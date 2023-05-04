South Africans continue to count the personal cost of load shedding – and it is significant. In April 2022, TrendER/infoQuest, an online research provider in South Africa, monitored various effects that load shedding had had on South African consumers.

Exactly a year later, in April 2023, this survey was repeated and some major changes have occurred. Three hundred respondents, aged 18 years and older, were interviewed across all provinces in South Africa and the findings are worth noting.

Consequences of load shedding

Three in four South Africans have had at least one home appliance damaged or destroyed as a result of load shedding (this is up from 57% a year ago). The loss of fridge contents and damage/destruction to gate motors has also increased since April 2022.

One in three respondents also claimed that their home operated businesses have been seriously affected. As a result of security alarms being inactive during load shedding, 16% have had a burglary/home invasion (up from 11% a year ago).

Types of alternative power sources

In addition to having to repair or replace household items, consumers are also having to finance ways to keep the power on in their homes.

Purchasing or hiring of generators is the most common form of supplementary power, with inverters and solar power at similar levels. About 60% of South Africans have installed a gas stove. Overall, about 80% of respondents have made alternate arrangements of some sort to cope with load shedding.

Changes in consumer behaviour

When it comes to grocery shopping and preparing meals, substantial behaviour changes have occurred. About three in four consumers are buying fewer groceries more often to reduce the risk of wastage of food, while two in three claim that the types of meals they prepare has changed dramatically. About one in two eat out more often due to load shedding.

Work-life balance has also been affected with 48% saying that they now leave home earlier to get to work and return home later.

Load shedding has also had an effect on the school performance of children, with 40% of parents claiming that their children’s performance has deteriorated due to them not being able to study or do homework because they have no power.

Security is also an issue during load shedding and 56% of respondents have taken extra security measures in their homes to ensure that they are safe at these times.

Expectations for load shedding over the next year

Consumers’ expectations for the future of load shedding are pessimistic, with 58% believing that it will get worse over the next year. Females tend to be more pessimistic than males, while older South Africans are also more negative than those in the younger age categories.

On a positive note, 52% of respondents said that they tend to spend more time together as a family and communicate more when there is load shedding

“Compared with a year ago, South Africans are having to dip even deeper into their pockets to alleviate some of the consequences and challenges of load shedding,” says Mogorosi Mashilo, MD of TrendER/infoQuest. “This puts strain on the consumer in an already tough economic climate. Marketers also need to take note of the changes in consumer behaviour and shopping habits that are becoming more evident. All of these factors contribute to the ‘new normal’ of the South African consumer in an environment that appears to be here to stay for the foreseeable future.”