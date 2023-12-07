The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Authentic transformation in advertising as E+I announces increase in black female ownership

Following the 30% stake acquired by Lwazi Media Ventures – a black female-owned and managed firm – in 2019, Ebony+Ivory Integrated Advertising Agency, an independent advertising, design and media agency with more than 53-year track record, has announced that Thembi Sizani, financial director, has acquired a 21% stake in the agency, increasing their black female ownership to 51%. The remaining share is retained by a family trust.

Thembi has been employed by Ebony+Ivory since June 2018 and is an integral part of the management team and now part of the ownership structure. She began her career 20 years ago at Johnnic Communications (now Arena Holdings), and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree, with a major in Financial Accounting. Sizani said, “Ebony+Ivory has been a Level 1 B-BBEE Contributor since 2018, so this deal is a true show of our commitment to transformation and not a requirement to achieve an improved status.”

Nombini Mehlomakulu, director and owner of Lwazi Media Ventures, and managing director of Ebony+Ivory added: “We have continued to grow from strength to strength even in these turbulent times, and this advancement is simply an exclamation point in our transformation chapter.”

Paul Middleton, the chairman of Ebony+Ivory, said: “This is the culmination of a journey that began 43 years ago when I took the reins of the agency my father had started and changed its name to Ebony+Ivory. It has been my north star to authentically change the strategic direction of the agency and the marketing and communications sector at large by serving, and representing, the society we live in.”

People moves

Tribeca appoints Valentia Nkosi as an account executive

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has announced the appointment of Valentia Nkosi as an account executive who brings a unique and fresh skillset to the team. With a strong foundation in media relations and a deep understanding of the intricacies of social media acquired through previous roles, she has emerged as a standout talent in the field.

Her background in communications across the ICT, telecommunications, financial services and business-to-business sectors, combined with established media relations across diverse industries, positions her perfectly for this role and ensures continued excellence in client service for her new accounts Vuma, Trellix, Webfleet and DFA Africa.

“We knew precisely what skillset we needed for this role, and Valentia met all the criteria. Her experience extends beyond conventional PR practices, making her perfect for this position and an asset to the Tribeca team,” said Kgotsofalang Mashilo, account director at Tribeca.

Flow Communications’ boomerang employees

Boomerang employees have become a bit of a thing at Flow Communications over the years – and recently there have been two more.

What is a boomerang employee, you may ask? These are employees who have worked for a company for a number of years (often from early in their careers) who leave for the lure of a seemingly better opportunity, only to return at a later stage.

There are currently five boomerang staff members at Flow, three of whom have been back for several years, with two recently returning to the fold: Flow’s content team has been bolstered by the reappointments of Thrishni Subramoney as a senior communications specialist and Tumelo Buthelezi as a content specialist.

Subramoney says: “I left journalism to head straight into Flow in 2014, and I stayed for nearly eight years. I was, however, curious about the wider industry, and that curiosity won out last year when I was headhunted by another agency.

“While I made some really good friends, the experience taught me a lot about what motivates me. It turned out that the culture, the creativity and the purpose-driven projects at Flow were central to me really enjoying my work experience. I’m grateful and happy to be back home!”

Buthelezi says: “When I left Flow, I made it clear in my ‘farewell’ mail that my departure was a trip around the neighbourhood. As a younger writer, I was eager to explore new ways of doing things in my profession and was blessed with the opportunity to collaborate with other industry experts, who further contributed to my development. Time-wise, after almost three years, it felt right to resume my professional journey with Flow.”

Tara Turkington, CEO of Flow Communications, said, “We are thrilled that Thrishni and Tumelo have returned to the Flow family. They are both exceptionally talented, creative, intelligent writers, each with a multitude of other skills that they bring to the table. They’ve both come back to us stronger and with new skills.”

Business moves

All the right sites in all the right places

Tractor Outdoor has added key sites in several prominent locations to its Gauteng network, featuring new digital billboards on the M1 towards Marlboro, Sandton and Rosebank respectively.

With this latest inventory adding to Tractor’s Gauteng portfolio, the media owner will now enjoy a greater footprint in the Johannesburg and Centurion metros, offering a combined 19 million impression universe via eight sought-after locations from Rosebank to Bryanston and from the N1 in Midrand to the R24 in Bedfordview.

Said Mali Motsumi-Garrido, sales director: “All three locations are in high demand by advertisers, and enjoy exposure to a professional and affluent audience commuting to and from work.”

Motsumi-Garrido added that the full network is programmatically integrated, meaning that it can run dynamic campaigns while generating real-time data. “Tractor’s two screens in Rosebank, situated on Jan Smuts Avenue and directly across from Marble restaurant, are also strategically positioned to enable 3D and anamorphic creative,” she said.

Algoa FM opens Garden Route studio

Algoa FM will be getting even closer and more personal with listeners and businesses in the Garden Route following the opening of its purpose-built studio on Courtenay Street in George.

“The drive show on weekdays between 3 and 7pm, hosted by Simon Bechus, has been aired from Algoa FM’s headquarters in Nelson Mandela Bay while the project to establish the studio was in action over the past year.

“We are excited that Simon, who has been living in George for the past five years, can now broadcast The Drive Show to the Garden Route from our George studio” said Algoa FM programme manager Mio Khondleka.

“It has been a great opportunity for me to become part of the multi-talented team, and I will be bringing the unique Algoa FM vibe and professionalism to the Garden Route now that I’m back in George full time,” said Bechus.

Simon will also continue to host his Saturday afternoon show between 3 and 7pm across the full footprint from our new home in George.

Listeners will be able to connect with Simon on-air via Telegram, on social media via his show Facebook page, The Drive with Simon Bechus on Algoa FM, and online.

ARB welcomes SAIA and CTFA as members

The Advertising Regulatory Board has welcomed the South African Insurance Association (SAIA) and the Cosmetic Toiletry and Fragrance Association of South Africa (CTFA) as its newest members. The ARB is the self-regulatory body that administers the industry-owned Code of Advertising Practice around the content of advertising. SAIA represents the interests of the non-life insurance industry and the CTFA is the cosmetic industry’s voice in South Africa.

“We are delighted to welcome these two well respected industry bodies as ARB members,” said Gail Schimmel, CEO of the ARB. “Their membership is indicative of the growing commitment that South African industry has to self-regulation of advertising, and ethical advertising in general.”

ARB members are industry organisations that bind their members to the decisions of the ARB. Other members of the ARB are MASA, IAB, ACA, PFI, NAB, VPASA, DFSA and AIP.

Jewellery Afrika and International DiaMondaine Diamantaires Club announce partnership

Jewellery Afrika has announced its international partnership and media alliance with the DiaMondaine Diamantaires Club (DDC), based in Belgium.

“We are extremely proud the DDC approached us to create this partnership and recognises the incredible inroads and proactive, positive impact Jewellery Afrika has made since the brand’s inception nine months ago,” said Jason Aarons, founder and editor-in-chief of Jewellery Afrika.

“This falls in-line with our partnership-driven focus of media alliances and collaborations across the continent and globally. Moreover, it synergises with our aim of championing and empowering Afrikan jewellery and sharing their narratives worldwide. It [the partnership] places major emphasis on doing business with African jewellery designers/entrepreneurs – and related sectors – and connecting them with international markets.”

The DDC helps diamondpreneurs, jewellery and jewellery designers through networking, education, and leadership development,” said Agnes Abdullahu, DDC Founder & CEO, and Curator at Festival de Cannes. “Our mission is to inspire, create, match, connect, and bring positive jewellery and diamond stories to the world. “Jewellery Afrika is a perfect platform for us to partner with in empowering people in these sectors in Africa and give them substantial traction and opportunities on the global stage.”

FNB goes big with airport takeover

Travellers moving through OR Tambo recently will have noticed the installation of incredible hanging, glowing 3×3-metre cubes. Now, FNB and media partners EPIC Outdoor have rolled out this feat of branded engineering across Cape Town International and King Shaka airports too.

“I see the future of airport advertising as moving away from the ‘wallpaper’ and becoming more bespoke, more tactical, strategic, and interactive,” said Daniela Tommasi, EPIC Outdoor’s airport specialist.

“FNB was keen on an airport takeover in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban so we took the client to O.R. Tambo and suggested that while we could certainly do banners again, it was time for something bigger, more modern, and more impactful. Something ‘epic’!”

The client agreed and after brainstorming various solutions EPIC Outdoor’s innovations team produced a unique 3D format that had never been seen before: enormous, glowing, hanging cubes, wrapped with FNB’s engaging messaging.

The next step? Assuring ACSA that the safety mechanisms would tick all the boxes.

South Africa’s tallest building lights up for a golden Ferrero Rocher festive celebration

This festive season, South Africa joined Ferrero Rocher’s growing global community in celebrating the happiest time of the year in a dazzling display of lighting wizardry. The international Ferrero Rocher Light Up Your Christmas campaign landed in Sandton, Johannesburg, where it made a grand statement by illuminating the tallest tower in the country’s most significant commercial hub, on the night of 23 November 2023.

The spectacular Sandton event, a first for Ferrero Rocher in South Africa, joined other such golden moments worldwide heralding the start of Christmas time in cities across the globe, from Mexico to Mojácar in Spain. For the South African edition, the Ferrero Rocher team picked The Leonardo in Sandown, which stands almost 228 metres high, enrobing it in captivating animations courtesy of the latest projection-mapping technology operated.

Something to look out for in 2024: Reech, a new platform powering the future of work!

Reech is a revolutionary start-up that will be officially launching an innovative service platform in 2024. Reech offers a visionary solution to multi-skilled and talented people who are able showcase their multiple profiles on one platform. This offers less hassle in half the time at the click of a button. The platform is safe and easy to navigate and registration to join and be a part of the network only takes a few minutes.

At the core of Reech’s philosophy is the belief individuals should be able to actively engage in different interests, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit and breaking free from the notion of simply being employed as a form of necessity. The landscape of work has transformed into the modern day of work, and this platform aims to empower individuals to explore and create their own opportunities, showing up for themselves in the process.

Breaking barriers: Africa’s communication industry receives a boost to its professional standards

The Africa chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) has announced the accreditation of three accomplished communication specialists, Tunbosun Afolayan, Ilse Blank, and Karlien Delport Botha, as Strategic Communication Management Professionals (SCMP) in 2023. This achievement increases the total number of SCMP professionals in Africa to eight, contributing to just four percent of the globally accredited SCMP community.

The prestigious SCMP accreditation, conferred by the Global Communication Certification Council (GCCC), is a significant milestone for communication professionals worldwide.

SPAR Inland launches groundbreaking podcast Talk of The Table by SPAR with Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp as host

SPAR Inland has announced the launch of its innovative podcast series, Talk of The Table by SPAR. This podcast aims to spotlight the diverse stories within the SPAR family, featuring conversations with employees, retailers, and beneficiaries in the communities we serve.

In the inaugural episode, host Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp engages in a compelling conversation with Maxine D’Amico, SPAR Inland Promotions & Advertising Manager. Together, they delve into the ever-evolving retail industry, exploring the platform’s mission to facilitate meaningful conversations, share impactful ideas, and make decisions that matter to consumers and businesses.

“Talk of The Table by SPAR” is more than just another podcast; it celebrates the spirit that makes SPAR unique. Maxine D’Amico expresses her excitement about the initiative, stating, “This podcast is a window into the heart of SPAR. It’s a platform where we can share the incredible stories of our employees, retailers, and the communities we serve. Each episode is a journey into the pulse of our retail world.”

To access the podcast on the platform you prefer, please click here: https://smartlink.metricool.com/public/smartlink/spar

World Out of Home Organization adds eight new members from five continents

Following its highly successful APAC Regional Forum in Bali this month the World Out of Home Organization has signed up another eight organisations, from Africa, Europe, Asia, the USA and Australasia.

Four of the new members are international or national media owners, three are OOH service providers/suppliers and one is a national OOH association.

The new members are:

Alliance Media — international media owner, South Africa

The Trade Desk — OOH service provider/supplier, Singapore

Go2Digital — national media owner, Croatia

Certeq — OOH service provider/supplier, Australia

Chicilon Media Company — national media owner, Vietnam

OOHClub — national OOH Association, Vietnam

Domedia — OOH service provider/supplier, USA

Bravo Media — national media owner, Hong Kong

WOO is now gaining an increasing number of new members from emerging markets, especially in Africa and Asia. Alliance Media is one of the largest OOH companies in Africa with the widest coverage on the African continent.

WOO will continue its work in emerging markets with its first in-person Africa Regional Forum in Cape Town, South Africa, from 11-13 March 2024.

Making moves

The top South African podcasts of 2023 on Spotify: a deep dive into conversations that matter

Podcasts have become an integral part of many people’s daily routines. With a diverse range of content catering to any interest one can think of, however niche, it’s little surprise that the medium has flourished since Sarah Koenig’s “Serial” captured the mass imagination in 2014.

2023 has seen a massive growth in the popularity of South African podcasts on Spotify. Here are just some of the trends that Spotify Wrapped year-end roundup reveals about the South African listenership’s favourites.

Wisdom and Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba, Gugulethu Nyatsumba’s “After School is After School with Sis G.U.” and TikTok influencer Ayandastood of “Paradigm Shift with Ayandastood” who shares topics about reframing and reimagining the social constructs all around us, are among the breakout creators of the year. New shows in the running for the best new podcast of 2023 include the Spotify produced “What Now? with Trevor Noah”, “Popcorn and Cheese” with Robot Boii and Mpho Popps and “Outspoken Owls” hosted by Katie Mohammed and Lynne Forbes

The top podcasts lists for South Africa include “Podcast and Chill with MacG’’, “Ideas That Matter” hosted by Vusi Thembekwayo, and “Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba”, a series centered around personal development and holistic well-being. Host Mpoomy, who had an epiphany after a battle with postpartum depression, created a Wellness Hub offering courses and resources – and a podcast – for those seeking self-care, while the list of popular podcasts would not be complete without the obligatory true crime entry. “True Crime South Africa”. The podcast caters to the age-old and still-growing fascination with true crime stories, an internationally popular genre. This South African podcast, hosted by Nicole Engelbrecht, describes itself as “[A] victim-centred podcast [that] offers detailed coverage of solved and unsolved South African true crime cases”. With episodes like “A South African Mindhunter with Dr Brin Hodgskiss”, Engelbrecht has nailed what makes the genre so appealing to listeners.

“It has been an amazing year for podcasting in South Africa, with so many creators doing live shows, some for the first time, and we have also seen several new podcasts coming up. We are excited to continue supporting this industry, through various initiatives that help creators grow their podcasts on-platform. ” said Ncebakazi Manzi, Spotify’s Sub Saharan Africa Podcast Manager.

The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island, returns to South African Screens

Get ready for a cinematic treat as “the sequel to The Umbrella Men, The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island makes its grand return to South African screens, bringing with it the iconic charm of Cape Town’s Bo Kaap and a hearty dose of humour and adventure on the high seas. This highly anticipated sequel follows in the footsteps of its acclaimed predecessor, “The Umbrella Men,” which delighted audiences in June 2022.

“We are both ecstatic and proud to release what is fast becoming a celebrated film franchise in South Africa, we are very excited for the world to see our beautiful film,” says John Barker, Director/Writer of both the Umbrella Men films. “Viewers can look forward to more laughs and close shaves in this truly South African story that explores timeless themes of family, friendship, and preserving a legacy.”

Produced by Known Associates Entertainment (KAE) and co-produced by EVOD, The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island continues the story of a motley crew of musicians who famously pulled off a bank heist to save the iconic Goema Club in Bo Kaap, in the first “The Umbrella Men”. Their lives revolve around the cherished Cape Minstrels tradition, culminating in the annual Carnival on New Year’s Day.