In the ever-expanding world of podcasting, creators are constantly seeking ways to captivate audiences and keep them coming back for more.

Starting a podcast in 2024 is easier than ever so, to aid aspiring podcasters, seasoned broadcaster and podcast host, Carol Ofori, shares her expert tips for crafting an engaging podcast that resonates with listeners.

On ‘The Carol Ofori Podcast’, Ofori has interviewed the likes of Tol A$$ Mo and his wife MoMo, founders of the EskomSePush app, Lynn and Tony Forbes, Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson, Caster Semenya and unpacked topics like how much car guards earn, the 2024 elections, gun violence in South Africa and if hair relaxers cause cancer.

Drawing from her experience as the host of ‘The Carol Ofori Podcast’, which was nominated for a DStv Content Creator Award in 2023, Carol shares some insight into what makes a podcast compelling and memorable.

Ignite curiosity with captivating introductions

Ofori explains that the opening moments of a podcast are crucial for capturing listeners’ attention.

“Podcasters to start each episode with a bang – whether it’s by posing compelling questions that leave listeners eager for answers, sharing intriguing anecdotes that hook listeners from the start, or teasing upcoming content that promises excitement and intrigue.

“By setting the stage with curiosity-inducing introductions, creators can establish a strong connection with their audience and compel them to stay tuned for the duration of the episode. By sparking curiosity from the outset, creators can entice listeners to dive deeper into the episode.”

Foster authentic conversations

As a radio personality, Ofori understands how to carefully craft conversations. However, with her podcast, she digs deeper than ever to get interesting insights out of her guests for her audience and explains that this is what a good podcast is all about – no matter the topic.

“Authenticity is key to building a connection with your audience,” says Ofori. She emphasises the importance of maintaining a conversational tone throughout the podcast, as if chatting with a friend over coffee. “Incorporating personal anecdotes, asking engaging questions, and inviting guests to share their stories can help create a genuine and relatable listening experience.”

Embrace diversity and variety

“Variety is the spice of life, and it’s no different when it comes to podcasts,” Ofori shares. She emphasises the importance of infusing diversity and variety into podcast content to keep listeners engaged and eager for more.

“By exploring a wide range of topics, formats, and guests, creators can ensure that their content remains fresh, dynamic, and appealing to a diverse audience.”

Ofori encourages podcasters to think outside the box and experiment with different formats. “Whether it’s diving deep into a niche subject or inviting a diverse array of guests to share their perspectives, variety allows creators to cater to different interests and preferences.”

She also stresses the importance of inclusivity when it comes to selecting guests for podcast episodes.

“Bringing in voices from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and experiences enriches the conversation and provides listeners with fresh insights and perspectives,” she says. “By amplifying a diverse range of voices, creators can foster a more inclusive and welcoming podcasting community.”

With these expert tips in mind, Ofori hopes aspiring podcasters can take their creations to the next level and stand out in the competitive podcasting landscape.

Find Carol Ofori on Twitter and Instagram @CarolOfori and on Facebook @RealCarolOfor