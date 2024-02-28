The Digital Media Collective (TDMC) has been named a Google Premier Partner across Southern Africa for the third consecutive year.

The independent e-commerce and performance marketing agency said the move highlights TDMC’s commitment to excellence and industry-leading expertise and underscores the premise that powerful results and deep knowledge are not exclusive to large network agencies.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a Google Premier Partner for the third year running,” said CEO and founder, Cheryl Ingram. “This distinction solidifies our position as a trusted partner, delivering superior results for our clients. We look forward to continuing to push boundaries and achieving even greater success in 2024.”

Being awarded Premier Partner Status puts TDMC in the top 3% of Google Partner participants in Southern Africa and signals their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients’ growth.

Promote client growth

The status means they are listed on the Google Partners directory and also receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.

“E-commerce and performance marketing are continually changing and evolving. We are fortunate to have some of the most curious minds in the industry at TDMC, and I believe that this digitally-native age group gives us a game-changing advantage, as recognised by Google,” said Ingram.

As a specialised, digital-native team, TDMC leverages its extensive experience, gleaned from a diverse portfolio of over 120 clients, to create and execute high-performing campaigns, delivering exceptional value to its clients – from start-ups to market leaders who are spread across a wide range of industries.

TDMC are one of only six accredited Shopify experts in South Africa and are also a Meta Business and Klaviyo Partners.