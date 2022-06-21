Awards Wrap: Bookmark finalists revealed, Youth-Owned Brand winners announced, Machine_ notches up 15 finalist spots at Bookmark Awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Bookmark Awards 2022 finalists announced

The IAB Bookmark Awards, an IAB SA initiative, is celebrating its 14th year of rewarding excellence in digital and recognising the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix. The Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for tech, digital and leading edge innovation. The award winning work inspires and educates the industry about the power to build brands through creative and high impact digital executions that deliver measurable results.

The list is extensive so cannot be published here, but you can check out finalists here.

Winners of the inaugural Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards announced

Thebe Ikalafeng

Just a day before commemorating the June 16 Soweto Students Uprising. Pat on Brands announced the winners of its inaugural awards initiative – Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBA) brought to you by Sakhumnotho Group Holdings.

The main aim of YOBA is to recognise the excellence, innovation, and hard work of South African youth-owned brands across 16 categories under the theme ‘Real Recognises Real’.

“Any nation that doesn’t invest in its own youth is sabotaging its future. As Sakhumnotho Group Holdings, young people are at the heart of what we do. With a staff complement that averages the age of 34, we’re the true definition of an organisation that believes in young leadership. Having been the naming sponsor for the Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards has been a reflection of what we stand for as a world-class Pan-African investment holdings company,” said Mosa Ntwampe – Group Head Marketing & Corporate Communication at Sakhumnotho Group Holdings.

Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brands Africa, stated during his keynote address “We need to support local brands because brands build companies and companies hire people and people pay tax and tax builds a country.’

The category winners for the inaugural Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards in 2022 are as follows:

Overall Top Brand – (sponsored by Sakhumnotho) – Tshepo Jeans

Top Travel & Tourism Brand – Book Ibhoni

Top NPO’s & Charity Brands – Women Leaders South Africa

Top Media Brand – Podcast and Chill with MacG

Top Food Brand (sponsored by Nik Naks) – Solo Restaurant

Top Beverage Brand category (sponsored by Black Crown Gin & Tonic) – Siwela Wines.

Top Footwear Brand – Bathu

Top Apparel Brand – TSHEPO JEANS

Top Accessories Brand – Ziba Styles

Top Personality and Influencer – Pamela Mtanga

Top Homeware Brand – Maison Space

Top Beauty Brand – Hermosa Flor Cosmetics

Top Agriculture Brand – Mater Pluviam Holdings

Top Education Brand – Elevate Africa

Top Services Brand – Delivery Ka Speed

Top Technology Brand (sponsored by MTN Pulse) – Green Scooter.

Machine_ notches up 15 finalists spots at this years’ Bookmark Awards

The IAB SA has just announced the finalists in the 14th annual Bookmark Awards – and creative solutions agency Machine_ is thrilled to announce that they have received 15 finalist spots.

Well-known for recognising digital excellence, and often called the ‘Digital Oscars’, the Bookmark Awards is accredited with its ability to continuously move the South African advertising industry forward.

“As an agency, we’re already extremely proud of the work we’ve been putting out there, and for some truly amazing clients too,” explains Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine_ in Cape Town, “but to get some further recognition from the IAB means a great deal to us.”

Machine_ received finalist spots across several of the eight categories, earning mentions for their work with PepsiCo, Heineken, UCOOK, Sanlam Reality and more. Here is a full run-down of Machine_’s 15 finalists:

Content Marketing Strategy: Transaction Capital Risk Services

Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing: Sanlam Reality

Use of User-Generated Content: PepsiCo Doritos

Social Media Campaigns: Heineken

Influencer Marketing: Heineken and UCook

Social Media Innovation: Heineken and PepsiCo Doritos

Craft – Marketing Copywriting: UCook

Craft – Research: UCook

Digital Content Marketing: Transaction Capital Risk Services

Second Screen Campaign: Heineken

Employee Experience Platform: Transaction Capital Risk Services

Brand System or Brandfile Platform: Transaction Capital Risk Services

Publisher Innovation: Transaction Capital Risk Services

The final round of judging is still to take place, with the awards ceremony being hosted on Thursday, 28 July.

RAPT Creative shortlisted for prestigious Gerety Awards

A campaign for Jameson’s Month of Comedy entitled ‘Beatha’, created by South African agency RAPT Creative, has been announced as one of the finalists in the prestigious global advertising awards, the Gerety Awards.

Named for Frances Gerety, the copywriter who coined the slogan “A diamond is forever”, the Gerety Awards judging panels comprise only female advertising professionals, and are the industry’s only creative prize to reward advertising campaigns that resonate most with a female audience.

This year only 314 entries were shortlisted from 37 different countries. RAPT Creative’s shortlisted campaign is for an April Fool’s prank it played on South Africa’s public to launch Jameson’s Month of Comedy platform in 2021.

According to the agency’s Group Executive Creative Director, Sanché Jansen van Rensburg, the Gerety Awards redefine the standard to which advertising is held because they select the best in advertising – all advertising, not just advertising made for women – through the female lens.

“We’re delighted with our finalist status, because it affirms RAPT Creative’s understanding of what it takes to communicate and resonate with key markets,” Jansen van Vuuren said.

“Women make up to 80% of all purchasing decisions globally so having all female judging panels mean that the Awards set a benchmark that is relevant to market reality. Given today’s challenging business environments, clients need agencies who truly ‘get the market’, and this is where RAPT excels.

“Being recognised for this by a global powerhouse of judges is proof of our deep insight into the hearts and minds of consumers, as well as our ability to deliver relevant creative,” she said.

“Making this all the more precious to us is that we are the only independent local agency to make the finalist list. Congratulations to the two other South African agencies to make ‘the cut’ – Ogilvy and VMLY&R.”

Marketing Achievement Awards: Rising Star of the Year finalists announced

Nadia Mohamed

The 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) has announced the top five finalists for its Rising Star of the Year Award. This award, sponsored by Mondelēz Africa, celebrates the best young marketer under the age of 35 who has demonstrated the potential to become an outstanding industry leader through impactful analytical and creative marketing efforts.

The finalists are Fanelwa Xhiphu, Brand Manager at The Prestige Cosmetics Group; Taryn Jankes, Social Media Specialist at Discovery; Neliswa Mncube, Head of Marketing at LexisNexis South Africa; Pertunia Mabotja, Marketing Manager: Customer Experience at Nando’s; and Jared Patel, Head of Marketing at Sea Harvest Group.

As a purpose-led business committed to building an organisation of marketers with diverse skills, incorporating both technical and visionary approaches, Mondelēz Africa was the natural sponsor for this award category.

Nadia Mohamed, marketing director, Mondelēz Africa, says the company views creativity and a strong ability to visualise the ‘brand dream’, supported by analysis of data to draw meaningful consumer insights, as critical skills to a marketer’s success.

“Our current landscape is in a constant evolution, further complicated by a highly competitive environment. The most successful marketers are those who are able to leverage a balanced skills set, which encourages transformation through thinking holistically about growth, enabling both the now and next while future-proofing their organisations.

Shortlisted winners of the 2022 pan-African (re)insurance awards announced

The 2022 pan-African (Re)Insurance Awards include almost 20 journalists from 10 African countries, selected from close to 100 submissions from 22 of the continent’s nations to this year’s competition, which is designed to illustrate how insurance can benefit individuals and societies at large.

The entries to the awards programme, now in its seventh year, were evaluated by a jury of insurance industry leaders and prominent members of Africa’s business media.



“The top entries were very competitive, covering topical issues, and combining the industry’s role in building trust, responding to risks and committing to sustained growth, with compelling human interest angles and strong narratives,” comments broadcaster and Head of the Jury, Michael Wilson.

For the first time, the awards welcomed entries in Arabic, which contributed to a rise in submissions by 37%.

Winners will be unveiled at the 2022 awards ceremony, which will return to Lagos, Nigeria, on 29th July 2022.

“Winners will not only walk away with cash prizes and a fully paid trip to the awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria but with the added benefit of knowing they are playing a vital part in elevating societies and stimulating progress amongst communities across Africa,” Michael concludes.



All the winners! Best of design awarded at Decorex Cape Town

100% Radical Transparency

Turning out in force to welcome the return of Decorex Cape Town after a two-year break, a significant crowd of VIP guests – including guest speaker Alderman James Vos of the City of Cape Town, who is the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth- gathered for the official opening of the Mother’s City’s leading decor and design show on the evening of 16 June 2022. The evening was crowned with the announcement of several new industry awards, in keeping with the show’s reimagined approach.

The Decorex Cape Town 2022 awards celebrate the designers and businesses that are reimagining the future of the industry. These awards promote the appreciation of excellence, by paying tribute to the stands, products, services and people that are driving innovation.

The judging process was facilitated by Sisipho Graham of House and Leisure and the panel of independent judges included Laurence Brick, Managing Director of award-winning agency Platform Creative; respected interior designer Liam Mooney; Johanna VDM-Brouwer, owner and creative lead at The Sourcing Lab; and Anja Joubert, the Trend Director at Superbalist.com.

The judges recognised excellence in the following new award categories this year, namely: BUILD, KITCHEN, REIMAGINATION, COLLABORATION, NEW TALENT, SUSTAINABILITY, DESIGNER OF THE YEAR, and BEST STAND.

The BUILD AWARD: Arc Modular

The KITCHEN AWARD: The Trend Kitchen by Cosentino and Numu Kitchens

The REIMAGINATION AWARD: Her Perspective

The COLLABORATION AWARD: Clout/SA

The NEW TALENT AWARD: Siviwe Jali from Clout/SA

The SUSTAINABILITY AWARD: Garage of the Future, Progressed by Audi, for the Audi E-tron electric car itself

The DESIGNER OF THE YEAR AWARD: Thabisa Mjo

The BEST STAND AWARD: 100% Radical Transparency

