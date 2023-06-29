Like tens of thousands of industry colleagues, I spent most of this week in Cannes, participating in the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Cannes is all about celebrating creativity in advertising, attending sessions on industry topics set up across the beaches, pavilions and yachts, and networking with industry leaders from around the world, generally involving no small amount of rosé.

This year, fortunately, the topic of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the atrocities being inflicted on the people of Ukraine made it on the agenda. Not because it’s a light and easy subject to talk about. It’s not, but it is an essential topic in an industry that drives so much of the communication and journalism in the world.

How the ad industry can help

I travelled to Cannes after spending nine days in Ukraine, in both Kyiv and Lviv, where I met with ad-tech companies, entrepreneurs, IT services companies, production companies and government leaders to try to understand how we in the ad industry could help the people of Ukraine: not only to win this war for freedom, but also to keep its economic engine running while it undergoes horrific and deadly attacks.