Infinitely fresh opportunities for audio innovation













The latest research findings from the second Infinite Dial study in South Africa were released recently, and if you work in the audio business like us, there is much to be excited about. The research signals there is ample opportunity in the local market, while also reiterating audio is a medium in which we can still believe.

Audio continues to be fundamental to AME’s business. OFM and Algoa FM — the radio stations that broadcast in central South Africa and in the Eastern Cape/Garden Route respectively — are still leaders in their markets. The Infinite Dial research shows that radio remains a key part of the audio consumption landscape in the country.

Daily listening habit changes in South Africa

The study also found that there are significant shifts in listener’s daily habits that we should all be mindful of. Despite an ongoing affinity with radio brands, which still form a considerable part of listening habits in South Africa, people have increasingly started experimenting with online audio consumption over the last few years.

Sixty-one percent of the local metropolitan population now actively listens to online audio, a staggering 22% increase since 2019. The average time listening on these platforms is interesting, too. YouTube Music is on the increase as well. It’s good to see many radio stations pivoting and embracing these new audio spaces for what they are: an opportunity for innovation.

Experimenting in a new audio space

Although the AME team prides itself on being skilled practitioners in the traditional radio medium, we also acknowledge there are clear signs that online radio will soon be a prominent force among listeners in South Africa. In a bid to bring a fresh approach into this new audio space, we’ve already started identifying underserved formats and options in this space

With skilled practitioners who are passionate about audio and audiences, online radio forms part of our natural progression to cater for audiences wherever they may want to consume audio and be entertained. Utilising what we already understand about existing radio audiences and markets we believe we can add a unique South African nuance to the on-line audio space.

The state of audio and potential for innovation

Edison’s research suggests while radio is alive and well, it’s essential for the industry to continue to push the boundaries to stay relevant as things change. Innovation and creativity go hand-in-hand, so both need nurturing on an ongoing basis. Fully aware of this, we recently appointed Chris Borain as head of Innovation for the AME Group.

The role centres around being mindful with regards to all areas of potential innovation, over and above just the online audio opportunity. This gives AME an opportunity to remain current no matter how consumption habits change in the coming years. It also provides a sense of direction and targeted focus to innovation in a media landscape that can regularly be pulled in multiple different directions.

Podcasting as an integral part of audio strategy

We can’t mention audio strategy in 2022 without touching on the rise of podcasting. The medium is growing at an exponential rate and features prominently in AME’s broader growth strategy. Podcast awareness in South Africa is on the increase, up to 48% in 2022. It was less than half of that back in 2019. The average number of podcasts active listeners tune into is up to a surprising four a week. Listening is fast becoming habitual too, with two-thirds of participants studied in the new Infinite Dial listening to podcasts a couple of times a month.

Podcasting is an exciting space for people to gain access to niche programming that makes them feel part of smaller, personalised communities. In times of pandemic isolation, this is more important than ever. AME’s partnership with Wondery — the largest independent podcast producer in the world — continues to gain traction every month and is offering insights into how traditional radio can work with new audio mediums to deliver the engaging, quality content in spaces and to audiences that were previously inaccessible.

A world of commercial possibilities

Brainstorming innovative ideas for both content and commercial audio opportunities is hardly a new concept thanks to everyone in the radio industry having to pivot as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic hit. It meant we were well set up to tackle any changes in the audio landscape head on, while embracing them and capitalising on opportunities for innovation wherever possible.

The prospect of this should be exciting and encouraging across the board. We should always have a finger on the pulse of online radio, podcasting and new audio content sharing platforms that are fast changing the global landscape. Now is the time for experimentation, in a bid to learn as much as possible.

A moment of great possibility

The findings from the latest Infinite Dial study are an essential resource for understanding the way South African consumers are engaging with audio every day. Although listener habits are changing fast, it’s important to use this knowledge to implement practical, sustainable changes in operations to continue to propel the audience forward.

The opportunities for innovation because of these insights are plentiful. This is a moment of great possibility for fresh creative ideas, continued disruption of the old ways of going about things, as well as encouraging out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to how to structure commercial operations.

Given the last two years, change shouldn’t frighten us anymore. I’m looking forward to seeing where things go from here.

Dave Tiltmann is group chief executive officer of African Media Entertainment.

