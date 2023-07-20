The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Further Cuts on the Cards for Independent Media

Independent Media has broadened the scope of its retrenchment process to include all divisions within the organisation – with immediate effect. The move follows the news organisation’s announcement in June of cutbacks in its editorial division.

“We have tried to stave off retrenchments for as long as we could, by drastically reducing operational costs and implementing various efficiencies throughout the organisation. Sadly, this has not been sufficient, and we are now faced with the harsh reality of job reductions,” said Takudzwa Hové, CEO of Independent Media.

The aims to reduce its headcount by at least 40% to “realise necessary cost savings to ensure the sustainability of the organisation within the current harsh economic climate”, it said in a press release.

It said dwindling advertising revenue, a continual drop in circulation coupled with the severe challenges of South Africa’s flailing economy, exacerbated by load shedding and interest rate hikes, had forced the moves to retrench.

“This process will lead to a revamped organisation with a leaner team but to get there, we have to take courageous difficult decisions like we are doing now,” said Hové.

People moves

East Coast Radio welcomes new Breakfast show co-host

Carmen Reddy has joined East Coast Radio’s Breakfast team.

A proud native of KwaZulu-Natal, Reddy brings with her a wealth of experience in radio and journalism spanning over 15 years.

Reddy’s journey with the team began a month ago when she joined current Breakfast host Darren Maule and co-host Sky Tshabalala as a Friday guest co-host.

The chemistry and energy she brought to the show were undeniable, and the response from the listeners was overwhelmingly positive. It was clear that Reddy was the perfect fit for the team.

ECR’s programming manager, Travis Bussiahn, believes the addition of Reddy to the East Coast Breakfast team will further strengthen the already hugely successful show.

“Carmen’s broad experience, inquiring mind, and passion for radio is truly exceptional. We couldn’t be more excited to have her come home, join the station, and contribute her talent and caliber to our already incredible line-up,” he said.

The official announcement of Reddy’s appointment was made on Monday, July 10, during an on-air segment with Darren and Sky, who called Reddy to let her know that they would like her to become a permanent co-host.

Melusi Mhlungu makes a triumphant homecoming to South Africa, launching a creative agency

After achieving extraordinary success on the international stage, acclaimed creative director, Melusi Mhlungu, has come home to launch his own agency.

Mhlungu has worked for giant agencies such as FCB Africa and Ogilvy even scooping a few Cannes Lion Awards for his work. His work also includes two spots at the Super Bowl- America’s most-watched television event. Now Mhlungu is set to unveil his creative agency, We Are Bizarre, which he said would focus on hard to ignore ideas.

“We Are Bizarre represents a new era of creativity in South Africa,” said Mhlungu. “Our goal is to challenge conventions, we want to create a space where creatives can come up with ideas that don’t wait for briefs from clients, ideas that don’t just change the world but also the lives of the people around us. Ideas that outlive us and create a meaningful impact in the world, hard-to-ignore ideas, bizarre ideas.”

The agency’s first project is an impactful campaign called “Jozi My Jozi”. With this ambitious project, Mhlungu and his team will breathe new life into the heart of Johannesburg, celebrating the city’s vibrant spirit and cultural heritage.

The ACA announces the incoming Board of Directors for 2023/24

The Association for Communication and Advertising is pleased to announce the incoming Board of Directors for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, as elected at the association’s 76th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 11th July 2023. Thabang Skwambane was elected to the position of Chair and Sharleen James to that of Vice Chair. The newly elected Executive Committee includes John Dixon, Wayne Naidoo and ACA CEO, Mathe Okaba.

Addressing the AGM, outgoing Chair Karabo Songo emphasized that in 2023, the marketing and communications landscape in South Africa and on the continent experienced defining moments that will shape its future.

Business moves

HOT 102.7FM launches new sports show

Johannesburg-based radio station HOT 102.7FM has taken the latest steps to bolster its on-air content and responded to audience demand by launching a new sports show.

HOT Sport 60 with Betway will be hosted by HOT 102.7FM sports presenter Dylan Rogers and go out every Friday evening between 18h00 and 19h00, giving the station’s sports fans the perfect lead-in to the sporting weekend.

“Our research shows us that our loyal audience are massive sports fans, so it made complete sense to give them another quality product for them to consume, in addition to the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music,” said managing director, Lloyd Madurai. “It’s great that Betway have seen the potential of this sports show with a difference and the value of speaking directly to our upper SEM audience – an audience that clearly loves its sport and has the disposable income to put towards activities such as sports betting.”

HOT Sport 60 with Betway is a comprehensive guide to the weekend’s top fixtures and the perfect way for sports fans to kickstart their sporting weekend, and perhaps take a bit more interest in the biggest sports events.

Golf Ads introduces Golf Digital to engage affluent consumers

Golf Ads™, part of the Provantage family of companies and a leader in the golf media advertising market, recently launched its new product, Golf Digital. The Golf Digital offering features the strategic placement of three high-definition digital screens at the nineteenth hole of selected golf clubs in affluent areas across the three main metros in South Africa.

This dynamic new platform offers brands an exclusive opportunity to captivate a highly desirable target audience in the highest-dwell time location on the golf course. With Golf Digital, advertisers can benefit from a pure ads screen by having their messages displayed to a more receptive audience. Without the noise of sponsored content, users are more likely to pay attention to the adverts and engage with them, increasing the effectiveness of targeted advertising campaigns.

“With approximately 138 000 golfers playing 10 000 rounds of golf each day, a ready-made target market exists for brands that understand the desires and preferences of this very specific audience. We selected 10 very specific sites at upmarket golf courses across Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape in highly sought-after areas to target and reach the high-income earners,” said director of Golf Ads, Johan Scholtz.

“The predominantly affluent and high-income-earning audience at golf clubs aligns perfectly with the target market for luxury brands. Advertisers can now effectively captivate this highly sought-after audience in a cost-effective way, ensuring their messages resonate and leave a lasting impression.”

Mzansi Magic’s S’thanda iDrama Campaign – showcasing some of the best local content offering

DStv channel 161 has been sizzling up this winter viewing with a line-up of some of the best dramas and reality shows from South Africa’s production houses and talent. And, to keep viewers glued to their screens for the rest of winter well into spring, the channel is launching the S’thanda iDrama campaign aimed at reminding viewers about its amazing content on offer.

“This campaign is all about zooming in and celebrating all the drama that we are offering our Mzansi Magic viewers,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels for M-Net.

“There are so many challenges that we are all facing at any given time, but with our content offering we know viewers can all take a break to let our hair down, breathe easier and be entertained because of the variety of programming on our channel. All recently launched content is what we believe resonates with our audiences and speaks conversations that are on par with some of their life experiences and encourages co-viewing,” she added.

Mzansi Magic viewers are very passionate about their viewing and for that reason, the channel has ensured that its content slate talks to that and offers the best line-up for every day of the week and for their enjoyment.

NightVision: Revolutionising campaign performance

Dentsu has taken the campaign performance delivery and optimisation landscape by storm with its groundbreaking digital AdTech innovation, NightVision. Over the past few weeks, NightVision has undergone significant enhancements, accelerating its scale and optimisation capabilities as numerous campaigns go live during load shedding.

Another standout launch campaign, which concluded in mid-June, surpassed all expectations. Compared to the control campaign data, the NightVision campaign achieved an astonishing 269% increase in impressions and a remarkable 2304% surge in clicks.

Carni Wilkens, group commercial director, expressed sheer delight with NightVision’s exceptional performance thus far, stating, “As creators of solutions and products that drive positive business outcomes for our clients, we couldn’t be more thrilled with the results NightVision has delivered.”

Equally impressive was the 550% improvement in click-through-rates, coupled with a substantial 73% decrease in CPM on display.

With YouTube now activated, we saw an astonishing 96% completed view rate at a 94% decrease in cost per view. NightVision AdTech is challenging and transforming what we believe is possible.

In May, dentsu introduced NightVision, a solution that dynamically boosts ad investment into areas with a more attentive mobile audience due to load shedding. Leveraging API integrations and cutting-edge geo-fencing capabilities in real-time. With limited alternative options, people naturally turn to their mobile phones for entertainment and information, resulting in increased attention and longer dwell times.

aQuelle-KHULA and East Coast Radio join forces to tackle pollution in our waterways, rivers, and streams for Nelson Mandela Day.

aQuellé-KHULA and East Coast Radio joined forces for Mandela Day to tackle the scourge of pollution in waterways, rivers, and streams.

Approximately 500 bags of litter were collected by volunteers from stakeholder organisations (including the KZN Sharks Board and football clubs Golden Arrows and Amazulu FC) as well as community members who participated in the clean-up operations at the Durban harbour, Ntuzuma and Klaarwater townships, as well as Newcastle in the KZN midlands.

The initiative was undertaken in a bid to raise awareness about the vital role of clean and healthy rivers and streams, as well as to encourage community participation in the preservation and protection of these valuable natural resources.

World Football Summit appoints APO Group as Official Public Relations Agency in Africa

APO Group has been appointed as the Official Public Relations Agency for the World Football Summit (WFS) in Africa.

The signing ceremony, which took place in Madrid, Spain, was led by Jan Alessie, co-dounder and director of World Football Summit, Marian Otamendi, Director of World Football Summit, and Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, founder and chairman of APO Group.

Both organisations committed to an enduring partnership aimed at utilising football to promote positive change in African society, fostering networking and business prospects, and ultimately cultivating economic growth in African economies.

The multi-year agreement will see APO Group coordinate all media activity for WFS in Africa, including the distribution of press releases for WFS events, online press conferences, interviews, and placements in some of the most prominent African media.

Google Bard launches in Swahili

Google has announced the expansion of Bard, its conversational AI service, to 40 new languages including Swahili – the first African language to be included and 59 new countries and territories. The expansion includes new features that allow users to better customise their experience, boost their creativity, and get more done.

“We’re excited that this is Bard’s largest expansion to date – we see its global availability as a great democratiser of knowledge,” said Dorothy Ooko, head of communications and public affairs, SSA, Google. “That’s why we created Bard: to help you explore that curiosity, augment your imagination and ultimately get your ideas off the ground — not just by answering your questions, but by helping you build on them.”

According to UNESCO, Swahili is among the 10 most widely spoken languages in the world, with more than 200 million speakers.

Making moves

Africa Textile Talks 2023: Presenting Africa’s sustainable and circular textile future

The global textile industry has become one of the most socially and environmentally harmful industries in the world. Challenging these impacts begins with sharing ideas and inspiration for sustainable material worlds.

Taking place on 17 August at the V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town, the third edition of Africa Textile Talks, hosted by Twyg and Imiloa Collective, promises a full day of connecting and learning about sustainability and circularity in textile, fashion, and design systems from across the continent.

Guided by MC Thobile Chittenden, CEO of Makers Valley and network co-lead of the Wellbeing Economy Alliance the day will be filled with insightful talks, presentations, exhibits, and demonstrations that will bring together sustainable growers, makers, designers, creatives, industry experts, retailers, and innovators.

The day will run from 09:00-19:30 and include a light lunch, snacks, and an evening social mixer event. Early bird tickets (available until 31 July 2023) cost R300 per person. Thereafter, tickets will cost R400 per person.

View the full programme here. Book your tickets now via Quicket.

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day Drops Its 2023 Music Line-Up

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day has unveiled its star-studded line-up for 2023. 947 Breakfast Club, known for their knack of delivering surprises, revealed the first artist of the line-up with a live call featuring the talented Jeremy Loops. Jeremy is known for his unique blend of folk, rock, and electronic music.

Mango Groove, an iconic South African favourite with their infectious blend of pop, jazz, and African music, sent a voice note to 947 to announce their participation. Adding to the excitement, record producer, singer, and songwriter, DJ Maphorisa, was also confirmed as part of the 2023 line-up.

Mo Flava, host of the popular Mo Flava Show, took the opportunity to announce K.O, who joined him in an on-air call. GoodLuck, the chart-topping electronic music band, dropped a voice-note to share their excitement about being part of the event. Shekinah, the award- winning singer, announced her addition to the line-up during a call with Afternoons with Zweli. In a nostalgic twist and a flip of the script, Mafikizolo, the iconic South African duo, was also added to the line-up.

947 Drive with Thando, the dynamic afternoon show, made a grand announcement by welcoming DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee to the line-up. Micasa, the sensational live band, joined Thando in the studio to formally announce their addition to the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2023 line-up.

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is set to take place on Saturday, 2 September, at the Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria.

Biggest billboard on the N1 unveiled

Assupol has taken their commitment to creativity and branding to new heights by wrapping their headquarters building with the faces of their dedicated staff, creating the biggest billboard on the N1 road, to commemorate their 110-anniversary celebration.

Asked about the significance of this, Velmah Nzembela, head of hroup corporate sffairs and marketing said the bold and innovative move does not only showcases the team’s passion and dedication, but also serves as a celebration of the company’s growth and success.

“By transforming our building into a larger-than-life canvas, we aim to capture the attention and imagination of all who pass by. It is a visual representation of our brand’s values, our commitment to our clients, and our dedication to making a lasting impact,” Nzembela said.

As the company commemorates its 110-anniversary, Assupol invites individuals to reflect on the importance of life insurance in securing their dreams and protecting their loved ones. By embracing the opportunity to plan for the future, individuals can ensure a legacy that lasts for generations to come.

Reuters Webinar: Powering Trusted News with AI: Navigating the present and shaping the future

As AI and technology innovations continue to disrupt the way we work, there are many questions from news and media organisations: how can we integrate AI into workflows? How do we maintain trust in news content? What will be the impact of AI on customer expectations?

On 27 July, Reuters will be hosting an exclusive live webinar, Powering Trusted News with AI: Navigating the present and shaping the future, to provide guidance on these questions, and many more.

