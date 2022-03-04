How to spot a millennial: Trends brands and retailers should focus on when targeting millennials













Millennials are a complex generation with a wide array of nuances and interests. They belong to a generation that experienced a childhood without technology, but as they reached adolescence and young adulthood, they have seamlessly incorporated the use of smartphones and digital communication into their routines.

This makes millennials an in-between generation, one that has experienced the beauties of life offline, but at the same time the first to spend much of their youth on the Internet … and that has made them a 100% omnichannel generation.

But which trends are engaging millennials, and how do brands and retailers successfully appeal to those born in the ’80s and ’90s? If we can understand what motivates and what makes a generation behave the way they do, we can better connect with them. Experts at Tiendeo, a platform that collects digital offers and promotions from retailers, have identified the 10 most popular trends used by brands to persuade and drive GenY to buy.

Environmentally friendly🌳

There is no doubt that anything labelled “eco-friendly” immediately draws the attention of millennial consumers, who are particularly attentive to manufacturing methods, the raw materials used, the use of pesticides and synthetics, and CO2 emissions. According to the GlobalWebindex study, 6 out of 10 millennials are willing to pay a higher price for organic and sustainable products.

Local 🏬

Local products are winning more and more millennial hearts, from wines and beers to crates of fruit and chocolate. Local products are reaping the rewards of Gen Y consumers’ loyalty, as they are eager to show up to a dinner party with friends with a wine from a small, local winery.

Cruelty-free 🐵🐻

Another trend that people over the age of 30 are getting behind is the fight against the torture of animals through experiments aimed at testing the effectiveness of beauty, personal care, and household products. The fact that a product is cruelty-free is a strong incentive to buy it.

Inclusion

The subject of inclusion, toward women and all trans, non-binary or neutral genders, is central to contemporary discourse. So too is sexual orientation and any other element of discrimination. Therefore, brands that exhibit an open and inclusive attitude attract a lot of attention. According to a US study conducted by Quantilope, 72% of millennials believe that diversity and inclusion are highly relevant issues that brands should include in their communication.

Saving time ⏳

Being pressed for time is a recurring feature of millennials’ lives. Brands that manage to simplify and optimize the day-to-day life of Gen Y individuals, who are constantly in search of hours to dedicate to themselves and their loved ones, rank highly. Case in point: Q-commerce or fast commerce, focused on speed of delivery.

Nostalgia

If following fashion and cutting-edge technology is a trend, nostalgia for times gone by that will never return is also a major leitmotif. Therefore, those who know how to appeal to the deepest emotions and those who evoke lost sensations will be able to create a special bond with millennial consumers.

Omnichannel 📱

Giving a member of Generation Y the ability to move freely between the online and offline world is the best gift you could give them. Any brand that offers omnichannel services and advertising will find it easier to engage and retain this group of consumers. According to a study by Carat Consumer Connection System, 62% of millennials use the internet as the main point of information to make their purchasing decision.

Global 🌎

Local is great, and global too. While it is true that millennials like local products, they also have an immense passion for everything that is new and comes from outside. Millennials feel part of both the local and the global community, and easily move from one to the other.

Zero waste ♻️

Anything to do with recycling gets a big thumbs-up from millennials. Whether it’s apps for buying/selling second-hand clothing and accessories, buying expired food at reduced prices, or recycled and recyclable packaging, success is guaranteed.

