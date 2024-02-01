The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: BRC announces updates to TAMS Universe based on 2023 Establishment Survey

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has officially unveiled and enacted updates to the Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) universe estimates, leveraging insights from the recently conducted 2023 TV Establishment Survey (ES).

According to Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC, “The 2023 ES reveals significant shifts in South Africa’s TV viewing landscape compared to our last universe update in 2019. Despite the continued prevalence of TV viewership, there has been a remarkable surge in streaming activities across all age groups. Additionally, we are observing the impacts of various factors such as the analogue switch-off, load shedding, and other environmental considerations.”

Key findings from the 2023 ES:

The number of households in South Africa have increased by 5% since the previous ES in 2019.

91% of the total population engages in video viewing on TVs and/or streaming devices. Streaming accounts for 28% of video viewing with the majority using smartphones for streaming.

TAMS household universe (linear only) has reduced.

Streaming viewing has increased across age groups and socio-economic levels, especially among the youth.

Analogue switch-off, economic strain and load shedding have impacted linear TV viewership.

Internet access has enabled streaming, with 69% of households having smartphone access and 15% having fixed broadband.

“Aligned with international trends, individuals continue to consume a substantial amount of video content; however, the manner in which this consumption occurs has undergone significant transformation. TAMS needs to evolve to precisely mirror South Africa’s intricate viewing ecosystem,” Whitaker added.

Last year’s TV ES, with a sample size of 8000, was conducted using a hybrid methodology combining face-to-face and online survey data to obtain a representative national sample. The BRC will adjust the TAMS panel composition over time to align with the new universe estimates.

Given the measurement changes, there will be impacts to TV ratings and audience sizes. The BRC recommends proper contextualization when analysing TAMS data during this transition period.

The TAMS Universe update was implemented and released on Monday, 29 January 2024.

Complete TAMS universe update details can be found on the BRC website – https://brcsa.org.za/tams-universe-update-2023-19-january-2024/

People moves

Top dentsu and Alliance Media executives to speak at World Out of Home Organization’s Africa Forum

The World Out of Home Organization has signed up Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu SubSaharan Africa, and Greg Benatar, managing director of Alliance Media, for its Africa Forum, WOO’s first in-person Africa event, which will be held in Cape Town from 11-13 March.

At dentsu, Rowlands has built a high-performance team from over 30 markets in the region, which has grown from 40 to 1500 people. She is a board member of Loeries Middle East Africa and sits on the dentsu global board for Social Impact.

Benatar’s Alliance Media hasa portfolio of 25,000 billboards in more than 50 countries across the continent. He has played an important part in building OOH in Africa and is focused on bringing innovation, standardisation and a common OOH currency to various markets in the region.

In separate presentations, covering African OOH from an agency and media owner’s perspective, Rowlands and Benatar will outline the challenges and unique opportunities facing OOH across the continent, while highlighting some of the regional differences in what is a far from homogeneous market.

WOO CMO Richard Saturley says: “We are delighted to have two key players from the buy and sell sides of the industry providing fresh insights from a unique pan-African perspective into the development of OOH in Africa. This will be a landmark event for the medium on the continent.”

Human8 appoints Amy Perifanos as new global CPO

Human8, the human-driven consultancy, just announced the appointment of Amy Perifanos, previously VP of Commercial Solutions North America, to global Chief Portfolio Officer (CPO).

With this strategic appointment, the agency is taking its next step as a consultancy that puts positive change at the heart of its business and helps clients to do the same. The newly appointed CPO will play a transformative role in shaping Human8’s future by steering the growth and optimisation of its global portfolio.

As global Chief Portfolio Officer, Perifanos will be responsible for identifying and developing value-added solutions that help brands understand, activate and implement what matters to their customers and other key business stakeholders. She will also play an integral role in talent development equipping Human8 consultants in tackling the client challenges they face today and in the future.

She said, “I am excited to embark on this journey and feel passionate to elevate our portfolio strategy, including the consultative skills of our people, to new heights. I’m ready to make a significant contribution to the future of Human8, leading us forward as a human-driven consultancy on a mission to do business in the best way possible, and helping our clients do the same.”

Kyocera SA welcomes Jimmy de Waal as new Sales and Marketing Director

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has appointed Jimmy de Waal as the new sales and marketing director.

“With a rich background in business management, a proven track record in sales and marketing, and a deep interest in building relationships, de Waal is set to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to our sales and marketing team,” said Paul Wendlandt, GM at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“He is known for his ability to develop and lead teams effectively, focusing on individual strengths to achieve collective goals, and we are delighted to welcome him on board,” says Wendlandt.

De Waal’s career began in a video shop, followed by a role in industrial roller door sales in Johannesburg. But it was in the copy and print industry that he found his calling.

Business moves

SA Culture and Entertainment agency launches in the UK

With offices in Los Angeles and Cape Town, culture and entertainment agency, CSA.global, has launched a specialist brand-talent solutions consultancy, C&E Partners in London to support agencies and brands in maximising their artist & influencer partnerships.

The creation of the consulting unit came after identifying the stiff challenges agencies and brands often face in the evolving culture & entertainment space – from overinvestment to unsuitable brand talent matches and forced messaging.

“Having executed numerous global culture & entertainment campaigns and talent partnerships, we have seen a massive gap where brands are often over-paying while not taking into consideration where an artist or influencer is in their individual journey – all of which impacts on the right brand-talent fit. This also results in brands then being a distraction rather than authentically in culture,” said Davin Phillips, executive director at CSA.global.

On top of building out culture and entertainment campaigns for several multinational brands, and managing numerous brand-talent relationships, C&E Partners’ leadership team has created award winning short films and TV shows, developed number one music hits, and managed tours with artists globally.

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA and McDonald’s South Africa extend partnership to host 9th Leading Women Summit and Gala Awards

What initially started as a gathering of a hundred women in a small ballroom in Johannesburg in 2015 has since grown into a highly anticipated annual summit that fills entire convention centres, with attendees from all walks of life traveling from Africa and beyond to hear esteemed speakers and leaders share their awe-inspiring tales of struggle and success.

Celebrating its ninth landmark year in 2024, the FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit, proudly presented in partnership with McDonald’s South Africa for a second time, will be held at the Convention Centre at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 8 March, in honour of International Women’s Day.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with our headline sponsor for 2023, McDonald’s South Africa,” said Roberta Naicker, Managing Director, ABN Group.

“When hosting our signature events, it is imperative to align and join forces with brands such as McDonald’s, who are not only pioneers in business leadership but also champions changing the narrative for women across the African continent, who are a driving force for progress and change, and who share our vision of shining the spotlight on Africa’s unsung female heroes.”

The event, with the theme Women Unscripted: Powering Innovation and Impact in Africa, will unpack the African success stories shaping ideas and innovations through exclusive panels, talks, one-on-one interviews, spotlight segments, and fireside chats.

Mastercard Partners with YES to train and empower South African youth

Mastercard is deepening its commitment to addressing youth unemployment in South Africa. The company announced that it will continue its partnership with YES, the highest-impact private-sector-led youth employment programme in the country.

YES’s primary mission is to address the country’s youth unemployment crisis by empowering businesses across sectors to create jobs for our unemployed youth. In the 2022/23 phase, Mastercard welcomed 12 YES Youth, in 2023/24 Mastercard will increase its commitment by taking in fourteen YES Youth. This expansion in intake numbers is pivotal in providing even more young individuals with crucial work experience, exposure, and a unique opportunity to gain experience in the global payments industry.

“Continuing our partnership with Mastercard is a testament to our ongoing commitment to provide youth the opportunity to gain valuable skills and experience in the global payments industry, and to make an impact to the youth employment crisis in South Africa,” says Ravi Naidoo, CEO of YES.

The Plant Powered Show and Good Life Show appoints Wired Communications

Live Events – owner of The Plant Powered Show and its new umbrella show, The Good Life Show – has appointed Wired Communications to handle the communications and publicity for the two shows, which take place at the CTICC in Cape Town (31 May – 2 June 2024) and at Kyalami International Convention Centre in Johannesburg (26 July – 28 July 2024).

Live Events director, Heidi Warricker, believes that Wired will add tremendous value, having worked with the agency years ago on the Good Food & Wine Show. “I’m very excited about this new partnership – it’s a perfect match.”

Wired Communications director, Karey Evett added: “We’re passionate about sustainable living and this show embraces all that and more. The Good Life Show will show the way for people to live a better life and to feel good about doing so. As the show’s slogan says, ‘good for you, good for everyone’ – and it’s good for Wired too. A win-win all round and we’re thrilled to be working with Heidi and her team again.”

The Good Life Show incorporates the already established and highly successful Plant Powered Show plus three new dynamic and complimentary pavilions: Natural and Organic, Free-From and Sustainex.

KFC Play Braam concept store: the first of its kind in Africa and the first innovation hub for the KFC brand globally

A groundbreaking KFC concept store has opened in Johannesburg’s renowned Play Braamfontein precinct in what is the brand’s latest move to remain at the forefront of innovation and connected with the consumer of today and tomorrow. KFC Play Braam at 73 Juta Street will serve as both a unique retail space and an innovation hub for the brand. It will pioneer new concepts in real time and innovate in all areas: food, fashion, customer service, team member experience, tech, operations, development, sustainability and design.

“It’s about revolutionising the speed and agility with which we continue to adapt to our consumers’ ever-changing needs, evolving our brand to meet our consumers where they are,” says KFC CMO, Grant Macpherson. “We’re the largest quick-service restaurant brand on the continent with the youngest population in the world, so the onus is on us not only to remain at the forefront of food and retail trends but to lead them. KFC at Play Braam is about never-before-tasted flavours and never-before-seen fashion, digital experiences and gaming. This is the new original.”

Bold new moves for OIM with global expansion on the horizon

South African management consulting firm, OIM Consulting, has announced that it is extending its footprint beyond South African shores as a new operation in Oceania opens its doors.

Former managing director of OIM Consulting’s South African operations, Arjen de Bruin, has been appointed group CEO as he relocates to Brisbane, Australia to head up the new offering, while former principal consultant and director Ben Nel – who has been with the company for almost 15 years – moves into the role of managing director at OIM Consulting South Africa.

De Bruin will continue to oversee South African sales and marketing while championing the company’s expansion into new mining markets beyond South African borders, with the company’s first port of call being Australia. Australia is considered one of the world’s top ten mining industries, with a mineral production volume of almost $28 billion.

Making moves

MTN SA Foundation and the Voices of Women Museum celebrate another partnership milestone – the launch of a website

Now in its twelfth year, the Voices of Women Museum (VoWM) established by Voices of Women is a small but significant initiative featuring narratives and textiles, exhibitions, concepts, and ideas by, for, and of women. The body of work forms a collective voice of untold stories and women less heard; and is situated within the grand historical and collective narrative that has often omitted this feminine perspective.

The museum hosts a collection of women’s narratives gathered over many years, initially as the Amazwi Abesifazane project that later became the substantial collection for the museum, which has grown ever since.

“Within this context, we have been able to reflect on who we are; and on our contributions to this vision where women are recognised as equal in all spheres,” said Coral Bijoux, curator and director for the VoWM.

The Body Shop becomes first global beauty brand with 100% vegan product formulations

Another vegan! Millions of people around South Africa will be rolling their eyes as The Body Shop announces that it has become the world’s first global beauty brand[i] to achieve 100% vegan product formulations across all ranges including skincare, body care, haircare, make-up, and fragrance. The entire product formulations portfolio has been certified by The Vegan Society[ii].

The beauty retailer has achieved the ambitious target it set itself in 2021, when 60% of its products already carried The Vegan Society trademark. The beauty brand continues to blaze a trail for others to follow.

Refilwe Mashego, Brand Manager, The Body Shop South Africa says: “We did it! Every single product formulation from The Body Shop is now certified by The Vegan Society. We’ve worked consistently to achieve this huge milestone, an ambition that has been our guiding light, our North star since The Body Shop was founded in 1976.

We were the first beauty company to fight against animal testing in cosmetics. We were the first major global beauty brand to use cruelty-free musk in our fragrances[iii] and we have now achieved another global first.”

Second edition of Hospitality Confidence Index highlights a thriving tourism sector in Africa

In the run-up to the seventh edition of the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa in June, the African Hospitality Confidence Index 2024 shares top insights into the trends shaping the continent’s hospitality sector.

“The latest Confidence Index paints a vivid picture of a vibrant, positive industry in which the majority, at 80%, of hotel, bar and restaurant operators, along with industry suppliers are looking to the future with growing confidence and optimism,” says Margaret Peters, Event Manager for Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa at dmg events South Africa.

“Many businesses have recovered from the pandemic and are entering a new growth phase encompassing greater technological development, increased access to financing and a focus on nurturing industry talent, whereby 55% of respondents now have systems to foster employee satisfaction and loyalty.”