Media agency colleagues, industry bodies and clients are mourning the loss of Andrew ‘Drewz’ Maluleka, who died unexpectedly this weekend.

A post on LinkedIn on Monday shared news of his passing. Maluleka was senior media strategist at Zenith.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our esteemed colleague, Andrew Maluleka. Over the weekend, Andrew passed away unexpectedly, leaving a void in our Zenith South Africa and Publicis Media family that will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Andrew was loved and admired by all of us at Publicis Groupe Africa. He left a lasting impact on our team and the media industry as a whole. He will be sorely missed.

“During this difficult time, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family and loved ones.

“Rest well, dear Andrew. You will forever be in our hearts. ❤️”

The post was signed by Lynette Naidoo, managing director of Zenith South Africa and Celia Collins,

VP of Publicis Media.

Maluleka began his career at The MediaShop in 2001 as a media trainee. He was soon promoted to the position of junior media planner working on big clients such as ABSA and the SABC. He was promoted to media strategist, a position he maintained until 2005 when he joined SABC Airtime Sales as a media strategist on a three year contract until the beginning of 2008.

In January 2008 he joined Primedia Outdoor for a short period of four months as outdoor portfolio manager. He rejoined The MediaShop in May 2008 until August 2012 when he joined Mindshare in September 2012 to work on the MTN account. He later joined Independent Media as strategy and sales manager before moving to Zenith.

Maluleka also gave of his time to media industry bodies, serving on the AMASA committee between 2006 and 2009. He was also a discussion facilitator at AMASA forums. He was a Roger Garlick Award judge, and also served on the judging panel of the PICA Awards and the PRISM Awards too.

Condolences are pouring in from colleagues across South Africa

“Sad personal loss – met Drewza in ‘99 when I started in the industry. Still hard to accept that he has transitioned. Sending his family, colleagues and loved ones sincere condolences- may you rest peacefully brother 💔.” ~ Kgaugelo Maphai, chairperson at the Matrix Group.

“A tragic loss for the industry. Andrew was a trailblazer who’s uncompromising principles and cheerful disposition set him at the pinnacle of respect from all his peers! Deepest sympathies to the family. He cast a giant shadow in the media industry and he will be sorely missed.” ~ Gordon Muller, head coach at GSM Quadrant.

“So sad to hear. Andrew was my roomie at TMS and we spent a lot of time just chatting all things football and him making sure I knew where to find stuff. What a gentleman. Condolences to his family and friends.” ~ Merissa Himraj, CEO Wavemaker South Africa.

Mhsrip ” ~ Mojela Mohlomi “It’s just unbelievable hore MaDruza is no moreMhsrip” ~ “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Andrew. His kindness, dedication, and warm spirit touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with his family and all who were close to him during this difficult time. May we find comfort in our memories and the legacy he leaves behind. Rest in peace Andrew .” ~ Jorja Wilkins, Primedia Outdoor

” ~ Belinda Kayton “Such a sad sad day. Andrew – you were a true gentleman. You asked me how I was on my second day at Publicis and I’ll never forget how welcome you made me feel. I will never forget your smile. You will be missed every day.” ~ Belinda Kayton