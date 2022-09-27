Awards Wrap: Here are the Effie 2022 finalists, Jacaranda FM’s winner of #HerPerfectPitch campaign













Effie Awards 2022 finalists announced

Effie South Africa has announced 30 finalists in the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa programme at an event hosted by Effie South Africa and The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), organiser of the Effie programme in South Africa.

“The Effie Summit proved to be the ideal precursor to the finalists announcement, as Alistair, a highly respected business leader within the agency world and beyond captivated the attendees with his take on effectiveness and ‘the bigger picture’. And then it was time to celebrate like only our industry can, with DJ’s, music, great food and incredible views. And importantly, recognising that having earned a ‘finalist nod’ in an Effie Programme is irrefutable proof of the relevance and effectiveness of the work we deliver as an industry,” said Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.

This year a total of 85 entries across 42 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished jury representing the marketing, communications and advertising sector and drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing. The jury was tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work, with finalists competing for a highly coveted Effie Award. Winners of the 2022 programme will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held on 27 October.

Jury Chair, Mpume Ngobese noted that the continued desire and willingness to participate in the Effie Awards, backed by a superb quality of entries, is indeed proof that the marketing and communications industry should be taken seriously for its ability to contribute to brand success.

“If 2021 was considered a learning curve, the excellence reflected in the 2022 entries is something worth noting. The jury had their work cut out for them as they read through, unpacked and debated each effectiveness entry in detail. We look forward to announcing this year’s most effective campaigns and to celebrating the 2022 Effie Awards winners in October,” said Ngobese.

The 2022 Effie Awards Finalists are:

AGENCY CAMPAIGN CATEGORY CLIENT 99c Communications Forage & Feast Launch Retail Shoprite Group of Companies Grey Africa / Liquid It’s Dry But You Can Sell In It Sustained Success – Products, Services Distell Grey South Africa Burger King Value Campaign Restaurants Burger King. Joe Public #eatwithit Social Good – Brands / Positive Change AB InBev (South Africa) Joe Public How sustained great advertising has become a competitive advantage for the Chicken Licken brand and business. Sustained Success – Products, Services Chicken Licken Joe Public The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign Finance Nedbank Joe Public The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign: Marketing Disruptors Nedbank King James Group Sanlam Savings J/AR Youth Marketing Sanlam King James Group TymeBank – Save What Matters Finance TymeBank M&C Saatchi Abel How the winter feels got us more sales Restaurants Nando’s South Africa M&C Saatchi Abel Animals Do What? Social Good – Brands / Positive Change NSPCA M&C Saatchi Abel Making “Private School Chicken” Always Affordable Restaurants Nando’s South Africa M&C Saatchi Abel How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love Data-Driven / Commerce & Shopper Effies Dr. Tumi Sebopa M&C Saatchi Abel How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love over Winter E-Commerce / Commerce & Shopper Effies Superbalist.com MediaCom Pampers MamaUyindlovu, South Africa Social Good – Brands / Positive Change Pampers MetropolitanRepublic Integrated Communications #ILoveEatingRussians Performance Marketing Eskort Net#work BBDO #TheMeltdown Corporate Reputation Net#work BBDO Ogilvy South Africa Bride Armour Social Good – Brands / Positive Change AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa Bride Armour Timely Opportunity AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa Growing from Strength to Strength Sustained Success – Products, Services AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa Change The Tune Youth Marketing Kimberly Clark South Africa Ogilvy South Africa Castle Lite – Switch to Renewable Environmental – Brands / Non-Profit AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa Castle Lite – Switch to Renewable Beverages – Alcohol AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa In Our Own Words Snacks & Desserts Mondelez Ogilvy South Africa In Our Own Words Social Good – Brands / Positive Change Mondelez VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Insurance Hollard VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Social Good – Brands / Positive Change Hollard VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Marketing Disruptors Hollard VMLY&R (South Africa) NXT LVL 2.0 Internet & Telecom Vodacom WPP Red Fuse Reigniting Growth with a Smile Personal Care Colgate-Palmolive (South Africa)

Tickets for the Effie Awards Gala are exclusively available for purchase online here.

hoola awarded Most Trusted Digital Marketing Agency 2022 – Southern Africa.

hoola Modern Agency was proud to have been recently awarded the coveted title of Most Trusted Digital Marketing Agency 2022 – Southern Africa, by AI Global Media. The award was presented at the MEA Markets 2022 African Excellence Awards earlier this month.

The African Excellence Awards—now in its sixth year—aims to highlight the companies within the African continent for their exemplary and innovative work in their industries by showcasing and honouring their achievements on the global stage.

Africa is home to a growing and thriving market where innovation is the driving force in order to compete with the developed world on a global scale. AI Global Media has shown, through their continued work in highlighting the achievements of African businesses, that companies such as hoola are in a prime position to be at the forefront of that innovation.

These are the ideals by which hoola plies its trade. They believe that these core values are what enable the agency to create strong relationships with clients. Trust is all important to building these relationships and opens the door to true collaboration, which allows hoola to deliver remarkable impact for their clients.

To be considered the most trusted digital marketing agency in Southern Africa is a testament to hoola—and all involved with the agency.

hoola would like to extend their thanks to AI Global Media for the award and hopes to continue to be the trusted partner for all things digital and beyond.

The agency doesn’t plan to rest on this achievement and remains dedicated to growing alongside their clients to deliver even greater results—for both the agency, and every company who places their trust in them.

Jacaranda FM Announces The Winner Of #HerPerfectPitch Campaign

Jacaranda FM has named HouseHoppers the winner of the stations 2022 Women’s Day campaign – ‘HER Perfect Pitch’.

Cheri Afonso and her team at HouseHoppers earned the grand prize valued at over R500 000, with additional business support that will roll out over the months to come. The incredible prize includes;

R500 000 advertising package from Jacaranda FM

Conceptualisation, production, and creation of a radio advert and amplification on Jacaranda FM’s digital channels

Six-week mentorship with Jacaranda FM Managing Director – Deirdre King

Tailor-made business model by Jacaranda FM Commercial Manager – Jane Ruinard

Presenter training from Rozanne McKenzie, co-host of The Drive with Rob and Roz and Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp host of The Workzone on Jacaranda FM

Membership to the Professional Collective by Woman Of Stature business network, sponsored by Woman of Stature Managing Director – Charlotte du Plessis

PR assistance by Jacaranda FM’s PR Consultant – Roxanne Smith of Brandsmith

A branding consultation by Tiffany Markman

A digital consultation with The Platinum Club’s Lee-Roy Wright and El Broide

“Wow, this prize is just amazing! We are so excited for our on-air campaign to reach more people but we are even more excited to have access to the incredible mentorship from the panel. We know we have a great business, I’m so grateful that the panel agreed and we are beyond excited to make the best of every opportunity in this extraordinary prize,” said Cheri Afonso, director of HouseHoppers.

House Hoppers joined nine other shortlisted hopefuls at the Jacaranda FM studio on Friday 16 September to present their businesses to a panel of women seeking to elevate other women in business.

“What really caught our eye was the unique aspects and plans of this business. Cheri explained how her team (more than 50% women) assessed the way you live and currently pack your home, and then duplicate that configuration in your new home for minimal interruption to the family or team they are moving. We also really loved how she spoke about the natural evolution of her company culture and their need to formalise the internal and external brand experience,” commented Deirdre King, Managing Director at Jacaranda FM.

Watch the winning pitch submission here.

Jury revealed for the 4th annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards

For the 4th Annual Sustainable Fashion Awards, Twyg has included a strong global perspective to the judging panel. From Country Road Sustainability representatives, to Swiss creative consultants, to Lagos Fashion Week founders; Twyg is delighted to introduce its jury for this year’s fourth annual Sustainable Fashion Awards.

The Twyg jury for 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards are:

Nisha Kanabar – A curator, storyteller, and the founder of Industrie Africa.

Mimma Viglezio – A Swiss creative consultant, writer, editor, and broadcaster.

Esethu Cenga – Co-Founder and CEO at Rewoven and the Co-Founder and Director at Future of Fashion.

Omoyemi Akerele – A former magazine editor with multiple degrees in law, who has established the biannual Lagos Fashion Week.

Dr. Sipho Mbatha – A senior lecturer and head of the department for design studies at the Faculty of Arts and Design, Tshwane University of Technology.

Fabia Pryor – The brand sustainability manager at Country Road with extensive experience working for organisations around the world, championing good business.

Sharon Armstrong – For over two decades, Armstrong’s astute styling has graced the pages of a range of publications such as Elle, Glamour, and Marie Claire.

You do not have to submit garments or prepare a portfolio: A Twyg entry form (formulated in collaboration with Eco Standard South Africa) has been created where you can simply fill in the required details for your chosen category. Click here to enter or find out more about the 10 categories: //twyg.co.za/awards-2022/. The deadline to enter: 11 October 2022.

Anglo American Platinum announces finalists for the 23rd PlatAfrica design and manufacturing competition

As part of its ongoing strategy to build the platinum jewellery market, Anglo American Platinum is hosting the 23rd edition of PlatAfrica – South Africa’s premier platinum jewellery design and manufacturing competition.

Working in partnership with Platinum Guild International India (PGI India) and Metal Concentrators, this year’s PlatAfrica competition focuses on the theme of #Hope. Entrants were tasked with creating innovative designs that speak to global and social themes, with designs that demonstrate trust in artisanry in a world contending with uncertainty.

“This year, designers were required to interpret the #Hope theme in the context of sustainability and an improved planet. The finalists have done an outstanding job bringing these interconnected concepts to life, and demonstrating that despite the many challenges we face, it is fundamentally our hope that fuels our ingenuity. The selected finalists represent the best of South Africa’s technical excellence in platinum jewellery design, and I am proud of each and everyone of them,” said Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum.”

The two categories of adjudication are individual students/apprentices and individual professionals, who will vie for the honours in South Africa’s flagship platinum jewellery design competition. Finished statement jewellery items, incorporating platinum as a core component of their design, will be judged for interpretation of the #Hope theme and technical expertise. Entries ranged from neckpieces to earrings, rings and arm pieces.

