The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Santam Women of the Future Awards celebrate a decade of inspiration and innovation

Santam, in association with FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE magazines, has announced the launch of the 10th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards. Over the past decade, the awards have celebrated women entrepreneurs, and showcased the resilience, innovation and success of women who have dared to dream big.

For the second consecutive year, Lancôme is on board official beauty partner, as it shares a commitment to empowering women and recognises the importance of acknowledging their accomplishments.

Women entrepreneurs are invited to enter or to nominate an outstanding businesswoman that they know.

There are three categories:

The Santam Woman of the Future title is awarded to an entrepreneur whose business is older than 1 000 days and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise. The Santam Rising Star title is awarded to an entrepreneur between 16 and 35 years old who is still within her first 1 000 days but whose business, our judges believe, will flourish way beyond them. The Santam Social Entrepreneur title is awarded to an NPO/social enterprise or entrepreneur who is making a real difference in her community. Her business/NPO/social enterprise has survived the first 1 000 days.

This year, entrants could win their share of more than R692 000 in prizes! Winners also stand a chance of unlocking the 105-year-old business expertise of Santam, and the networking reach of FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE, all of which will elevate a business to greater heights.

The judging panel comprises:

Professor Thuli Madonsela, who has been on the judging panel for the past 10 years. The former Public Protector of South Africa and full-time commissioner on the South African Law Reform Commission is currently the director of the Centre for Social Justice in the Faculty of Law at Stellenbosch University, and a professor of law occupying the Law Trust Research Chair in Social Justice at the university.

Nondumiso Mabece, Santam Head of Brand, is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience spanning business and marketing management, having worked for some of the best advertising agencies and corporate organisations in South Africa and Africa.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe, CEO of Quadcare, was the 2020 winner of the Woman of the Future Award. She holds an MBBCh degree from the University of Witwatersrand, a Master of Science in Sports Medicine and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, among other academic accolades.

2020 winner of the Woman of the Future Award. She holds an MBBCh degree from the University of Witwatersrand, a Master of Science in Sports Medicine and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, among other academic accolades. Dawn Nathan-Jones, entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow, joins the panel for the seventh year. She is an entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow, a social enterprise that provides entrepreneurs with training, mentorship and tools to assist them in building thriving businesses.

Suzy Brokensha, FAIRLADY Editor-in-Chief, is a veteran of the magazine industry, and has always felt strongly about recognising and rewarding South African women who have started their own businesses. She has been at the helm of FAIRLADY through many transitions. FAIRLADY has always been written by, about and for South African women.

Mbali Soga , TRUELOVE/DRUM Editor-in-Chief, is back at the helm of quarterly women’s glossy TRUELOVE, having enjoyed a stint as Head of Content at South Africa’s biggest fashion e-tailer. Mbali is now in charge of another heritage brand, DRUM.

To showcase your business or to nominate an entrepreneur you know and admire, head to www.womenofthefuture.co.za. Entries close on 3 June 2024.

Joe Public Voted SA’s Best Agency To Work For

Joe Public was recently acknowledged as South Africa’s Best Agency to Work For, for the second year in a row according to the latest SCOPEN study.

Further to this, Joe Public also retains the top spot as the Most Creative Agency and the Most Attractive Agency for the second year running in the SCOPEN Agency Scope 2023/24 report.

SCOPEN’s Best Agency to Work For in South Africa study showcases the essential criteria professionals consider when it comes to attracting and losing talent. A pool of 210 industry professionals analysed and submitted responses on the key factors such as company culture, creative quality and clients, amongst others.

“Our philosophy is grounded in the purpose of growth, existing to serve the growth of our people, clients and country through the power of creativity. As an agency we understand that this is only made possible with the support and trust from our clients and we are incredibly honoured and proud to announce that Nedbank, AB InBev South African Breweries and Chicken Licken were recognised as top three most ideal clients in South Africa in the Best Marketer to Work With SCOPEN study 2023/24,” said Mpume Ngobese, co-managing Director.

For more information on Joe Public, click here.

Nominees for Metro FM Music Awards announced

The SABC has revealed the much-anticipated list of nominees in various categories of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA).

The prestigious awards will be taking place on 6 May 2023 at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and will be broadcast live on SABC 1.

Following the launch of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023 on 18 January 2023 in Mpumalanga, METRO FM management invited all record labels and independent artists to submit music eligible for entry. The submissions for this edition of the awards opened on 19 January 2023 and closed on 28 February 2023. During this period, the SABC received over 900 entries.

METRO FM Business Manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, stated, “We are excited to have reached the second stage of the road to the MMA’s. The announcement of MMA nominees always sets the music industry abuzz and this year is no different. We congratulate all the nominees, as this signifies that that their hard work and impact in the industry does not go unnoticed”.

Nhlengethwa said the station went an extra mile to ensure measures are in place to properly screen all entries received, for compliance with the relevant rules of the awards. The rules, regulations and submission checklist were all published on METRO FM platforms. As the awards are based on the public voting for their favourite artist/s in the respective categories, we urge the nominees to go out hard and campaign to their fans!”

Voting lines open from 31 March 2023 at midnight to 30 April 2023 at midnight except for song of the year that closes at 9pm on 6 May 2023. Click here for nominees list

Emextee stars De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef, Eemoh and Zeenhle shine bright at The Metro FM Music Awards nominations

Artist management firm, Managed X Thabiso, popularly known in the music and entertainment industry as EMEXTEE, ended the first quarter of 2024 on a high note with its star artists shining bright at the Metro FM Music Awards nominations. The nominations event was held last Wednesday, 27 March at the Forum in Bryanston.

Our artists De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef, Eemoh and Zeen_nhle bagged total of 8 nominations in the below categories:

BEST PRODUCED ALBUM

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc SONG OF THE YEAR

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela

DJ Stokie – Masithokoze ft Eemoh

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela DJ Stokie – Masithokoze ft Eemoh BEST DUO/GROUP

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef BEST AMAPIANO

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela

DJ Stokie – Awukhuzeki ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen, Zee_nhle.

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela DJ Stokie – Awukhuzeki ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen, Zee_nhle. BEST MUSIC VIDEO

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela BEST MALE

De Mthuda

The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Santam Women of the Future Awards celebrate a decade of inspiration and innovation

Santam, in association with FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE magazines, has announced the launch of the 10th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards. Over the past decade, the awards have celebrated women entrepreneurs, and showcased the resilience, innovation and success of women who have dared to dream big.

For the second consecutive year, Lancôme is on board official beauty partner, as it shares a commitment to empowering women and recognises the importance of acknowledging their accomplishments.

Women entrepreneurs are invited to enter or to nominate an outstanding businesswoman that they know.

There are three categories:

The Santam Woman of the Future title is awarded to an entrepreneur whose business is older than 1 000 days and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise. The Santam Rising Star title is awarded to an entrepreneur between 16 and 35 years old who is still within her first 1 000 days but whose business, our judges believe, will flourish way beyond them. The Santam Social Entrepreneur title is awarded to an NPO/social enterprise or entrepreneur who is making a real difference in her community. Her business/NPO/social enterprise has survived the first 1 000 days.

This year, entrants could win their share of more than R692 000 in prizes! Winners also stand a chance of unlocking the 105-year-old business expertise of Santam, and the networking reach of FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE, all of which will elevate a business to greater heights.

The judging panel comprises:

Professor Thuli Madonsela, who has been on the judging panel for the past 10 years. The former Public Protector of South Africa and full-time commissioner on the South African Law Reform Commission is currently the director of the Centre for Social Justice in the Faculty of Law at Stellenbosch University, and a professor of law occupying the Law Trust Research Chair in Social Justice at the university.

Nondumiso Mabece, Santam Head of Brand, is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience spanning business and marketing management, having worked for some of the best advertising agencies and corporate organisations in South Africa and Africa.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe, CEO of Quadcare, was the 2020 winner of the Woman of the Future Award. She holds an MBBCh degree from the University of Witwatersrand, a Master of Science in Sports Medicine and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, among other academic accolades.

2020 winner of the Woman of the Future Award. She holds an MBBCh degree from the University of Witwatersrand, a Master of Science in Sports Medicine and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, among other academic accolades. Dawn Nathan-Jones, entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow, joins the panel for the seventh year. She is an entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow, a social enterprise that provides entrepreneurs with training, mentorship and tools to assist them in building thriving businesses.

Suzy Brokensha, FAIRLADY Editor-in-Chief, is a veteran of the magazine industry, and has always felt strongly about recognising and rewarding South African women who have started their own businesses. She has been at the helm of FAIRLADY through many transitions. FAIRLADY has always been written by, about and for South African women.

Mbali Soga , TRUELOVE/DRUM Editor-in-Chief, is back at the helm of quarterly women’s glossy TRUELOVE, having enjoyed a stint as Head of Content at South Africa’s biggest fashion e-tailer. Mbali is now in charge of another heritage brand, DRUM.

To showcase your business or to nominate an entrepreneur you know and admire, head to www.womenofthefuture.co.za. Entries close on 3 June 2024.

Joe Public Voted SA’s Best Agency To Work For

Joe Public was recently acknowledged as South Africa’s Best Agency to Work For, for the second year in a row according to the latest SCOPEN study.

Further to this, Joe Public also retains the top spot as the Most Creative Agency and the Most Attractive Agency for the second year running in the SCOPEN Agency Scope 2023/24 report.

SCOPEN’s Best Agency to Work For in South Africa study showcases the essential criteria professionals consider when it comes to attracting and losing talent. A pool of 210 industry professionals analysed and submitted responses on the key factors such as company culture, creative quality and clients, amongst others.

“Our philosophy is grounded in the purpose of growth, existing to serve the growth of our people, clients and country through the power of creativity. As an agency we understand that this is only made possible with the support and trust from our clients and we are incredibly honoured and proud to announce that Nedbank, AB InBev South African Breweries and Chicken Licken were recognised as top three most ideal clients in South Africa in the Best Marketer to Work With SCOPEN study 2023/24,” said Mpume Ngobese, co-managing Director.

For more information on Joe Public, click here.

Nominees for Metro FM Music Awards announced

The SABC has revealed the much-anticipated list of nominees in various categories of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA).

The prestigious awards will be taking place on 6 May 2023 at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and will be broadcast live on SABC 1.

Following the launch of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023 on 18 January 2023 in Mpumalanga, METRO FM management invited all record labels and independent artists to submit music eligible for entry. The submissions for this edition of the awards opened on 19 January 2023 and closed on 28 February 2023. During this period, the SABC received over 900 entries.

METRO FM Business Manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, stated, “We are excited to have reached the second stage of the road to the MMA’s. The announcement of MMA nominees always sets the music industry abuzz and this year is no different. We congratulate all the nominees, as this signifies that that their hard work and impact in the industry does not go unnoticed”.

Nhlengethwa said the station went an extra mile to ensure measures are in place to properly screen all entries received, for compliance with the relevant rules of the awards. The rules, regulations and submission checklist were all published on METRO FM platforms. As the awards are based on the public voting for their favourite artist/s in the respective categories, we urge the nominees to go out hard and campaign to their fans!”

Voting lines open from 31 March 2023 at midnight to 30 April 2023 at midnight except for song of the year that closes at 9pm on 6 May 2023. Click here for nominees list

Emextee stars De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef, Eemoh and Zeenhle shine bright at The Metro FM Music Awards nominations

Artist management firm, Managed X Thabiso, popularly known in the music and entertainment industry as EMEXTEE, ended the first quarter of 2024 on a high note with its star artists shining bright at the Metro FM Music Awards nominations. The nominations event was held last Wednesday, 27 March at the Forum in Bryanston.

Our artists De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef, Eemoh and Zeen_nhle bagged total of 8 nominations in the below categories: