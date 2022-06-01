Women in The Media perspectives: We are enough













As women, I think we begin to flourish – whether it’s in out of home (OOH) or in the home – when we have the boldness to be authentic.

A quote that has caused me to look at my intentions when making decisions is: “People who exercise their embryonic freedom day after day, little by little, expand that freedom. People who do not will find that it withers until they are literally being lived.”

This to me is profound because there are myriad ways in which we as women “get lived”.

It’s often by our fears and it is sometimes by living up to the expectations placed on us. We must dare to be unique, to truly make a meaningful contribution in whatever path we pursue. There is a ludicrous amount of pressure placed on women by society to be this or that. We must remind ourselves that we are enough.

I hope that women that are entering the industry will do so with the courage that comes from knowing they belong in OOH. They belong wherever they choose. The OOH arena, just like any other career they pursue, will have challenges, but you must persevere and allow yourself the freedom to grow and the grace to make mistakes.

At Eazy Ads, what drives our team is the hope that we can be of service while allowing each other the freedom to be unique, as that is the only way we can execute our dream.

~ Gloria Isaacs is sales director at Eazy Ads.

