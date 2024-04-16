The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Pep and Yonder Clinch Top Accolades at Prestigious SMARTIES Awards 2024

The highly anticipated SMARTIES Awards, hosted by the MMA SA and sponsored by industry giants MTN, MultiChoice, Standard Bank, and Takealot Group Advertising, impressed attendees in Johannesburg on 11 April A it unveiled this year’s outstanding winners. Among a field of 87 exceptional entries, Pep emerged victorious, securing The Brand of the Year award, while Yonder claimed the coveted title of Agency of the Year.

Judged by a distinguished panel of senior marketers led by Luisa Mazinter, the Jury Chair, alongside international luminaries Charl Bassil, Suhayl Limbada, and Ben Schoderer, Pep and Yonder impressed with their marketing prowess and impactful campaigns that yielded remarkable business results.

Sarah Utermark, Country Director of the MMA SA, lauded the winners, stating, “These two recipients demonstrated exceptional prowess in Purpose Driven Marketing, Marketing Impact, and Experience Technology. While their creative executions were stellar, it’s their tangible business outcomes that truly set them apart.”

With a focus on business outcomes, the MMA SA SMARTIES Awards emphasize results over creativity, strategy, and execution. This year, Carspa’s Triggermessage AI Loyalty campaign and Clifford Regenbaum by Flow Communications clinched the prestigious Best in Show award, amassing three Gold awards across three distinct categories.

As the industry continues to push the boundaries of marketing innovation, the SMARTIES Awards serve as a beacon of excellence, recognizing those who dare to innovate and excel in an ever-evolving landscape.

Here is the full list of SMARTIES winners across all categories: Smarties South Africa | MMA Global

Mobile Marketing Association recognises collaboration between Helm and two of Africa’s biggest names

The Mobile Marketing Association announced the winners of the 2024 Smarties Awards at a gala event on Thursday, rewarding customer experience company Helm for its collaborative work with DStv and Capitec, which collectively took home a total of four Smarties.

These are the first awards won by Capitec and Helm as a partnership, with the accolades honouring the transformative impact of MoneyUp Chat by Capitec, a financial education platform designed to benefit not only Capitec clients but also the wider South African community. Spearheaded by the innovative MoneyUp Chat Intelligent Assistant, the solution included the highly successful Slam the Scam campaign, which was launched during Fraud Awareness Week and also took home a silver award in the Social Messaging category.

Daniela Thom, head of client success at Helm, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “We’re thrilled to finally see our ongoing collaboration with Capitec recognised for its creative excellence and impact. This project is particularly meaningful to us, and we’re so glad that MoneyUp Chat is now a part of our proud history at the Smarties.”

This year’s awards have acknowledged the business impact of Helm-built intelligent assistants, and the role they’ve played in helping some of Africa’s biggest brands reach their audiences through the power of AI. Helm accolades at this year’s Smarties:

Social Messaging/Chat Apps/Text Messaging – Slam the Scam (MoneyUp Chat by Capitec) – Silver

Customer Journey Marketing – MoneyUp Chat by Capitec – Bronze

Personalisation – DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant – Bronze

Lead Generation – DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant – Bronze

South African brands and agencies called on to showcase creative excellence at TikTok Awards

In an exciting opportunity for South African creatives, TikTok has announced the launch of the first-ever TikTok Ad Awards in the METAP region. The awards programme is designed to celebrate the brands and agencies leading the way on TikTok with their creative and high-performing campaigns, as well as embracing the unique nature of TikTok and delivering exceptional advertising experiences.

The Awards will showcase some of the most inspiring advertising campaigns that have brought authenticity, creativity and joy to the platform while achieving groundbreaking results. The initiative aims to acknowledge exceptional talent and innovation within the region.

The TikTok Ad Awards is now open for submissions from brands and agencies based in the METAP region, encompassing Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa and Pakistan. The programme features six main categories that encompass various aspects of successful TikTok campaigns.

It’s the creative for me: Focuses on the idea and its strategy, and celebrates the brands and agencies that dared to push the boundaries of creativity with campaigns that were built TikTok-first, and showcased impactful results.

Community core: Celebrates the best use of creators and the community. Shows how creators can use their unique voices and content styles seamlessly within your campaign idea.

Bougie on a budget: This category is for campaigns with the most creative use of modest production budgets and resources through both paid and organic content with community management to create maximum impact.

Sound on please! Celebrates campaigns that use sound as an entry-point to their creative idea. There are so many different types of sound, different uses of sound, and likewise different creative approaches to the use of sound on TikTok.

The trendsetter: Reimagine advertising through TikTok, showcasing your innovation and ability to captivate audiences and drive bold, effective ideas through the unique utilisation of ad products with a measurable impact on the platform.

The people’s choice: Chosen through a vote by the guests of the ceremony.

Brands and agencies can find all the programme details and submit their entries at https://tiktok-ad-awards.evessiocloud.com/ . The deadline for entry submission is 6 September 2024.

Mosa Ntwanpe takes reins as chairperson of 3rd Annual YOBAs jury The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards has announced Mosa Ntwampe as the chairperson of the jury for the upcoming third annual YOBAs. With his extensive experience and remarkable achievements in brand and communications strategy, Mosa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the esteemed panel of judges. The YOBAs are an initiative dedicated to recognising and celebrating the outstanding achievements of young entrepreneurs in Africa. Throughout his career, Ntwampe has collaborated with a diverse range of brands, including state-owned entities, regulatory bodies, educational institutions, financial services, and FMCG companies. Ntwampe’s commitment to excellence and his belief in the transformative power of marketing align perfectly with the mission of the YOBAs. His mantra, “I Change Lives for A Living,” reflects his deep-seated commitment to making a positive impact through his work. As a public speaker known for his captivating presence and flamboyant delivery, Mosa will undoubtedly inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs. He expressed his excitement for the opportunity, stating, “I am honoured to chair the jury for this year’s YOBAs. I believe Sadika Fakir did an exceptional job and having the baton passed on from her to me is an absolute honour. This platform represents the future of entrepreneurship in Africa, and I am committed to ensuring that we identify and celebrate the innovative and impactful ventures created by our young entrepreneurs”.