The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Dialogue wins fan award for SA Rugby #BokFriday Campaign

Award-winning agency, Dialogue PR won the Fan Engagement Award for their SA Rugby #BokFriday campaign at the Hollard Sports Industry Awards.

Dialogue commenced with an integrated, consumer campaign for SA Rugby to build hype, awareness and most importantly participation in #BokFriday leading up to and including the 2023 Rugby World Cup which began in France earlier this year. The project generated public support for the Springboks on their mission to defend their World Cup title.

“The ask was simple, we needed to breathe new life into Bok Friday for the 2023 Rugby World Cup using PR. Our goal was to show the Springboks that every South African was behind them and to unite the country through sport. Timing for this project is incredibly tight and Dialogue presented a campaign with considerable thought to how we are going to achieve our goals through their agility and ability to move fast and deliver,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

Dialogue Founder and MD, Tracy Jones added, “To add iconic brands like SA Rugby to our growing stable is an absolute honour. We pride ourselves on always having punched above our weight to work with some of SA’s top brands and we are proud of our campaign results and achieve this Fan engagement award for it.”

Introducing sustainable fashion’s finest – the winners of the 5th annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are out

On Thursday 23 November 2023, South Africa’s increasingly global fashion industry turned out in well-heeled force at a dazzling gala event that succeeded in being even more glamorous thanks to its mindful host, Twyg, an independent media non-profit organisation working at the intersection of fashion and sustainability.

Celebrating designers who use sustainable practices, this was the fifth annual edition of the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards, with the 2023 ceremony taking place at a consciously decked-out Centre for the Book in the heart of Cape Town.

Once the formal proceedings kicked off, the awards adjudicator John Shija introduced the jury and explained the rigorous judging process. Facilitating the process, emcee Danielle Bowler introduced each of the category awards, the winners of which were then announced and presented by a Twyg partner.

Emerging Designer Award presented by SKYY Vodka and Pantone Sundays: The 2023 winner is Khumo.

Accessories Award: The 2023 winner is VERSE.

Footwear Award: The 2023 winner is Reefer Shoes.

Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by POLO South Africa: The 2023 winner is sinCHUI.

Trans-seasonal Design Award presented by Country Road: The 2023 winner is MUNKUS.

Farm-to-Fashion Award: The 2023 winner is Botanical Nomad.

Nicholas Coutts Artisanal Fashion Award presented by the V&A Waterfront: The 2023 winner is UNI FORM by Luke Radloff.

Social Impact Award: The 2023 winner is Taking Care of Business.

Retail Award: The 2023 winner is Style Rotate.

Tastemaker Award: The 2023 winner is Felipe Mazibuko.

“This significant occasion would not have been possible without all 31 of the finalists, who are all making changes across the industry,” said Jackie May, founder of Twyg. “To change everything, we need everyone – and Twyg is incredibly proud of the finalists who are playing their role in this mission. Each and every finalist’s dedication to sustainable and circular design practices is a testament to the power of conscious creativity. We are delighted to celebrate this year’s winners and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of the fashion industry.”

After the ten individual category awards were given out, it was time to name the overall winner of the evening, the recipient of the coveted annual Changemaker Award presented by Foschini. The prize went to Thando Ntuli for her brand MUNKUS, which also won the Trans-seasonal Design Award earlier in the evening.

Wunderman Thompson SA’s Parusha Partab Wins 2023 Strategic Planner of the Year Award at Global Women in Marketing Awards

Wunderman Thompson South Africa has announced that its group strategy director, Parusha Partab, has been honoured with the prestigious 2023 Strategic Planner of the Year Award at the Global Women in Marketing (WiM) Awards. Partab’s exceptional strategic expertise and dedication have not only set her apart and earned her this remarkable recognition but have also secured her a position as the sole African recipient in a highly competitive field.

The Strategic Planner of the Year category was established to acknowledge the critical role planners and strategists play in today’s increasingly complex and dynamic business landscape. This award specifically celebrates female planning and strategy specialists working on the agency side or within client organisations.

Upon receiving the award, Partab expressed her gratitude. She said, “Creating an inclusive environment that celebrates the achievements of women around the world is truly significant. In today’s marketing landscape, marked by increasing volatility and complexity, the role of planners and strategists has never been more vital. However, throughout Africa, women are underrepresented, especially at executive levels, so this recognition is noteworthy and inspiring, and it’s a shared win for my African sisters in marketing.”

947 triumphs at Best of Ekurhuleni and Best of Joburg Reader’s Choice Awards In a resounding display of excellence, 947 has emerged as a multiple award-winner at both the Best of Ekurhuleni Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 and the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards 2023. These accolades underscore 947’s commitment to delivering unparalleled content and establishing itself as an indispensable cultural institution. First and foremost, Anele Mdoda, the charismatic host of 947’s flagship morning show, Anele and The Club, was named the Best Local Radio Personality at both prestigious awards. In addition to Anele’s individual accolade, “Anele and The Club” clinched the title of Best Local Radio Show at the Best of Ekurhuleni Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.

Furthermore, 947 was honoured as the Best Local Radio Station, a testament to its consistent commitment to serving as the voice of Gauteng. JD Mostert, station manager at 947, expressed pride in the achievements. “We are incredibly proud of Anele and the entire team at 947. These awards are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the strong connection they have built with our listeners. Anele’s infectious energy and the team’s ability to deliver engaging content have solidified 947 as a beloved radio station in Ekurhuleni. We express our gratitude to our listeners for their continued support and eagerly anticipate bringing them even more exciting and entertaining programming in the future.”

Bringing meaning back to advertising: Grid Worldwide wins Medium Agency of the Year for the second year in a row

No stranger to AdFocus wins, Grid Worldwide was awarded the coveted Medium Size Advertising Agency of the Year for a second year in a row, having first secured the title in 2022. The branding and design agency has previously received top honours in the Specialist Agency and Design Agency categories, with 10 AdFocus Awards to date.

Nathan Reddy, chairman and founder of Grid Worldwide, said, “We built Grid around meaning – creating meaning for brands, ourselves and the world. But this meaning has to evolve to retain its significance, and, in turn, we have to constantly change based on the people we serve and the dynamic, chaotic world we operate in. It’s the careful blending of these elements: our relentless pursuit of meaning, adaptability, versatility and our Investment Creative™ methodology that make up our brand of magic, our alchemy.”

“Our growth comes from being true to who we are – an organisation that solves business challenges in creative ways and builds valuable brand equity. We won’t limit the potential of our clients by trying to put limits on ourselves.”

With a client stable spanning across FNB, MTN, SA Tourism, the MultiChoice Group and Spur, the agency has worked with some of South Africa’s most iconic brands. Reimagining brands and relaunching businesses on a massive scale is Grid’s forte – evidenced by FNB being named the Strongest Banking Brand in the World and MTN voted as the Most Valuable South African Brand, both after brand refreshes spearheaded by Grid.

“When we committed to calling ourselves The Make It Mean Something Company, we knew what we were getting ourselves into. We knew that the expectations from our clients, peers and ourselves would be high. But we wouldn’t have it any other way,” concluded Reddy.

OneDayOnly.co.za Clinches Two Nominations at the Inaugural Marigold Awards

South Africa’s original daily deals site, OneDayOnly.co.za, was nominated for not just one, but two awards at the first annual Marigold Awards recently held in Amsterdam alongside the Marigold Buzz conference. Not just accolades: these awards are a celebration of excellence in loyalty and marketing campaigns that have redefined the game.

Out of the five categories, the online retailer stood out as a contender for the Multichannel Magician and Game Changer awards. The former applauds campaigns that integrate at least two channels to create exceptional consumer experiences, while the latter recognises marketing initiatives which leave a lasting impact on business growth, retention, and strategic direction.

Mishka Govender, CRM and email marketing specialist at OneDayOnly.co.za, aptly describes the nominations as a testament to the transformative impact of the business’ efforts in reshaping the digital marketing and CRM landscapes. “Our nominations are a nod to our strategic approach, disruptive ideas, and trailblazing spirit.”

A contagion of kindness: Annual Lesedi Awards recognises some of the country’s most giving volunteers

Last week, Momentum Metropolitan announced the winners of its eighth annual Lesedi Awards, recognising some of the most deserving volunteers across the country – and beyond.

The Lesedi Awards (with Lesedi meaning ‘light’ in Sesotho) is an initiative born from Momentum Metropolitan’s Staff Volunteerism Programme (SVP) – which forms part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) mandate – and recognises those employee volunteers who are highly active in their communities. The winners receive prize money from Momentum Metropolitan, which is donated on their behalf to a non-profit organisation (NPO) of their choice.

Tshego Bokaba, CSI Manager at Momentum Metropolitan, said this year’s awards set out to acknowledge the volunteers who, over the past year, truly ‘showed up’ for those in need, creating a powerful ripple effect through their acts of kindness. “We may think that our good deeds are small or insignificant in the greater scheme of things, but the gentle flutters generated by these actions have the potential to gain momentum, becoming powerful winds of change.”

Spirit of Volunteering: Team: Human Capital CSI

Team: Human Capital CSI Individual Volunteer: Marileze Johannes (Sasolmed Operations)

Marileze Johannes (Sasolmed Operations) Business Leader Volunteer: Natasha Goliath (Metropolitan Life: Human Capital)

Natasha Goliath (Metropolitan Life: Human Capital) Team Volunteer: Human Capital CSI (Metropolitan Life: Human Capital)

Human Capital CSI (Metropolitan Life: Human Capital) International Volunteer: Sadat Anwar (Metropolitan Life Ghana (Retail Marketing)

Sadat Anwar (Metropolitan Life Ghana (Retail Marketing) Exceptional Volunteer Champion: Clinton van Boomen (Student Segment – Momentum Health Solutions)

Clinton van Boomen (Student Segment – Momentum Health Solutions) Most Consistent Payroll Giver: Anonymous

Momentum Metropolitan’s Chantel van der Westhuizen recognised for L&D at top awards in San Diego

Momentum Metropolitan’s chief learning officer, Chantel van der Westhuizen recently represented the Group at the LearningElite Awards held in San Diego, US. The awards are a prestigious peer-review platform that recognises and pays tribute to the learning and development (L&D) initiatives of some of the most successful companies in the world.

Learning and development efforts are intended to demonstrate that employee workforce development strategies contribute to delivering significant business results. Momentum Metropolitan were the only South African company represented and was awarded Bronze.

“It was evident from being in the room with other L&D specialists, from across the globe, how well we compare to work done within other organisations,” Van der Westhuizen said. “I’m humbled to see how far we have come as a function and that we can wave the flag high in representing South Africa – This means we are on par with the world’s best.”