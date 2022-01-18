Awards Wrap: One World Media Awards now open, call for jury nominations for SAFTAS, last chance to enter INMA awards













One World Media Awards now open: the European Investment Bank shines a light on women who are changing the world

Journalists and filmmakers from around the world invited to send their best stories focused on the global south.

For the second year, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is partnering with One World Media to celebrate the best underreported stories from around the world. One World Media is an NGO dedicated to supporting accurate and creative reporting of development issues that break through stereotypes, change the narrative and connect people across cultures.

The EIB is sponsoring an award designed to celebrate excellence in media coverage of stories featuring solutions by and for women to the current challenges. This award is open to media, including broadcast, digital, audio, film or print, that explores women’s solutions in the global south: solutions that address the impact of climate change and protect the environment, solutions that increase access to education and health care, or solutions that empower women.

One World Media’s patron, Jon Snow of Channel 4, said: “Since 1988, the One World Media Awards have recognised more than 1000 journalists and filmmakers, setting the standard for international reporting. These are some of the greatest storytellers of our generation helping us to understand the issues and solutions of the world around us.”

The One World Media Awards are now open for entries until the 10 February 2022 and the award campaign will last until June 2022, providing a platform to share stories about women’s solutions. Stay tuned for news of the awards.

See complete details on selection and eligibility criteria here.

Call for the 16th South African Film & Television Awards (#SAFTAs16) Jury

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, the custodians of the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), has released a national call for jury members for the 16th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (#SAFTAs16).

The SAFTAs are appealing to the country’s film and television industry to nominate and submit experienced, passionate, measured, and insightful industry practitioners to serve as members of the #SAFTAs16 Jury.

The #SAFTAs16 Jury will be tasked with the enormous responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the SAFTAs’ judging process and ensuring judging is conducted following the highest film and television awards standards.

The nominated individuals will also need to be fully engaged in the judging process to ensure a credible process.

Here’s an overview of the SAFTAs’ judging objectives:



Each jury panel shall be balanced with respect to age, gender, experience, ethnicity, and industry skills.

An invitation will be sent to previous SAFTAs winners and key industry specialists with a minimum of 8 years’ experience and specialised skill set competency to form part of the 2022 Jury.

Juries should preferably amount to an odd number with a recommended minimum of 7 and a maximum of 10 judges per panel.

A preference of 70% of the skilled members of a particular jury should be practitioners working within the craft of each category.

The judging process has 2 phases and 90 judging categories to deliberate on.

Judging will take place between 9 February and 22 April 2022.

You can nominate someone or submit proposed judges by contacting Stacey Takane at staceyl@nfvf.co.za.

All submissions/nominations must include a profile of the person being nominated,

accompanied by a copy of their CV. Queries can also be directed to Stacey Takane at staceyl@nfvf.co.za.

Here are the SAFTAs’ 16 Guidelines and Code of Conduct.



Christine Mboma wins BBC’s African Sports Personality of the Year 2021

The winner of BBC African Sports personality of the year has been awarded to Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma (Namibia). Christine was selected via a public vote from a shortlist of six contenders, the other five being:

Eliud Kipchoge – Athletics (Kenya)

Faith Kipyegon – Athletics (Kenya)

Ntando Mahlangu – Para athletics (South Africa)

Édouard Mendy – Football (Senegal)

Tatjana Schoenmaker – Swimming (South Africa)

She was announced as the winner on 7 January during BBC Focus on Africa TV and radio and becomes the first and youngest female and the second Nambian after Frankie Fredericks to win a BBC sporting award.

Mboma said: “I feel great and am really proud to be a Namibian and I thank all the Namibians who voted for me. I did not expect to win. The award is a reward for all the hard work and all the achievements that I have done. I didn’t expect 2021 would be like this after what happened but I am really proud of myself for all the achievements I have done. It was very difficult. It is always great to put my country on the top spot, I always make my country proud and it feels great to win the award. My achievement will motivate young athletes from Africa, and here in Namibia, to try do their best and to work hard for their dreams. I dedicate this BBC award to al Namibians.”

At just 18 years old, she became the first Namibian woman to ever stand on an Olympic podium after winning silver in the 200m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games – finishing behind five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica. Orphaned at 13, life has been hard for Mboma but this has not stopped her reaching the top. In September 2021, Mboma became the 200m Diamond League champion with a time of 21.78s which set both another under-20 world record and a new African record.

Ben Sutherland, Editor, BBC Sport Africa said: “Christine Mboma might ‘only’ have got a silver at Tokyo 2020, but it is her story that clearly resonated with the World Service audience who voted for this award. A Namibian teenager unheard of before the start of the year, she starts to break through in the early months of 2021 – but in the 400m. Then virtually on the eve of the Olympics a notification is made that her naturally-occurring testosterone levels are too high. To keep her Olympic dream alive she switches to 200m – an event she has never competed in before, and which is arguably the most competitive field in any athletics discipline right now – with talent like Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith, Marie-Josee Ta Lou. To go into that event with no experience and get a silver at that age is a stunning achievement, and I think that’s what our audience recognised.”

This award builds upon BBC Africa’s efforts to promote sport and provide global visibility for African athletes across our platforms.

INMA Global Media Awards: Tips for successful submissions

The INMA Global Media Awards submission deadline is coming up on Friday, 28 January. Some entries have already submitted! Click here to review categories and submit entries.

As teams from across the globe pull together their best work, the INMA wanted to share some tips to help your submission stand out to the judges: Use the CORE formula – Creativity, Originality, Results, and Enthusiasm.

These are primary criteria for the judges. Keep it simple. Consider consolidating your entry into a single PDF. Use audio/visual aids. Photos, videos, and graphics help convey the spirit of your entry. Don’t just tell… show! Look for recent work. The jury is especially interested in work you’ve launched in 2021 to better serve your community and readers. Again, the Global Media Awards deadline is Friday, 28 January.



If you have questions, please reach out via phone (+49 170 30 151 97) or e-mail (awards@inma.org).

