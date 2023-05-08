[PARTNER CONTENT] An impressive cast ensemble is here to change primetime TV in May with drama and laughter in Roomies, a new dramedy series on 1Magic! Newcomer Felicia Mlangeni and The River’s Unathi Mkhize will bring you drama and laughter.

Also joining the exciting cast is the multi-faceted actress Nomalanga Shozi, Mbasa Msongelo (Grootboom & Sons) and Ishmauel Songo (Lingashoni) who will bring the show’s distinct humour to life, alongside a well-known and loved supporting cast who will make appearances on the show like award-winning actress Zola Nombona, veteran actor Siphiwe Mtshali and multi-talented actress Zama Ngcobo.

The 13-episode weekly series airs weekly on Thursdays starting 4 May at 20:30.

Roomies showcases the underlying humour that comes with trying to achieve some of the so-called realistic and unrealistic milestones of life such as marriage, being healthy, making lifelong friends, and achieving a fulfilling career.

How does Naledi, played by Felicia Mlangeni, a young chef with her life planned out, handle a crossroads in love and career? During her interview as a sous chef at one of Joburg’s top restaurants, she learns that her long-term boyfriend is not just visiting home, but has married his high school sweetheart and is forcing her out of the flat they shared.

As a result, she fails her interview and a broke Naledi seeks the comfort of her bestie Tsholo (Nomalanga Shozi). The pair move into a loft with three guy friends who have their lives about as well figured out as Naledi and Tsholo do. So, what could go wrong?

“Roomies captures real-life experiences viewers can relate to, while also providing entertainment to keep them engaged and wanting more. We believe this show will be a valuable addition to our content line-up and will be a must-see series,” says Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Roomies is set to make viewers laugh, cry, and care about the lives of its characters, Naledi, Tsholo, Ntsika, Abza and Themba who are on their self-discovery journey.

Roomies also shines a spotlight on the question that has plagued society for centuries: can men and women be friends and if so, what does that look like?

This comedy explores the interpersonal relationships of five millennials trying to navigate adulthood. From being ghosted, consent, sibling relationships, parental hang-ups, partying, making money and being cool, these are all on their minds as they strive to achieve happiness on a day-to-day basis.

Don’t miss out on this hilarious original dramedy series – it’s sure to be a hit.

For ad sales and sponsorship opportunities, contact DStv Media Sales