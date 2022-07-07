ACA: An evolving identity becoming more inclusive and accessible













The ACA’s broader, more inclusive membership is reflective of ongoing transformation within the industry.

In November 2020 we launched our new ACA brand identity in preparation for a new era in the broader communications sector in South Africa. The new brand identity provided the springboard along our journey of diversity and inclusiveness as an industry body. This was the precursor, the first step if you wish, in our own transformation journey. A journey that would see a more inclusive and accessible organisation, rooted in a new membership proposition.

To understand the genesis of this journey, it is important for the purposes of this discussion to have a view of the principles that guide the ACA – as the official representative body for the Communications and Advertising profession in South Africa – in its ongoing efforts to build a stronger, more effective and truly representative industry and profession for all involved. The ACA firmly believes in and enforces self-regulation, and is steadfast in its promise to promote agency and professional transformation in order to remove barriers that may prevent access for disadvantaged groups.

It is the ACA’s members that represent the industry, and it is this very industry that constitutes the ACA. So, when we say that the ACA is committed to the transformation of the industry, we mean that the industry, the profession itself, is committed to transformation. And since we are the change we want to see, the imperative to transform who and what constitutes the ACA became the key driver in our journey of transformation. We had to drop the barriers to be more inclusive, and we had to develop a membership that is accessible to all within the industry.

We remained intent on providing valuable resources and information to assist in improving the services to our members, supporting the move toward a more inclusive and diverse agency employee make-up while fast-tracking diverse and previously disadvantaged population groups to take leadership roles in the profession.

Critical to the operations and effectiveness of any association, particularly one such as the ACA, is the inclusiveness of the membership and constituency it represents. When it launched its new brand identity, the ACA made a clear statement that it was in the process of overhauling the organisation, its purpose, its offering, its activities, visibility and now, crucially, its membership.

Our profession is undergoing a transformation. The physical make-up of our members and non-members has changed. And change, as we all know, is constant – defining and redefining our profession and activities. As the profession in our country changes and evolves, so have we too, evolved as an organisation.

Beyond the racial lens

Transformation, however, has varying definitions – and whether it is being effected or not – is often clouded by the lens through which it is viewed. There has been much discussion within the industry and the media of late with regards to transformation. It is important to clarify that from the perspective of the ACA, transformation has moved beyond simply viewing the industry through a racial lens. Make no mistake, the importance and championing of empowering black professionals and black-owned agencies remains an absolutely critical matter.

There are, however, other transformative areas and issues that need to be provided with an equivalent position at the centre of the conversation. Here, I am specifically referring to how industries, businesses and more are providing for greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). And specifically, how we as an industry are tackling and addressing this.

It’s important to emphasise that we have not lost sight of what has traditionally been defined as transformation, and we are actively continuing our work to address this ever-present issue. Yes, we have accepted the broader definition of ‘transformation’, but we remain focused on addressing the issues that define our industry as not having transformed since the dawn of democracy.

That said, there are signs that we are making progress. The MAC Charter Council has finally been announced following a long, arduous journey (through no fault of the industry) that started with the promulgation of the Charter many years ago. The Council is entrusted with a number of responsibilities, one of which is to ensure true transformation is taking place, and that it is recorded and reported on accurately. It is however also responsible for revisiting the Charter and the Codes, and should there be a need, that it considers feedback from the broader industry and makes the necessary changes.



And that is how we approached our new membership proposition: by listening, understanding the feedback from the industry, and addressing to correct where we may have erred in the past. The previous structure excluded many smaller agencies, collectives, partnerships, individuals and students, as well as companies that failed to meet certain qualifying criteria. This is no longer the case, with the inclusion of an individual membership offering alongside the overhauled corporate membership.

We will continue in our efforts to ensure that we are fully representative, and not just ‘an old boys club’. We will keep abreast of what the industry requires from a body that represents it at the highest levels. This, I firmly believe, is the true power of transforming ourselves as an industry: by addressing the past, and preparing for the future.

Revisions to the code

In much the same vein, The MAC Charter Council will be constantly reassessing and measuring the impact of transformation in the sector. It is expected that the Council will ensure the implementation of an industry-wide research programme, making sure the necessary required revisions to the code are made.

While self-regulation remains an imperative, this will be supported and guided by legislation, ensuring that we achieve real, effective transformation. It is important however to be able to benchmark this transformation.

In the not-too-distant future, this will help separate views and opinions on how far the industry has moved, or not, from actual fact. We all know there is a long way to go yet, but let’s have a discussion based on facts and not individual perceptions. The research of the current status quo will be key in establishing a base against which to benchmark in the future, and allow for precisely that.

I am excited by the transformative nature the industry has taken with respect to its representative body. The new membership proposition will reinforce inclusion and create access for all who play a role within the industry. While this could be described as a radical departure from the past, it remains additive to the essence of the association. This supports my view that while DEI may be a radical departure from what is seen as the essence of the MAC Charter, it very much remains additive to the true essence of transformation.

This sentiment was echoed by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele’s address at the launch of the Council in March this year.

In announcing the Council, the Minister noted that the Council is tasked with broadening the meaningful participation of blacks, women, youth and people with disabilities in this sector – not just as consumers but also as entrepreneurs. It was also tasked with building progressive partnerships that unleash the creative abilities of professionals and technically skilled people in our sector, changing the sector and society for the better.

The bold decision taken to make the ACA more accessible is rooted in the ACA positioning statement, One Profession. One Voice. The decision catalyses a stronger and more effective association to the benefit of all involved, building on the unity, diversity and brilliance of a profession that adds immense value to brands and the daily lives of consumers. It is with this in mind that I am completely reassured of the fact that together, as one, we will, as stated by the Minister, “Grow South Africa together,”

There are real, tangible changes afoot. Changes of a truly transformative nature. The future of our profession, of our sector will be shaped by the actions we take now. I encourage you to become part of the greater collective as we chart a course forward into a transformed future.

Mathe Okaba is CEO for the Association for Communication and Advertising. She has 25 years’ experience in advertising and marketing within the broadcast sector, which she cemented as general manager for SABC 3. Okaba is also a seasoned businesswoman and entrepreneur with expertise in sponsorship and events management.

