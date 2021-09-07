The permanent parking mindset













What is a permanent parking mindset effect? In simple terms, it’s a designated area or reserved parking for an employee or a company boss. It is is also part of a company benefits, provides benefits, shelter for one’s vehicle.

Key benefits

Permanent parking space and reserved

Guaranteed to be vacant unless the employee leaves the company or dies

A sign of status or achievement

A sense of importance – “I have arrived”

The closer the parking bay is to the entrance is a sign of hierarchy in the firm.

“A permanent parking is a great perk to have, as it gives one a sense of security and comfort, but it can also be an egotistic, narcissistic trait that leads to self entitlement.”

The metaphor explained

A permanent mindset means a lot of things, most of which most are not so positive for ones growth in the long term.

means a lot of things, most of which most are not so positive for ones growth in the long term. Permanency can lead to a state of entitlement in the work place – “I have been with the company for so many years and this is how we have done this”

can lead to a state of entitlement in the work place – “I have been with the company for so many years and this is how we have done this” Stifles innovation and creativity , non-permanent employees are hungry and self driven to achieve and have a point to prove to themselves and the company.

, non-permanent employees are hungry and self driven to achieve and have a point to prove to themselves and the company. They have a point to prove to themselves and could add better value to the company /brand than permanent workforce( especially where the latter is despondent)

to themselves and could add better value to the company /brand than permanent workforce( especially where the latter is despondent) “The more things change the more they stay the same ” – a term that rolls of the lips of long serving employees”

” – a term that rolls of the lips of long serving employees” “Familiarity breeds contempt “– being too familiar makes people to be too comfortable

“– being too familiar makes people to be too comfortable I have arrived mentality – human beings are meant to evolve as such we must never get to a point we feel we have arrived

The digital revolution equals to an disruption

2020 has changed how we think about work, the corner office is empty and so is the parking lot

“that’s how we have done it” – doesn’t apply anymore

Communication is intensified vs non-traditional methods has become a Zoom/WhatsApp

We don’t have to work from the office, our homes are the new office

Innovation and creativity is being intensified, brands that take advantage of the new normal are dominating their industries.

Brands that are not adapting are dying a slow death and not adapting

The conclusion

You are the business: your time, expertise(value) is what the company pays for.

The business world will constantly evolve, move with the times.

“Creativity is thinking up new things, innovation is doing new things”

Innovation and creativity is the new social capital.

Mfundo Ntsibande has 20 years’ experience in marketing and brand communication, a thought leader and marketing maverick. He is chief innovation officer and founder of the Brand Maverick Agency.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.