IMA wins PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa account













Creative marketing agency IMA is one of two agencies awarded the PepsiCo account in South Africa for activations, including customer experience, events and sampling.

“This is an amazing opportunity to work on not only some of South Africa’s most loved brands but brands enjoyed globally,” said IMA managing partner, Katherine Freemantle. “We’re excited to partner with PepsiCo SSA on insight-led creative activation ideas that will deliver results. It’s very rewarding to be working across different audience segments and we can’t wait to show up in different places in disruptive and engaging ways.”

The team at IMA will have the opportunity to work on a number of household names owned by PepsiCo in South Africa such as Marmite, NikNaks, Pronutro, Weet-Bix, Bovril, Simba, WhiteStar, Bokomo, Sasko, Lay’s and Moirs.

Freemantle credits the team’s creativity, insights-driven approach, experiential activation style, and relevance to PepsiCo’s target market for the win. IMA’s synergy of in-house capabilities include strategy, creative and execution which are bolstered by experience gained through extended relationships with their clients, two of the longest being with Astron Energy (previously Chevron) and Lipton Ice Tea.

Adding further clout to the Cape-based agency’s arsenal is the FMCG insights and reach of IMA Global and the broader Smollan Group. IMA managing partner, Catherine Mavrocoleas, said, “Being a Smollan Company, we have access to activation muscle at a national scale as well as retail and student insights second to none. This means that we can provide our clients at PepsiCo SSA with on-the-ground data and solutions. In addition, our IMA Global family gives us a direct line to global trends, insights and best practices.”

IMA South Africa operated previously as Elevator and rebranded in April 2021 to join the IMA Global Network. IMA also has offices in Leeds, London, Manchester, New York, Amsterdam, Munich and Sydney.

In the last couple of years, the Cape-based agency has rebranded and relocated, sharpened focus and its structural way of working, and won new clients. “It’s been busy (and fun)!” laughs Mavrocoleas.

Freemantle goes on to say “The notable growth over the past few years can best be seen in our refined as well as expanded service offering and the calibre of our work. The creative studio is stronger than ever, and skilled in various channels and creative spheres. We have evolved from an offering that was very execution focused to one that also includes strategy and insights, concept and creative development.”

Again, paying credit to the team, the pair state, “We’re very lucky to have a truly amazing set of people who create and deliver great work. A more passionate, respectful and excellent team you would struggle to find. The agency has flexed up and down in numbers over the last few years and we have a few key hires happening at the moment.”

Looking forward to working with PepsiCo SSA, the managing partner pair agree that it will be a partnership built on sharing information and building solutions together, through insight-led creative ideas that deliver results. “We want to be PepsiCo’s partner in bringing their iconic brands to life and into the homes of the people of South Africa.”

