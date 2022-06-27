PEP awards Carat SA its digital and traditional media business













[PRESS OFFICE] Carat South Africa has hit the ground running a mere month after winning the PEP business.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch over the last three months and includes digital and traditional media strategy, planning and buying with a dedicated team based at the Cape Town office.

Effective 1 June 2022, the award-winning global media agency will use its unmatched understanding of the passions, motivations and behaviours of real people to bring PEP and their customers together. Delivering an unparalleled capability to unlock real human understanding to connect people and brands by designing powerful and engaging media experiences.

“We could not be happier to be working with PEP South Africa and the fantastic team behind this brand. There is a real synergy in our cultures and ethos, which is always the cornerstone of a successful partnership, and we look forward to doing some bold and impactful work together,” said Lerina Bierman, managing director of Carat South Africa.

Beyers van der Merwe, PEP SA’s chief marketing executive, commented: “We are very excited and optimistic about the strategic partner we have found in Carat to support our overall business and brand goals. Carat has a deep understanding of the media landscape and our customer audience and we know they will ensure relevance and connection across all channels and touchpoints for our remarkable customers.”

