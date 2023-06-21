[PARTNER CONTENT] How do you manage the expectations of a community of interest while managing a 29-year-old radio station that turns three? What a confusing question! Does it even make sense?

Let me explain.

Rosestad 100.6fm was born 29 years ago. The interesting thing is that at the time, the concept of a community radio station was foreign and therefore there were no guidelines, regulations or laws in place to regulate and advise on such a concept.

The industry had to sit up and take notice when there was a uniform call for community broadcasting from the broader communities of a country on the precipice of a young and fledgling democracy. Hence community radio was born with parents that did not know what they were doing.

To serve the community

Rosestad 100.6fm quickly got a reputation. A reputation that countless community broadcasters struggle with to this day. A small community radio station that had no impact on the broadcasting community as a whole was insignificant for advertisers. Small radio stations that cater for the old ooms and tannies sitting in the sun listening to Mantovani at its best.

And for 25 years this was indeed the case. You see, the concept behind community broadcasting is to involve the community in the art of broadcasting, to serve that community and to provide broadcasting opportunities relevant to the said community.

And on the back of this, it is a fact that many community radio stations are run, presented and put together by individuals with little to no radio background.

As professional as commercial stations

So many of the community broadcasters fall into the trap of wanting to run it as a profitable business for personal gain, but this is a major mistake. Community broadcasting, in my opinion at least, is the ultimate reflection of selfless service to a community that most of the time not even realise that you do what you do for only the community’s benefit.

This being said, should a community radio station sound ‘community’? Absolutely not! There is no reason that a community-based broadcaster cannot sound just as if not more professional than commercial stations. The same stations that will end up playing the big brother bully as soon as this is achieved.

Experience in ad sales

For the past three years, Rosestad 100.6fm has been managed by a new management team, a team with vast experience in radio broadcasting and sales.

The responsibility of looking after a community has not

changed at all, but the approach to how its done had to and has proven to be the success of what is now considered (by management and our listeners) – at least as a major player in the broadcasting environment.

Yes, it is a responsibility, but if done right, one that is satisfying to levels never imagined. Community broadcasters must take themselves seriously before they can expect anyone else to.

Bernie Naude is General Manager of Rosestad 100.6fm