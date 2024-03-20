As the general elections in South Africa approaches, political parties are ramping up their efforts to win the hearts and minds of voters.

In these upcoming highly contested elections in the history of our democracy, effective communication strategies and reputation management are more critical than ever.

A recent incident involving the Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s announcement on social media about the absence of some MPs during a parliamentary committee sitting highlights the importance of using proper internal channels for party communication.

The party leader’s decision to use social media to address internal issues, with the intent to demonstrate accountability and transparency, overlooked the significance of reputational management.

Stir on social media

The subsequent public apology letters from the absent MPs, particularly Naledi Chirwa’s, caused a stir on social media due to the sharing of personal experiences. This created an impression of a toxic work environment within the party.

The story gained high traction in both social and traditional media. Despite efforts to manage the situation, the prolonged discussions and criticism kept the story alive.

The leader’s public criticism of Naledi for sharing ‘inappropriate’ information and the party’s need to defend against criticism further damaged their reputation. The irony is that Malema engaged Naledi on X, in what can be described as a public spat.

This incident serves as a cautionary tale for political parties. Political parties should use proper internal communication channels, avoid public airing of internal issues, effectively review public statements, and ensure that leaders adhere to the same standards expected of others.

Here are some key lessons that political parties in South Africa can learn from this incident

Establish clear and effective internal communication channels to ensure timely and accurate information flow Internal issues should be communicated and resolved through proper internal channels rather than being aired publicly. This helps maintain party unity and prevents reputational damage. Avoid public airing of internal issues The public airing of internal issues can damage the party’s reputation and create the impression of disunity. Effectively review public statements. Public statements, including apologies, should be carefully reviewed before being released to ensure that they are appropriate and do not cause further damage to the party’s reputation. Ensure that leaders adhere to the same standards expected of others. Leaders should be held accountable for their actions and words and should adhere to the same standards of conduct expected of other party members.

Develop and implement strategic communication plans to engage with voters and shape public opinion. Craft compelling political messaging that resonates with voters and supports the party’s agenda. Conduct continuous research and analysis to understand voter sentiment and inform communication strategies. Reputation management. Monitor and manage the party’s reputation, ensuring it remains consistent with its values and policies. Develop and implement crisis management plans to respond effectively to reputational challenges and crises.

Monitor and manage the party’s reputation, ensuring it remains consistent with its values and policies. Develop and implement crisis management plans to respond effectively to reputational challenges and crises. Social media management. Strategically utilise social media platforms to engage with voters and disseminate party messages.

Donald Makhafola is a communications and public relations specialist. He writes in his personal capacity.