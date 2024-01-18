The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: New Showmax launches in February with an incredible content slate

The new Showmax is launching in February 2024 with a brand-new look, new app and entirely new product suite. This comes after the announcement of the partnership between MultiChoice and international media heavyweight Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky last year.

In February, the streamer will be releasing a record 21 Showmax Originals from four African countries, a revamped international content slate, and the continent’s first standalone Premier League mobile streaming plan. More than 1 300 hours of new Showmax Originals will be released in 2024 across Africa so viewers will be able to watch an average of more than 3.5 hours of fresh local content on Showmax every day of the year.

The diverse launch lineup includes adaptations of two local bestsellers: Angela Makholwa’s serial killer thriller Red Ink, and international co-production Catch Me A Killer, based on the memoir of Micki Pistorius, South Africa’s first serial killer profiler.

For fans of international content, the MultiChoice and Comcast partnership guarantees Showmax an ongoing supply of hit content, as the media giant owns the likes of Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation and Telemundo.

“2024 is a big year for Showmax,” says CEO Marc Jury. “We will be kicking it off with a content slate packed with world-class entertainment from the world’s biggest brands plus more African Originals than ever before and the first ever mobile Premier League plan for Africa.”

The new Showmax will have three plans: Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Showmax Premier League Mobile. Details on pricing and launch dates will be revealed soon.

People moves

Francis Herd returns to eNCA as news anchor

eNCA’s primetime weeknight bulletin, South Africa Tonight, has a new face.

Francis Herd is a trusted television journalist who has featured on SA’s most popular news programs for nearly two decades, at top broadcasters including Radio 702 and eNCA. Since eMedia provided her first television role, it is something of a happy homecoming as Herd returns to eNCA as a news anchor.

After a brief stint in the corporate world as a communications manager, she re-entered broadcast media as a morning-show presenter on e.tv. And when South Africa’s first 24-hour news channel was launched, she was there on the first day as a late-night news anchor on eNCA. In 2010, she was promoted to business anchor on the channel’s flagship evening show, News Night.

Herd holds a BA and BA Honours degree from Wits University and an MBA from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS). She now brings her finely-honed acumen and experience to a bulletin with a growing reputation for authoritative stories and insightful guests.

Ogilvy grows creative leadership in Johannesburg

Ogilvy South Africa has announced that Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa is joining as an executive creative director in its advertising division. Kambuwa’s addition enhances Ogilvy’s already strong creative team in its Johannesburg campus, led by Kabelo Mashapalo, chief creative officer.

With 14 years of extensive experience, Kambuwa has contributed to globally recognised brands, including Coca-Cola, Toyota, Diageo, and Adidas. A seasoned creative professional with an impressive track record, he has previously worked for agencies in South Africa, Nigeria, and the United States of America.

“Ogilvy is an iconic agency and producing some of the best work in our industry. So I’m truly humbled and honoured to be joining the team. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the leadership team, to create powerful work for the wonderful brands that Ogilvy looks after. I’m also excited to work in a company that invests a large amount of energy in growing and building the next wave of young fresh creative talent in our industry,” he said.

In addition, Kambuwa is a seasoned judge for platforms such as the Loeries, Creative Circle and One Show Bootcamp. His work has been recognised at a variety of awards platforms, including the One Show, Cannes Lions, Loeries, and Pendorings.

Tribeca Public Relations welcomes Tshegofatso Lebethe

Tribeca Public Relations has welcomed Tshegofatso (Tshego) Lebethe as an account director to lead the agency’s team that works on Eagle Intelligent Health and Pernod Ricard.

Lebethe has a Diploma in PR & Media Studies from Boston Media House, and over eight years of PR experience. She has worked across a range of clients, from technology to consumer, business-to-business and NGOs, and thrives on cultivating relationships, presenting innovative PR ideas, and elevating clients’ brand narratives through strategic and creative PR.

“Tribeca’s commitment to excellence, its approach to PR and people-first ethos align with my professional values. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team and contribute to the agency’s continued success,” she says.

APO Group appoints Rania El Rafie as vice president of public relations and strategic communications

APO Group has appointed Rania El Rafie as vice president of public relations and strategic communications.

Egyptian El Rafie is the first candidate to be promoted to VP of Public Relations and Strategic Communications from within the company, and the youngest person ever to hold this key role. She joined APO Group as account director in 2020 and was promoted to group account director shortly thereafter. In the last three years, she has been responsible for managing the company’s most prestigious accounts, delivering huge success for both her clients and APO Group itself.

Her team provides a gateway to the media, and are responsible for supporting some of the biggest global organisations operating in Africa today, including: FIFA, Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, Jack Ma Foundation, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Marriott, AstraZeneca, European Investment Bank, Afreximbank, Islamic Development Bank, Vertiv, NBA, Basketball Africa League, Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy, GITEX, KONE, Mercy Ships, MSD, Qatar African Business Forum, Western Union, and Rugby Africa.

MaBlerh to host This Body Works For Me S2

Showmax has announced that media personality MaBlerh will host the reunion special for This Body Works For Me S2, airing on 23 February 2024.

The hit Showmax Original reality series is a revealing look at the South African adult entertainment industry.

In the highly anticipated reunion, we will hear from Bubbly, Diamond, Dione Xanthe, Gina, Lebo, Primadonna and Wandi and get to the root of all the drama that unfolded right before our eyes.

MaBlerh is no stranger to the role, having hosted reunions for the likes of The Real Housewives of Durban, Gqeberha and Johannesburg.

“The reason we chose MaBlerh is because he is not afraid of any conversation; no conversation is off limits for him,” says Zinzi Velelo Alake, POP24 executive producer. “

Judah Guber joins Onetab as Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships

Onetab, the Generative AI SaaS startup launched by Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil, has announced the appointment of Judah Guber as Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships.

Guber, who holds an impressive track record of success and a wealth of experience of over 15 years, will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing Onetab’s strategic initiatives and fostering key partnerships to drive the company’s growth.

SmartCIC expands international sales team

SmartCIC, a global managed service provider, has appointed Clint Collins and Matt Carpenter as sales agents within its global sales team. The new hires will support SmartCIC’s 2024 growth strategies, as it ramps up sales activities across its global footprint. Collins and Carpenter will help more carrier partners to serve growing enterprise demand for “through the line” solutions that combine local and global connectivity with field services.

Business moves

Thomson Reuters acquires World Business Media Limited

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters), a global content and technology company, has announced its acquisition of World Business Media Limited, a cross-platform, subscription-based provider of editorial coverage for the (re)insurance industry.

This acquisition is in line with Reuters strategic priority to provide must-have news and insight for new customer markets and professional verticals.

Based in London and with an additional editorial hub in New York, World Business Media Limited’s editorial team provides must-have content and insight for global professionals working within the global (re)insurance and specialty markets. Its products include The Insurer, the go-to and digital source for news, analysis and data on the (re)insurance industry and The Insurer TV, which brings exclusive insight and intelligence on the market through video interviews, panel discussions and mini docuseries.

The business will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters and report into Reuters Professional.

Hill & Knowlton Strategies South Africa appointed PR Agency partner for Netflix Corporate Communications

Following a competitive RFP process, Hill & Knowlton Strategies SA (H&K) has announced its partnership with Netflix as PR agency (focused on corporate communications), marking a dynamic union set to reinforce the way audiences engage and connect with the go-to streaming service and its investment in the creative ecosystem.

“Netflix’s investment in fostering the sector aligns seamlessly with our vision of strategic, meticulous innovation that not only entertains but enriches and resonates deeply with our audience. We’re excited to amplify a variety of voices, celebrate diversity, and showcase the dynamic tapestry of South African storytelling,” said Lerato Songelwa, managing director of Hill & Knowlton Strategies, South Africa.

“Our partnership with Netflix comes at a significant time and at the peak of an ever-evolving entertainment sector. This collaboration presents an opportunity for us to narrate a celebration of our culture, resilience, and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.”

Castle Milk Stout and Ukhozi FM Unveil Dynamic Cultural Partnership

In a vibrant celebration of African heritage, Castle Milk Stout, affectionately known as Inkunzi Emnyama, announces a ground-breaking collaboration with Ukhozi FM.

This collaboration goes beyond a mere two-week campaign; it’s a melodious odyssey spanning a decade of cultural dedication. From Maskandi melodies to the pulsating heartbeat of “Inkunzi Emnyama,” we extend an invitation to all South Africans to partake in this harmonious celebration.

This collaboration extends beyond radio frequencies. It’s a cultural expedition inviting South Africans to rediscover their roots. Through the Siyay’jika Music Special and the Castle Milk Stout Selection on New Year’s Eve, we amplify the volume of cultural conversations.

The return of the iconic Inkunzi Emnyama on the packaging is more than a visual revival; it’s a reclamation of public spaces for African customs. In the heart of KwaZulu-Natal, Castle Milk Stout stands as a beacon, urging all to find their rhythm amidst the cacophony of modernity.

As the curtain rises on this cultural spectacle, let’s not forget the chapters that led us here. From the annual Ancestor’s Day, a call to official recognition, to the thought-provoking Black Conversations Series, Castle Milk Stout has been a conductor of conversations that delve deep into our heritage.

5FM drives Ampli5 campaign

5FM has launched a brand-new power punch campaign to bolster its reputation as the station for South Africa’s brightest, most fearless and most passionate young movers and shakers – the soundtrack of choice for those building a better nation and writing stories that make history.

The campaign, ‘Ampli5 – Your life. Your vibe. Your voice’ takes all the best from what was, adds it to the best of what is, amplifies it and shapes a youth that is ready and raring for anything that is to come.

It stands on the shoulders of the legends who built and moulded this station – those who were creators and explorers, resolutely committed to providing a platform that values diversity, inclusion, progressiveness and the amplification the youth voice and agenda… positively celebrating self-expression, contrary conversations and creativity in a world that still favours traditional norms.

It stays true to this core, but amplifies it to a whole new level – using the best in local and international music, the unmistakable 5 party vibe, edgy conversation, national reach and farlessness in pushing boundaries, along with a deep and genuine connection with SA’s youth, to provide a space where they can chill, vibe, engage, express themselves no matter what their colour or creed and, most importantly, a space where they can be heard, seen, understood… and AMPLIFIED.

The campaign will see various activations across radio, TV, online and social channels, as well as print and billboard advertising, but it’s not just marketing. Its essence will also be strongly Ampli5ed in the station’s content and experiential plan – bringing the youth all the news, views, a-lister interviews and events that have their innermost needs at heart.

center3 acquires CMC Networks in strategic move to accelerate growth plan

center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CMC Networks, a global service provider offering market leading networking solutions across Africa and the Middle East.

CMC Networks operates across more than 110 service locations with a cost-effective, scalable, and resilient data communications network. It has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

The acquisition aligns with center3’s strategic vision for growth and expansion in the Middle East and African markets. It represents a significant step in the company’s journey to extend its market presence and enhance its offerings in this dynamic and rapidly growing region.

Porsche Design and HONOR Join Forces to Combine Cutting-Edge Technologies with Functional Design

The global technology brand HONOR and the luxury lifestyle brand Porsche Design have announced a strategic partnership. Both brands are united by the vision of creating innovative products that combine exceptional and functional design with cutting-edge technology. Driven by their shared values of consistently reaching for new excellence and pushing boundaries of what is possible, the two companies will combine their respective design philosophies to create high-end smart devices and offer customers a luxury user experience in the world of electronics.

Thought Blurb Communications launches brand Playseum

Thought Blurb Communications, a Mumbai headquartered, full-function advertising and design agency has successfully completed the branding and designing activities for the launch of Playseum. Playseum is a new age kids play area, launched in Mumbai.

In the world of children’s imaginative and interactive play, there are very few players in India, and Playseum has dramatically changed it. Since its inception in June 2023, the venture is billed as an interactive playhouse for children where they can learn as they play

Making moves

KFC Add Hope Festive donation update alert with Gift of the Givers

KFC is thrilled to announce that this December, South African customers have raised an impressive R8 116 398 which will be matched by KFC, thus, a total of R16 232 796 has been raised for Gift of the Givers. This remarkable achievement underscores the power of collective effort.

The partnership with Gift of the Givers transcends the act of feeding; it’s about amplifying the reach of hunger programmes and demonstrating to South Africans the profound impact of their contributions. It’s about giving the gift of Hope.

Christel House South Africa Learners Star in MySchool Campaign

The smiling faces from Christel House South Africa that starred in MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet 2023 Back2School campaign are back for 2024, fronting the competition that will contribute a total of R300 000 towards winning supporters’ school fees.

The Christel House South Africa learners from Grade 1 and 2 got to spend the day in front of the camera and experienced the thrill of helping MySchool do more good in more people’s lives – and as they prepare to enter their second and third years of schooling, they’re as bright-eyed and enthusiastic about their futures as they were at the start of 2023.

Christel House South Africa is a non-profit school based in Ottery, Cape Town and provides free, top-quality education to over 750 children from under-resourced communities on the Cape Flats, where gang warfare, abject poverty, violence and other social hazards are a way of life. Through improved access to high-quality early education, Christel House South Africa learners have the chance to dream of a brighter future.

MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet and Builders’ Warehouse funded three state-of-the-art education spaces worth R1 720 000 at the school in 2021, giving each year’s group of sixty 4-5 year-old children access to high-quality early education.

Apply now for inclusion in Création Africa

The Embassy of France and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) invite emerging entrepreneurs in the creative and cultural industries in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi to apply to be part of Création Africa, a R24-million initiative to empower and support creative and cultural enterprises in those countries.

Emerging businesses in the visual and performing arts; music; design and fashion; publishing; architecture; advertising; gaming; multisectoral projects, and software development are invited to apply. Applications are open and will remain open until 26 January 2024.

“Supporting and nurturing cultural and creative entrepreneurs is paramount for fostering innovation and sustainable growth,” says Ambassador of France to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi David Martinon.

UVU Africa has been appointed as Création Africa’s local incubator partner. Says Lara Rosmarin, head of entrepreneur development and incubation at UVU Africa: “The customised incubation programme is designed to foster the development of cultural entrepreneurs and creative minds who play a pivotal role in shaping the dynamic cultural landscape of the sector.

“The partnership aims to safeguard and champion the diverse tapestry of African creativity. In conjunction with the French Embassy, our goal is to establish an ecosystem that nurtures the flourishing of cultural entrepreneurs, enabling them to make a lasting impact on the global stage.”

Forty projects will be selected for the first-phase mentorship programme. Twelve of those will be chosen by a jury panel for an intensive incubation process. This incubation will be customised to meet the particular needs of each of the 12 projects. It will also include opening access to business networks and investors, and strategic business guidance.

The 12 incubated businesses will receive financial support (in the form of grants) from the Embassy of France in South Africa. Grant size will be determined by the specific needs of the emerging entrepreneurs and will be calculated to support business and project growth.

Full details and more information here: http://tinyurl.com/applicationscreationafrica

Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil exit VideoVerse to start their Generative AI SAAS startup – Onetab

Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil, have announced their exit from Videoverse to launch a new Generative AI startup – Onetab. Onetab is poised to offer competitive services in the space of AI-based SAAS solutions. Onetab will provide seamless communication and collaboration with its proprietary custom LLM model, designed to revolutionize the way teams interact and work together. This feature of the start-up sets it apart from the current competition in the market.

The serial entrepreneurs have partnered with Sonal Dandotia for Onetab. Sonal has been closely associated with Saket and Alok in their prior entrepreneurial ventures and brings her expertise of operations and financials to Onetab.