and our clients,” said Govender.

“We believe this collaboration serves as an incredible opportunity to further build on our growth purpose, and we are fully committed to supporting the team in Durban in every way we can to ensure the agency can deliver the highest levels of creative and service excellence to grow their clients,” said Pepe Marais, group integrated chief creative officer.

MultiChoice expands its offering, launches DStv Internet

In a bid to get more South African homes connected, MultiChoice has launched DStv Internet to provide internet access to those who do not have access to fibre services.

The move to bring more value to customers and diversify its offering is part of MultiChoice’s ongoing evolution from a traditional video entertainment business.

MultiChoice delivers DStv, GOtv and Showmax to more than 20 million households across 50 countries in Africa, with the convenience of being able to enjoy content anytime, anywhere via satellite or streaming.

DStv Internet is a fixed wireless access service, which means that customers can now get connected to the Internet with a SIM card and wi-fi router – a perfect option for those who do not have fibre in their residential area but want to access the internet regularly using various devices in their home.

“Customer experience is at the forefront of MultiChoice’s continued product innovation. DStv Internet provides South Africans with connectivity for all their household internet requirements, giving them more convenience and choice,” said Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

Spotify Premium and TBWA\SA-produced ‘Unleash the sounds that move you’ set to move South Africa

Celebrated international director and photographer Fausto Becatti’s short film for Spotify Premium, Unleash, traces the development of the vibes, beats and street styles of Mzansi, weaving an intricate web of movement, sound and mood.

A tribute to Mzansi’s style, culture and the places, Unleash is the digital music giant’s most locally-relevant custom ad campaign in South Africa yet.

Home to arguably the most vibrant, innovative, textured and exciting dance and music scenes in the world – enriched by 11 official languages and a fusion of cultural influences, – South Africa has initiated and participated in wave-after-wave of extraordinary dance styles and trends, from gqom to kwaito, patsula to gwara-gwara, and amapiano to bhenga.

Produced by Bioscope Films, Unleash is a love letter to this diversity – to the movement, the music, the soul of South Africa.

VMLY&R signs new partnership with the Stretton’s London Dry Gin brand, part of Edward Snell & Co.

Stretton’s is a multiple-award-winning London Dry Gin, distilled and bottled right here in South Africa. VMLY&R will be the lead creative agency for the brand’s through the line campaigns, taking charge of all digital and above-the-line work. The team hit the ground running and, just days after winning the business, is already hard at work on a new campaign that will launch later this year.

This partnership with Stretton’s Gin is extra special because it’s an opportunity to reunite with a client with whom VMLY&R previously produced award-winning work on another spirits brand.

“We’re proud to welcome Stretton’s to our client portfolio and are incredibly excited about the journey we’ve started with the brand,” said business unit director Gia Pope. “We’re confident that this partnership combines a superior product with the best marketing and creative forces, which will elevate Stretton’s in a highly competitive category.”

Making moves

Jacaranda FM launches first digital pop-up station

Jacaranda FM continues to innovate in the audio space and has launched its first digital pop-up station called, Only Local, on www.jacarandafm.com in celebration of Heritage Month.

Only Local will feature the best in South African music, as well as interviews and other content to celebrate our heritage and talent.

“As we celebrate our heritage this month, we felt that it was important to recognise the role that music plays in bringing us all together. The love for music is ubiquitous, and what better way to celebrate our heritage by placing music at the center of it?” said Hennie Myburgh, programme manager at Jacaranda FM.

Audiences can expect to find a true mix of South Africa’s finest tunes and genres all on one platform. Only Local is the first of a series of pop-up stations planned by Jacaranda FM.

The pop-up stations will allow Jacaranda FM to connect with its listeners on an ongoing, themed basis and compliments the daily product which is already consumed by millions of people across South Africa.

No story better than your truth

This Heritage Month, Superdry South Africa, together with brand ambassador, Cheslin Kolbe, are set on encouraging South Africans to remember their own cultural backgrounds and take pride in the great South African melting pot!

Built on a love of provenance and respect for the traditions of the maker, Superdry is an ever-adventurous brand whose story is built not only on an obsession with detail and a passion for unique style, but a love of heritage as well.

This year, the brand’s Heritage Day message reflects the Superdry brand message. “Given Cheslin’s story and his authenticity we thought it was apt to position our campaign message around the truth of our brand and our ambassador’s story,” explained Amanda Daniels, marketing manager at Superdry South Africa.

For Kolbe, Heritage Day is all about roots and foundation. “Heritage Day is an important and proudly South African celebration because it is a day that celebrates our rainbow nation and the unique cultures of South Africa. My culture and heritage are the backbone of who I am. I am proud of where I come from and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without my roots. It’s important to remember your roots and to pass them on to the next generation. My truth is what drives and inspires me every day, nobody can take that away from me,” he said.

Marketers in conversation

To facilitate open discussion and networking in a forum that provides a safe place among peers, the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) will be hosting the first virtual Marketers in Conversation on 12 October 2021.

Johanna McDowell, CEO of the IAS and SCOPEN partner, said the session will be an invitation-only event once a quarter, where CMOs can discuss issues that affect them and the industry in a relaxed and candid manner.

“The IAS is well-placed to facilitate these sessions, and notes the value of collaboration between marketers who are facing a rapidly changing landscape,” said McDowell. “We feel it’s important to keep senior decision makers talking with their peers, and we will be inviting a topic leader to add insight at each session.”

With its affiliation to SCOPEN, McDowell said participating CMOs will have access to others from across Africa and the UK, and the knowledge gleaned from IAS relationships and data from some 12 countries.

Collaboration between the Free State Department of Health and SABC to upscale vaccination*

In an effort to upscale the vaccination drive in the province, the Free State Department of Health is collaborating with the SABC are launching a drive through and walk-in vaccination site at the SABC Bloemfontein Office Park at the Corner of Kellner and Markgraff Street on Tuesday, 21 September 2021.

The SABC’s office park in Westdene is conveniently located in an accessible area that’s close to residential areas, office parks and it also serves as a walk way where many domestic workers who may not easily access vaccination sites during working hours will now be able to visit. The site will operate from Tuesday the 21st of September from 9h00 to 15h00 and 08h30 – 16h30 on Wednesday, the 22nd and Thursday the 23rd of September 2021.

The Provincial department of Health is providing the vaccination infrastructure and medical resources to ensure a safe and Covid compliant administration process, and the SABC is providing an easily accessible location. Anyone 18 and above is invited to visit the vaccination site to get their jab. The staff from the department of Health will register and vaccinate people on the spot.

Diary

12 industry leaders to see at FAME Week Africa 2021 | The Conference

Keep your finger on the pulse of the evolving cultural and creative industries at FAME Week Africa Conference on Monday 4 October at Gallery 44 and Theatre in the Host City of Cape Town. From hot trends to strategic approach and business models, if this is your world, these are your people.

Sisanda Henna: Henna is an award-winning, world-class actor, with an impressive portfolio of diverse and powerful leading roles. Henna’s most recent successes include M-Net Cinemax ZDF created series Trackers, which became the popular African channel’s number one viewed show.

Tshepo Moche: Tshepo is a writer, director, mother, activist and all-round good human being.

Sarah Kozlowski: Sarah Kozlowski is a South African actress and producer based between Los Angeles and Cape Town.

DJ Fosta: DJ Fosta is a prolific producer and DJ who is influenced by South Africa’s deep house sound. He hails from the township of Langa, the home of the legendary artist Brenda Fassie.

Dr Lwazi Manzi. Executive Producer: Spier Films. Dr. Lwazi Manzi is a young professional who embodies the diverse and energetic spirit of a South African institutional entrepreneur.

Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manager: The Baxter Theatre Centre.

Tumi Mogapi, Women In Music South Africa: Chapter Chair; Director of Culture Coins Agency

Manuela Dais De Deus, Director: One-eyed Jack. Manuela Dias de Deus is the Event Director of One-eyed Jack.

Monica Rorvik, Head Film and Media Promotion: Wesgro. For the past seven years, Monica has led the Film and Media Promotion Unit at Wesgro, Cape Town and the Western Cape region’s Tourism Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.

Esther Pearl, Founder and Executive Director: Camp Reel Stories

Samantha de Bruin, Founder of SAManagement Agency and Radio Show host for plugged in with Samantha de Bruin.

Dan Mace, Founder of JOE Films. Dan Mace is a young creative and visionary film director, YouTuber and the founder of JOE Films in Cape Town..

To see the full programme, click here. Tickets are free but booking is essential. Click here to book.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.