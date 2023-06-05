[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu is thrilled to introduce Lana Marais as our new Group Operations Director for dentsu SSA, effective 1 June.

With our remarkable growth across 12 African countries over the past decade, we have set our sights on doubling our business by 2030. To achieve this audacious goal, we are embracing a fresh approach to work, investing in our talented workforce, and forming strategic partnerships with the right clients.

In today’s fast-paced world, we understand the importance of staying ahead without pausing for a moment. Lana will be stepping into this role to drive success and create bandwidth in the region.

Lana’s extensive experience at dentsu since 2009, her resilience, and her collaborative nature have given her a deep understanding of our business and the challenges we face regionally.

Her recent focus on the emerging markets within SSA has equipped her with valuable insights to step change the way we drive efficiencies and effectiveness across the region.

Partners across 12 markets

In her new role, Lana will partner with the regional leadership team across all 12 markets, ensuring the effective execution of our regional business strategies. She will spearhead the creation and delivery of necessary plans, metrics, and targets.

“We have full confidence in Lana’s ability to drive our transformation agenda and implement our business model effectively.”

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa, expressed her confidence in Lana’s capabilities. She highlighted the initial projects where Marais will define project and execution plans while retaining responsibility for emerging markets.

With Marais at the helm, dentsu will team together to help brands predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy.

We know people better than anyone else and we use those insights to connect brands, content, commerce, and experience, underpinned by modern creativity. We are the network designed for what’s next.