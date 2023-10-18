When did the world become so immature? We’ve witnessed a broad level of immaturity in politics for a very long time, and we’ve certainly witnessed it in the media world, with divisiveness permeating the news and talk show landscape.

Now it appears that even basic branding is becoming partisan as well, with some audiences who consider themselves conservative or liberal, deciding to only support brands that align with their political values.

My question is: why do we have to care about the politics of companies that market consumer packaged goods?

Bud Light became a victim of this broadening divide when it implemented a campaign with trans person Dylan Mulvaney and went down almost 30% in sales.

Why can’t we all just get along?

Meanwhile, a number of brands have leaned into a political conversation in order to tap into an audience that will support them. I’m sure these brands are being genuine, and not opportunistic, but why is this even a conversation? To paraphrase, why can’t we all just get along?

Politics is a mass motivator, so I understand why a brand would want to use it, but politics is also a divisive topic and one that alienates half of any audience outright. Some would say the divide is tangible because of a divide in the presence of a good, solid education.

They may be right. That lack of education leads to a lack of critical thinking and a stark increase in immaturity.

In this case, I refer to the immaturity of someone saying, with puffed-up chest, “My way is the only right way,” and storming off with all their toys.

Listen and hear

I teach my kids to listen and hear the other side of the debate on all matters. What someone else believes to be the truth is, in fact, their truth. If you don’t listen to them, you can’t expect them to listen to you.

The fact is neither side is correct because the truth always lies somewhere in the middle. Unfortunately, the middle is not exciting, and it doesn’t sell impressions or views. It certainly doesn’t sell CPG.

Why do we care about politics when we buy a beer? I guess I can understand, since a beer brand is all about brand (especially when they taste like water). But what about a can of beans? What about where you get your hair cut? What about who makes your tires?

Shouldn’t the value of the brand be in the quality of the product and not the politics of the people who manufacture it?

I know this is a naive statement to make, but I recall an even more naïve time when brands stayed out of the conversation. Remember that famous quote from Michael Jordan, when he said “Republicans buy sneakers, too”?

No point of view

There was wisdom in that statement, although one could argue it was a politicised statement as well. I like my brands with no point of view of their own, but with their attention focused just on making a great product all by itself.

Maybe we can begin to heal the national divide one product at a time? Maybe rather than simply boycotting a brand, we should ask if we need to? In the case of Bud Light, we could’ve had a beer, sat down, and chatted. There is maturity in listening and not overreacting, isn’t there?

Do you want the brands you buy to weigh in on the political divide, or should they just stick to whatever they do — and aim to do it better than anyone else?

This story was first published by MediaPost.com and is republished with the author’s permission.

Cory Treffiletti is chief marketing officer at generative AI-powered product placement platform, Rembrand. He was previously SVP at FIS. He has been a thought leader, executive and business driver in the digital media landscape since 1994. In addition to authoring a weekly column on digital media, advertising and marketing since 2000 for MediaPost‘s Online Spin, Treffiletti has been a successful executive, media expert and/or founding team member for a number of companies, and published a book, Internet Ad Pioneers, in 2012.