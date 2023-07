Palesa Lemeke, Tshepang Moji and Jodell Tantij take time out with radio legend Roger Goode to chat about what it’s like working at 5FM.

With more than two decades behind the mic, Goode has a wealth of experience, anecdotes and memories to share … particularly around the challenges he has faced, the significance of keeping up with technology in the radio industry and how he learnt to switch between serious and humorous content.