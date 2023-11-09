As I write this, we have been celebrating Women’s Month, a time dedicated to honouring the accomplishments and contributions of women around South Africa, across all industries.

As someone active in the advertising industry, I know that, for years, representation in the advertising industry has been skewed; it has long been dominated by male voices, leaving women with limited opportunities to lead and make an impact.

However, times are changing, and the paradigm shift towards gender equality is gaining momentum. Today, women continue to demonstrate their talent, creativity, and resilience, and are reshaping the landscape of outdoor advertising.

Remarkable changes

I for one, have been fortunate to witness and be a part of the remarkable changes taking place within this dynamic industry. From battling stereotypes to challenging outdated norms, women like me are breaking boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on the world of outdoor advertising.

As the founder of Esona Communications – a dynamic media solutions company that specialises in outdoor advertising, branding and communications – I am proud to be part of the Black Billboard Owners Alliance (BBOA).

The BBOA is one of the organisations that are actively working towards change, equality, and inclusivity.

As an organisation, we are changing the narrative by promoting diversity and inclusivity within our ranks. There are two remarkable women within this alliance, both media owners who have broken barriers and shattered stereotypes within the industry.

With this, The BBOA is sending a powerful message to the advertising world, that gender diversity and female leadership are not just buzzwords but a foundation of progress and success. By promoting inclusivity within the organization, the BBOA is setting an example for the entire industry to follow.

As the youngest media owner in the organisation, I stand on the nib of a remarkable journey, driven by passion, determination, and a deep desire to make a lasting impact on the outdoor advertising space.

Shatter stereotypes

While being the youngest might come with its own set of challenges, it also offers an unparalleled opportunity to break barriers, shatter stereotypes, and pave the way for future generations of young women in the industry.

As women it is our responsibility to ensure that our voices are heard, our perspectives are valued, and our contributions are recognised. As we continue to navigate this evolving landscape, let us stand united in our pursuit of progress, and shaping a future where women in outdoor advertising shine brightly and inspire generations to come.

Iviwe Mqhakama is an astute and experienced outdoor advertising and communications professional with 14 years’ experience in the industry. Mqhakama has studied Brand Communications Management at Vega, has a BA Communication Science and studied Integrated Organisational Communication at. UNISA.