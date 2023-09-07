[PARTNER CONTENT] The home of entertainment, DStv, has brought a new channel to viewers’ screens. Zee Zonke is a 24-hour general entertainment television channel dubbed entirely in isiZulu with English subtitles, coming from Zee Entertainment.

Zee Zonke is now available on DStv channel 169 on DStv Premium, Compact+, Compact, Family and Access.

Zee Zonke is a testament to Zee Entertainment’s commitment to innovation and diversity, as it proudly brings captivating content to viewers through the power of language – isiZulu. The channel debuts with an array of riveting series across the week and weekends showcasing romance, drama, action, suspense, and crime.

With the many years Zee has been in South Africa, its localisation efforts and job creation, the brand has become a household name, one of South Africa’s very own.

Pushing boundaries

“Our vision at Zee Entertainment has always been to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver exceptional entertainment experiences. The launch of Zee Zonke marks an exciting milestone for us as we aim to bridge linguistic barriers and provide a unique viewing experience that resonates with diverse audiences, and we feel we have done that with this channel offering in isiZulu” says Somnath Malakar, CEO: ZEE Africa.

“We continue to strengthen our partnerships, which in turn strengthens our content offering, therefore, we are extremely excited to introduce Zee Zonke to our viewers. What is extremely special about this channel launch is that we get to bring great entertainment in isiZulu.

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are always looking to offer diverse entertainment to our DStv customers and the Zee Zulu offering aims to do just that,” says Georginah Machiridza, executive head of general entertainment channels at MultiChoice Group.

Piwe Motshegoa, head of sales, general entertainment at DStv Media Sales, adds, “As we bring diverse entertainment to customers, equally so, we avail commercial opportunities to advertisers. Brands can look forward to integrating into the Zee Zonke space and leveraging the audiences for reach in due course.”

