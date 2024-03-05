Past seven-day consumption data for South Africa shows radio has remained relatively stable at 73%. More than 70% of Europeans tune in to radio and listen for an average of three hours a day. This is similar in South Africa.

Audio strategies need to evolve for younger listeners, as they have changed the way they consume radio and audio. The Spotify Gen Z report found that Gen Z audio consumers are blurring the lines between consumption and creation.

Gen Z share playlists and engage with content

The report discovered that Gen Z shared more playlists and engaged with more content, making them the most sociable generation of audio streamers. Audio is more relevant than ever before, and radio is the Swiss Army Knife every advertiser should use in its plans.

Here are a few reasons why:

Audio is everywhere and radio is the most mobile medium;

Radio brings communities together to inform and entertain; and

Radio develops a strong relationship with listeners, enabling advertisers to engage them in an intimate and personal setting.

Reach and time spent listening are as strong as ever. Radio allows brands to reach millions of people daily and helps brands to grow. It drives traffic, search and e-commerce, and brands that advertise on radio in times of crisis win.

Strong brand builder

While radio drives emotional connections, it is also a strong brand builder. It does so through building trust, emotional connection, attention and memory, creativity, brand integration and synergy with other media. Building trust with your consumers is pivotal to the success of your brand and radio provides trust to brands when they need it.

During Covid-19 and the KwaZulu-Natal riots, as well as many other life-changing events that we have experienced, we saw that radio was a trusted platform for listeners and consumers alike as communities received valuable and trustworthy updates, without having to filter fake news.

Global research supports this: it has found that radio ads are more trusted and reliable, with three times more trust than digital ads, and the added benefit that these ads are also less likely to be skipped.

Underpinning this element of trust is the emotional connection that listeners and consumers have with radio. Radio establishes deep emotional connections with its audience, leaving a lasting impact on brand perception.

OGs of influencers

Radio personalities engage all generations and form an emotional connection with audiences, creating trust. Many listeners connect to presenters because of things like humour, and hyper-localisation. They really are the OGs of influencers!

Radio is interactive and responsive: it can invite feedback, participation and action from the listeners through phone calls, WhatsApp, social media, or competitions.

Lastly, radio enhances out-of-home messaging. Prior exposure to a radio campaign increases how quickly outdoor media is seen and how well it is remembered. Radio is the Swiss army knife for marketers looking to achieve a higher reach and ROI for campaigns”.

The NAB and Radio Always look forward to the next Radio Marketing Masterclass as this was a great opportunity to bring radio experts and marketers together to strengthen partnerships.