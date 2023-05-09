The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Effie dialogue series returns with an expanded programme featuring four thought-provoking panels

Effie South Africa is expanding its dialogue series in 2023 with four thought-provoking panels focusing on marketing effectiveness. The Effie dialogues facilitate industry debate in an engaging platform while sharing impactful insights on themes related to marketing and performance.

According to the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) CEO, Mathe Okaba, “Effie champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives, and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. This dialogue series is designed specifically to deliver on the Effie mission, and we look forward to an engaging and insightful series of events.”

Effie South Africa will partner with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) to bring the series to life. The dialogue series kicks off at 17h30 on Thursday, 25th May at GIBS Illovo, with the ‘Creativity Panel’ moderated by Pete Case, CEO & Creative Chairman, Ogilvy South Africa.

May – Creativity: Creative and Effective Marketing – moderated by Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa

July – Procurement: Is Efficiency working against the growth mindset – moderated by Karabo Songo, ACA Chair

August – Technology: Technology as an enabler to marketing effectiveness – moderated by Anwar Jappie, Google

September – CMO/CFO: Navigating uncertainty together – moderated by Zayd Abrahams, Tiger Brands

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Nedbank, recognise marketing communication that is not only creative but, most importantly, effective.

Calling all bold women in business: Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award laureates share their journey

Ahead of this year’s 51st Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, the current laureates share highlights and insights from their immersive trip to Maison Veuve Clicquot in Reims.

For Gugu Sithole, founder of Glamping Adventures and winner of the 2022 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Madame Clicquot at the Maison’s esteemed home in Reims, France, proved inspirational. “I gained a real sense of the challenges Madame Clicquot overcame and how she ultimately changed perceptions, not only about champagne but also about women,” Sithole said. “Through her strength, audacity, drive, and resilience, she was able to defy the odds.”

Her tour of the storied cellars carved into the chalky rock of the region, learning the secrets of champagne production while tasting iconic wines, was one of several standout moments during her trip to France. It formed an integral part of her immersion into the history, tradition, and luxury of Maison Veuve Clicquot as a Bold Woman Award laureate.

Sithole got to share these rare and memorable experiences in France with fellow trailblazer, Captain Londy Ngcobo. The winner of the first Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award, Ngcobo was recognised for her achievements as the director of Womaritime Experts and the founder of Global Maritime Youth, in which she uses her position to educate and empower youth in this industry. Both entrepreneurs were selected from a pool of 250 visionary South African businesswomen, joining the ranks of an illustrious list of over 450 winners in 27 countries worldwide.

Ngcobo explains that Madame Clicquot’s audacious story and legacy have led her to question how she would like to be remembered. “It’s definitely challenged me to keep fine-tuning my own legacy. Being able to connect with a network of bold businesswomen globally is a step towards this.”

Entries now open and close on 14 May. Business leaders and role models who are ready to be recognised for their remarkable success are invited to enter the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award by completing a simple form here.

Deadline looms for Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

The entry deadline for the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards (Sikuvile Awards), brought to you by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF), is around the corner as 25 May nears.

There is no deadline extension this year and with 14 categories to choose from this year, all journalists, from the hard news, investigative, community (including Indigenous language reporting), lifestyle, popular, business features, visual journalism, columns/editorial to photography (sports, news, and features) media are encouraged to enter.

All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy as well as R15,000 prize money (to be shared if there is more than one winner in a category).

Journalist of the Year and Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year are selected from the entries in the categories by the jury.

The Allan Kirkland Soga / Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award (previously the Allan Kirkland Soga: Achievement Award) recognises a sustained and extraordinary contribution to newspaper journalism on the part of an individual and the winner will have demonstrated impeccable ethics and craft excellence.

This year the Awards theme is “Journalism: In the Face of Public LIE ability. When seeing is believing, when does the ability to lie end, and the liability begin?”

Enter here.

The 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards open for entries

Calling all South African content creators, brands, influencers and agencies! Entries are now open for the second annual DStv Content Creator Awards. It’s time to put your best piece of content or platform forward for the chance to be crowned a winner and follow in the pioneering footsteps of the likes of Nadia Jaftha, Donovan Goliath, Lemii Loco, Coconut Kelz, Siv Ngesi, Rudi Smit, Kim Jayde and the other 2022 winners. Calling all South African content creators, brands, influencers and agencies! Entries are now open for the second annual DStv Content Creator Awards. It’s time to put your best piece of content or platform forward for the chance to be crowned a winner and follow in the pioneering footsteps of the likes of Nadia Jaftha, Donovan Goliath, Lemii Loco, Coconut Kelz, Siv Ngesi, Rudi Smit, Kim Jayde and the other 2022 winners.

Every year the awards aim to evolve and introduce new elements. This year will see big changes across the categories, with several new awards being introduced, while some of the favourites return.

This year’s categories are now split into two buckets, namely: Captivating Content and Special Interest.

Captivating content Cause/Social Commentary Award

Sol Content Creator Award

DStv Content Creator of the Year Award

Thumb-stopping Award

Emerging Creator Award

Alter-Ego Award

Funniest Content Award

Song of the Year Award

Podcast of the Year Award

Best Brand Collaboration Award

Special Interest Knowledge Sharing Award

Fashion & Style Award

Foodie Award

Dance Award

Automotive Award

Travel & Lifestyle Award

Visual Arts Award

Sports Fan Award

Like last year, creators cannot enter the DStv Content Creator of the Year category. Instead, the top five highest scored pieces of content of all entries in the ‘Captivating Content’ bucket will automatically become the five nominees.

The awards are proud to partner with DStv again, as the title sponsor. “Along with the Content Creator Awards, DStv shares the aim of shining a light on the people who make us feel good,” said Tshepiso Sathekge, senior manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA. Your one-stop-go-to-spot is, of course, www.contentcreatorawards.co.za

Third time lucky for this winning team as they head to Cannes Festival

Good things come in threes, the saying goes. For young creatives, Bernice Mosala and Raphael Kuppasamy from agency Joe Public Johannesburg, never have truer words been spoken. Having won the Ster-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions competition in 2020, but with travel plans scuppered when Covid cancelled out the Cannes International Festival of Creativity that year, their dream has been answered this year. Their entry into the 2023 Cannes Young Lions – Film Category competition for South Africa, sponsored by Cannes official local representative Ster-Kinekor, was judged the winner. “Winning this competition means so much to us. To be honest, we’re still in disbelief. And, after not being able to attend the last in-person event when we won in 2020, this means even more to us,” said the duo. “We have been creative partners since 2019, and we’ve been entering the Cannes Young Lions competition together since 2020, so we’ve really learnt to play on each other’s strengths and weaknesses.” The Young Lions competition gives the next generation of industry creatives the chance to prove themselves under immense pressure, answering a charity brief to produce an advert in just 48 hours, from brief to finished product, with the theme: ‘Teen suicide shouldn’t be a secret’. Lynne Wylie, Chief Marketing Officer of Ster-Kinekor, says the more than 80 entries received were of a high standard in response to the brief. “While this is a sensitive topic, we were so impressed with how the teams tackled the brief. Selecting the final winner from the shortlisted entries proved to be a difficult task for the panel of judges that comprised some esteemed creative minds. As it turned out, we are of course delighted that Bernice and Raphael’s entry was the winner, and we can now honour the prize they should have won in 2020, together with this year’s prize!” The panel of judges comprised Pete Khoury – TBWA; Clare Trafankowska – Dentsu; Bruce Murphy – ex McCann; Krystle Kemp – SADAG; and Brad Knowles – aHead Marketing Services. Talking about their winning entry, Bernice and Raphael said they love to create work that makes a difference and touches people’s lives. Raphael Kuppasamy is an Integrated Art Director and Bernice Mosala is an Integrated Copywriter at Joe Public Johannesburg. Ogilvy was the most awarded agency at the 2023 International Clios Awards Making good on its commitment to deliver creative excellence and impact for its clients’ brands, Ogilvy and their clients won 12 awards at the 2023 Clio’s. The prestigious awards recognise creative excellence in advertising, design, and communication across the globe. “We are truly proud to have produced work that delivers great creative impact,” say Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer at Ogilvy Johannesburg. “Better still, is being recognised for telling compelling stories across multiple modern communications platforms. Receiving these honours from the Clios is truly humbling, a testament to the incredible teams we have working throughout the business.” Pete Case, Ogilvy CEO and creative chairman added, “Thank you to the CLIOs panel of judges for this recognition and congratulations to our clients who have partnered with us on the work, and continued to believe in the true power of creativity.” Of the 12 Clios Awards given were 5 Silvers, 2 for CBL Bride Armour, 1 for Spotify Sound Tour, 1 KFC Anything for the Taste, and 1 VW Polo Game On. These campaigns also won one bronze and 4 shortlists for KFC Anything for the taste, the additional bronze awarded for the production house, Romance Films, as well as 2 shortlists. Spotify Sound tour also gained an additional bronze and shortlist. Altogether 5 silvers, 2 bronze awards and 5 shortlists. The four biggest winners for Ogilvy were ‘Game On’ for Volkswagen, ‘Anything for The Taste’ for KFC, the Spotify Sound Tour, as well as Carling Black Label Bride Armour. All receiving accolades in judging and in multiple categories.