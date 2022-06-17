TV news is forcing us to look up their noses













I have to say I am getting really weary of having to look up the nostrils of people being interviewed on South African TV news broadcasts .

With Zoom, WhatsApp Video and other technology marvels making it possible for newsmakers to be interviewed from their offices or homes, one would think that TV channels would give just a few basic guidelines to those being interviewed.

For a start, by simply asking those who will be using their laptops, tablets or cellphones to put these at eye level and not down on a desk.

This would instantly prevent viewers from having to put up with a closeup view up a pair of nostrils which look ugly even on people with the prettiest of noses.

All of our local channels perpetuate this gross habit while it’s something very rarely seen on BBC, CNN, Sky or Al Jazeera, all of whom quite clearly send interviewees a set of simple guidelines.

Frankly, South Africa’s TV and radio stations don’t seem to give a toss about how things come across to viewers and listeners.

The most irritating habit of which is when radio news broadcasts have the newsreaders saying something then the reporters on the spot saying exactly the same thing and then whomever they are interviewing repeating exactly the same information.

It’s as though they are doing everything by rote and not giving an iota of thought to the stupidity of it all.

But, getting back to TV news please, please, please, please TV news channels spare us and your interviewees the indignity of exposing the inner sanctums of nostrils.

Chris Moerdyk (@chrismoerdyk ) is a marketing analyst and advisor and owner of Moerdyk Marketing with many years of experience in marketing and the media as well as serving as non-executive director and chairman of companies.

