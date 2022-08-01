Women of media, be inspired! MediaHeads 360 launches bursary giveaway













[PRESS OFFICE] MediaHeads 360 has always been inspired by women who have achieved great things. Who didn’t stand back, who turned a belief in themselves into realised success.

Women like Major Mandisa Nomcebo Mfeka, the first black woman to be a South African Combat Fighter Pilot. Or Nicky Newton-King, the first woman to run the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Africa’s largest, in its 124-year history. Women like Professor Thulisile (Thuli) Madonsela, not just the Public Protector from 2009 to 2016, but also one of the South African Constitution drafters.

Success can also be as simple, or colossal, as climbing the next rung on one’s own career ladder. It’s this kind of drive and determination that MediaHeads 360 cultivates within their team daily, but also annually with their Women’s Month Bursary Giveaway competition. The bursary giveaway, in its fourth year this year, has been a formative and now well entrenched campaign that aligns with MediaHeads 360’s focus on uplifting both young people and women through education.

This year, three women will be given the opportunity to study with a bursary for an accredited course in Digital Marketing through the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

“It’s so critical that we create an environment that allows women to prosper. We believe that it’s so important, as a business in the media space, to do as much as we can to aid in the transformation of the industry,” said Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 Managing Director.

Kantha Govender, General Manager of MediaHeads 360, added: “We look forward to our bursary campaign every year. We want to inspire but we also want to enable women and, as a bonus, applicants inspire us in turn with their amazing entries!”

All current female employees of an advertising or media agency are eligible to enter. If you want to master marketing skills that are essential for this 21st Century digital world, tell us why you want this opportunity by sending your 100-word motivational email to talent@mediaheads360.co.za.

Applications are open from 1 August 2022 and close on 12 August 2022.

Bursary recipients will be announced on 17 August 2022.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact person: Kantha Govender

Designation: MediaHeads 360 General Manager

Phone: 010 590 4553

Email: kantha@mediaheads360.co.za

About MediaHeads 360

MediaHeads 360 are Level 1 BEE media specialists that develop and implement integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Our services are inspired by our 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non-traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.

We ACTIVATE by creating holistic, result-driven campaigns within the right environment. We CAPTIVATE through well-implemented and engaging campaigns with multiple touch points. We AMPLIFY and optimise your reach and impact with 360 solutions.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)