The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Introducing FrontSeat: The future of shopping is here

In an exciting development for ecommerce in South Africa, Nfinity Media Group has launched FrontSeat, a partnership with Live Shopping. It is about to unveil a series of interactive live shopping experiences across a diverse range of verticals, from Baby and DIY to Gaming, Consumer Tech, Home Appliances, Décor, and more.

Joy Des Fountain, CEO of Live Shopping, said: “FrontSeat isn’t just shopping; it’s a dynamic, educational, and entertaining experience. We’ve created a launch pad for brands to reap the benefits of live shopping by offering an economically viable solution to enter this promising market.”

It offers an interactive and engaging alternative to conventional online shopping experiences. At a live shopping event, a knowledgeable host or product expert introduces a diverse range of products or services. Virtual viewers can engage directly with the host, ask questions in real time, and make purchases on the spot. The technology allows brands to add their product and/or interactive call-to-action overlays over the livestream, allowing viewers to click on, interact with, and add to cart within the video itself, without having to follow a link to start the purchase elsewhere. The live stream broadcasts are also available after the live broadcast and remain shoppable.

FrontSeat’s live shopping shows provide an opportunity for brands to connect with their target audience. According to a 2022 HubSpot report, the demand for video content is increasing, with 54% of consumers saying they want to see more video content from the brands they support. Companies report live shopping conversion rates approaching 30%—up to ten times higher than in traditional e-commerce—along with 40% reduced return rates.

People moves

Provantage launch Provantage Sport with Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi as managing director

Provantage has launched Provantage Sport, significantly expanding its reach into the expansive South African sports sponsorship and media arena, which is estimated to generate around R40-45 billion in annual revenue through activations, sponsorship, media rights, ticketing and hospitality locally.

Heading up the division as managing director is Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi, a seasoned professional with an impressive track record in sports marketing. Nesi joins Provantage Sport from SuperSport, where he served as the head of rugby.

“Our entry into the sport marketing segment makes a lot of strategic sense. Our unique approach and entrepreneurial nature positions us for growth in a largely untransformed and undisrupted sport marketing sector,” said Jacques du Preez, Provantage CEO.

Provantage is fully committed to School Media and School Sport, where substantial inroads have been made, highlighted by the recent successful launch of the SDC Noordvaal Cup schools rugby tournament. Provantage’s School Media division will become a subsidiary of Provantage Sport and is currently rolling out various new and exciting school media and sports properties.

Nesi is excited at the opportunity that lies ahead: “We believe in the power of South African sport to connect with more South Africans. For all of us, sport is so much more than just entertainment. It is a vehicle that unites us all, as has been evident in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.”

The Digital Media Collective appoints strategic account director Zandile Dlamini

It’s been a busy year for TDMC, with a second office opening in Cape Town, significant growth in client acquisitions, industry recognition in a number of awards, as well as expansion of their dynamic talent pool.

The digital agency has a reputation for noticing and nurturing young talent, and the appointment of Zandile Dlamini is a case in point. She comes to The Digital Media Collective with noteworthy experience as a copywriter, TV and radio production professional and crucially as a content creator. Zandile will bring her unique insights into black consumer preferences and behaviours in South Africa to the agency.

“Zandile came to a meeting to discuss a potential collaboration and we knew she was somebody we wanted to keep talking to. Aside from her obvious abilities, her energy and enthusiasm are just amazing,” says Cheryl Ingram, founder of TDMC.

Dlamini’s first-hand digital media experience is borne from the management of the 6 900-member strong Facebook group she founded that focuses on the intricacies of “black hair life”.

At 34, she is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. She said, “I love being a voice for others and am passionate about sharing authentic insights that can be used in a meaningful way for both brands and consumers. I also firmly believe that if you look at something from a fresh angle, you can amplify everyone’s experience, and this is something I really look forward to bringing to TDMC.”

Montego Pet Nutrition appoints its first ever in-house vet.

The largest pet food manufacturer in South Africa has made a significant stride by appointing their first ever in-house veterinarian. Dr Elizna Boag recently joined Montego Pet Nutrition and will form an integral part of the nutritional team, also focusing on new product development.

Dr Boag obtained her veterinary degree from the University of Pretoria. She shares her motivation for choosing this profession: “I am deeply motivated by animal welfare, and I’m fascinated with the sciences behind diseases and normal physiology. I am passionate about the protection of human life against zoonotic diseases like rabies, and education about these topics.”

It is important to find a veterinary practitioner with whom pet owners resonate with, in the same way that you have a GP that you rely on. Boag encourages pet owners to speak to their vets about healthy nutrition, tailored to the needs of their pets, as feeding a diet suited to their life stage is crucial, particularly in large breed dogs.

Business moves

Aleph launches One Brand initiative to unify its global brands

Aleph Group, Inc., an ecosystem of local digital experts and technology-driven solutions, launches its ‘One Brand’ initiative, uniting its unique range of brands – including Ad Dynamo by Aleph in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana—under the Aleph name.

Aleph’s expertise is connecting thousands of advertisers with billions of consumers globally and creating markets for local businesses to grow through digital advertising. The Group’s multiple, largely regional brands included Httpool, IMS Internet Media Services, Ad Dynamo, and Connect Ads, and it served as the adtech partner of choice for the world’s leading platforms, advertisers and agencies.

Now, the Group, headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Dubai, UAE, will immediately re-brand Ad Dynamo by Aleph in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana, as well as the majority* of its legacy brands to Aleph, creating a truly unified global ecosystem of local experts in the process.

Recently, Aleph entered into strategic sales partnerships with TikTok in South Africa. This collaboration with TikTok enables medium-sized enterprises in South Africa to genuinely connect with their customers, aligning with TikTok’s mission to foster creativity and spread joy.

Stephen Newton, managing director at Aleph, Africa, said: “At Aleph, we are not just rebranding for the sake of it. We are beginning an exciting new chapter that brings our local experts and proprietary technology under one powerful brand, Aleph.”

Flow appointed to produce five Department of Sport, Arts and Culture books

Flow Communications has been appointed to produce five books for the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s (DSAC) Living Human Treasures series.

The agency – which has already produced 11 books in the series – will interview and photograph five “living human treasures” in the arts and culture space, as identified by DSAC, and write, design and print the books before the end of March 2024.

Books that have been produced so far have told the stories of the likes of: Tsonga traditional musician Dr Thomas Chauke, San traditional leader Oom Petrus Vaalbooi, Venda traditional musician and dancer Tshimangadzo Esther Sinyegwe and pioneering Limpopo sculptor Noria Mabasa.

Aquafresh celebrates PR-led success with ‘Every day can be a big day’ campaign

With over eight million impressions across Instagram and Facebook, this campaign has spurred an important conversation and significantly bolstered the success of the Aquafresh Complete Care range.

Born from the notion that everyday confidence can begin with good oral health, the campaign aimed to inspire a consumer to elevate their Aquafresh journey. This culminated in the creation of a multi-channel PR-led campaign that subverted expectations and flipped the script on traditional toothpaste marketing.

To bring the campaign to life, Aquafresh facilitated brand partnerships with four prominent personalities across entertainment and fashion. This included Nelisiwe Sibiya, Aldecia Johnson, Nicole Bessick, and The Funny Chef. Together, they created short videos of compelling scenarios that showcase the importance of meeting each day and the possibilities it brings with confidence.

Mamabua Molepo, brand manager at Aquafresh, said, “Confidence is often the core of who we are and who we are able to become, regardless of age. While it isn’t the full picture, I sincerely believe confidence starts with a healthy mouth. So, if you can be proud of your mouth, you are on your way to being proud of yourself, and that’s what everyday confidence is all about.”

Local pharmaceutical brand Lamelle appoints Tribeca Public Relations

Lamelle Pharmaceuticals has appointed award-winning agency Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) to manage its communications portfolio.

At the heart of Lamelle Pharmaceuticals, in Johannesburg, is its laboratory where the magic unfolds. Led by co-founder Dr Bradley Wagemaker and Tony De Barros, a team of skilled pharmacists develops and manufactures a range of pharmaceutical products to address a number of health needs, from infertility and skin health to Polycystic ovary syndrome.

“We see our partnership as a great opportunity to innovate, collaborate and achieve remarkable results together. We’re committed to supporting Lamelle achieve its business objectives by strategically positioning their brands to reach their target audiences through the most effective channels,” said Davina Malan, managing partner at Tribeca.

Paystack to give small businesses R1 million in fee-free online payment processing and e-commerce training ahead of Black Friday

Payments technology company Paystack has made a pledge to give 100 entrepreneurs and small business owners ecommerce skills training to boost their Black Friday and festive shopping season sales through the Paystack Ecommerce Bootcamp. Additionally, participants will also receive R1 million in fee-free online payment processing.

Participants will be equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to optimise their e-commerce operations. They will also receive free resources, including brand new, fully optimised online stores built on Shopify or WooCommerce, free product photography, and mastermind discussions with other retailers on proven tactics to boost sales this festive shopping season.

The Paystack Ecommerce Bootcamp is in partnership with several local and international companies that serve SMEs, including Zoho, WooCommerce,The Local Edit (online marketplace for independent South African brands), Woww (digital agency), TUNL (logistics startup), xneelo (hosting company), and TDMC (digital agency).

The workshop will take place on Saturday 28 October 2023 at 9am in the Cape Town V&A precinct’s Workshop17.

Chery announces three-year Lions Rugby sponsorship

Chery South Africa has announced a significant three-year sponsorship agreement with the Lions Rugby Team, strengthening its commitment to supporting local sports and fostering a culture of excellence and performance in South Africa.

This partnership marks the beginning of a promising and exciting journey as Chery South Africa takes pride in becoming an official sponsor of the Lions Rugby Team, one of the country’s most iconic rugby franchises. The Lions Rugby Team, renowned for its power, skill, and indomitable spirit, serves as the perfect embodiment of Chery’s values and aspirations.

As the Lions Rugby Team charges onto the field with tenacity and unwavering determination, the New TIGGO 7 Pro Max’s remarkable 1.6 TGDI turbo-petrol ATECO engine does just the same, as a true engineering marvel that roars to life with 145kW and 290Nm of torque. The insignia of this power is proudly displayed on the rear boot lid in the form of the 290T logo.

EXAH and Lucky Beard announce innovative partnership

EXAH, a Salesforce implementation partner offering innovative marketing and technology solutions, is partnering with Lucky Beard, a design, strategy, research and results driven marketing specialist firm

This strategic collaboration aims to disrupt and reshape the landscape of business strategy, customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making by addressing the industry’s challenges of accountability, data utilisation, and delivering real business value.

Mark Schefermann, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Lucky Beard, believes there is an opportunity to help clients move away from the traditional agency-client service relationship that often lacks a clear, tangible link to measurable business impact and to instead work at developing long-term, sustainable partnerships where success is measured by the real impact on a client’s business.