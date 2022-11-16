Dentsu and Carat ranked number one in South Africa for business retained and gained

[PRESS OFFICE] It has just been announced by COMvergence through the release of their global report for Q1-Q3 2022 that dentsu is ranked as the number one network in South Africa, and Carat as the number one media agency in South Africa for business retained and new business gained for this period.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO, dentsu Africa, said “What an incredible accolade to end this year off with. Not only have we won many global awards in the past few weeks, but this is an absolute testament to our work and teams in the South African market. Retention of key clients during a review is always excellent indicator of trust and this, makes me incredibly proud of our business.”

“This team of radical collaborators also secured many new clients, who are looking for growth. “Where will growth come from?” is the top challenge all CMOs and CEOs are dealing with today. This question can only be answered with the right talent and data, which Carat has successfully invested in.”

Lerina Bierman, managing director, Carat South Africa, added “This is a real testament to our incredible team at Carat and dentsu. They put so much passion into their work, and that’s what clients can feel. I believe that having the right people is the reason we have been so successful in winning and retaining business in 2022.”

Dentsu is a network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Dentsu delivers people-focused solutions and services to drive better business and societal outcomes. This is delivered through five global leadership brands – Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu X, iProspect and Merkle, each with deep specialisms.

Dentsu International’s radically collaborative team of diverse creators unifies people, clients and capabilities through horizontal creativity to help clients create culture, change society, and invent the future.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists, and partners with 95 of the top 100 global advertisers. www.dentsu.com

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)