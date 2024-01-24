MTN and Showmax are bringing three bundled offerings to South Africa in February. The intent is to open streaming to a host of new users with attractive content and data packages.

Football crazy South Africans will now have access to all 380 Premier League matches with the Premier League Live Pass. The R79 per month subscription fee includes sufficient streaming data to watch all live matches*. Subscribers will also have access to additional Premier League content such as talk shows, documentaries and match highlights.

“Across sub-Saharan Africa, the Premier League is both deeply loved and passionately supported. Working with MTN South Africa, we aim to bring relevant product plans to customers, bundling low data prices with the excitement of football and the appeal of great entertainment,” says Showmax CEO Marc Jury. The brand’s priority is to make entertainment and sport accessible.

Entertainment including data bundle

In terms of entertainment, the Weekly Entertainment Mobile bundle will retail for an affordable R19 a week, giving subscribers access to the Showmax Entertainment Mobile plan. It features Showmax Originals, top international and local series, movies, and kids’ shows. The Weekly Entertainment Mobile bundle is inclusive of 1GB MTN streaming data, so customers can binge up to 25 hours of content each week for less than the price of a cup of coffee when using Showmax’s data-saving setting that caps data usage at 40MB an hour.

“At MTN, we are committed to providing all our customers with the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life. Our partnership with Showmax marks a significant leap forward in this journey, giving our customers the ability to access the world’s most popular sports league at an incredibly affordable price while enjoying access to the best network in South Africa,” says Jason Probert, general manager for digital services at MTN South Africa.

For binge-watchers, a Showmax Monthly Entertainment Mobile bundle will retail for R59 per month including 5GB of streaming data, enough to watch 125 hours on Showmax’s lowest data setting.