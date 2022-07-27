Record number of votes received for the MOST Awards 2022













The 13th year of the MOST Awards has seen a record of more than 580 votes being received directly from media owners and media agencies across the country. This number eclipses the achievement of 2021, which received 492 people directly voting.

The MOST Awards 2022 celebrates service excellence shown by South Africa’s media owners and media agencies.

Brad Aigner, managing director of FGI Research (FGI) – which conducted the industry-wide MOST survey – says he’s delighted to see the Awards go from strength-to-strength.

“It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm the industry has displayed in being part of The MOST Awards, obviously recognising the prestige that comes with winning an award at this iconic industry event,” he said.

“We’re really excited about the level of industry participation, and we look forward to hosting yet another show-stopping awards event in September,” Aigner added.

Winners of the MOST Awards will be announced in a hybrid, live-streamed awards event on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

Sponsors of the 2022 MOST Awards include:

