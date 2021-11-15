Primedia Outdoor appoints Steve Duck as Western Cape Executive













[PRESS OFFICE] Primedia Outdoor, the leading provider in out of home media solutions in South Africa and Rest of Africa, has appointed Steve Duck as executive: Western Cape. Duck will oversee all aspects of the business in the Western Cape region which includes Sales as well as Rights and Development for both the Outdoor and Malls division.

Duck has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the media sector having worked across several Primedia businesses over the past 14 years. He is a valued member of the team and has made significant contributions to the overall success in his role as sales manager, where he has successfully managed the Cape Town team and cultivated meaningful relationships with key stakeholders across all the areas of the business. Steve has also been recognised as Primedian of the year in 2018 for his continued dedication to the business.

“Over the past 14 years, I have gained valuable experience on the inner workings of the media/OOH space and what makes them tick from a sales perspective. I look forward to the new challenges this role will bring and taking the region to the next level,” says Duck.

“I am delighted to welcome Steve to the Executive team,” said Dave Roberts, CEO at Primedia Outdoor.

“He has proven to be a significant asset to the organisation with his expertise, passion and commitment and I wish him all the success in his new role,” he added.

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

