This week’s BIG move: Polygon’s network expands across Africa

Polygon, South Africa’s largest programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) publisher network, has recently announced that it will be expanding its network across Africa. This brings it one step closer to realising its vision of offering marketers a single point of entry into the largest network of DOOH inventory across the continent.

At the start of June, Polygon will be able to offer advertisers inventory in Namibia, Botswana and Zambia, while in August, Mauritius, Ghana and Kenya will also come online. Towards the end of the year, the publisher network will add screens in Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Angola to its inventory arsenal.

Remi du Preez, managing director at Polygon, explains that June’s roll-out – as well as the roll-out planned for later this year – will be located at petrol station forecourts spearheaded under the Vivo brand. Forecourts are renowned among advertisers for their high dwell times and attention-capturing displays. This is made possible by Polygon’s partnership with media owner Oasis Digital Networks, which has the rights to build sites at these petrol stations.

“We are expanding our large format digital network across the most frequented petrol stations in each country; from Windhoek, Gaborone, and Lusaka to other key hubs that travellers are likely to visit when moving through the major cities of these regions.”

Says Reinhardt Hanel, CEO of Oasis Digital Networks “What excited us about partnering with Polygon is that it is strongly rooted in the DOOH market and it understands the value proposition that our network of inventory offers to advertisers.”

Through its programmatic network, Du Preez says that Polygon can offer advertisers complete transparency. “Buyers have immediate access to the programmatic demand-side platform (DSP), which offers a clear view as to what is happening on the ground.”

People moves

Good Hope FM’s Carissa Cupido joins the Expresso Morning Show

The Expresso Morning Show has announced Carissa Cupido has will joined the morning show, bringing her infectious energy and dynamic presence to screens across South Africa.

Cupido, a renowned radio and TV host, MC, voiceover artist and digital content creator, is set to become a household name for Expresso’s loyal viewers. Having returned to Cape Town from Johannesburg in 2021, where she hosted a popular radio show, she joined Good Hope FM as the host of Culture Beat and now The Weekend Special.

Commenting on her new role, Cupido said, “Being afforded the opportunity to wake up South Africa every day is a God dream, I feel so honoured to take on this chapter; every step in my career has led me to this moment. I’ve spent the last 9 years ploughing the broadcasting fields, so to speak, it’s harvest season! I’m so looking forward to sharing laughs and heartwarming conversation along with the rest of Mzansi and also bonding with the seasoned professionals Carl, Graeme, Ewan, and Ryle and of course the effervescent Zanele!”

Business moves

Avatar wins big at Unilever with Robertsons Spices account as strategic and creative lead agency

Avatar has been awarded the Robertsons Spices account as its strategic and creative lead agency. This significant partnership marks a new chapter in the collaboration between two powerhouses committed to innovation, creativity, and excellence in the culinary and marketing industries.

Veli Ngubane, co-founder and chief growth officer at Avatar, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership. “Our growth within Unilever showcases our innovative work as a digital agency for brands like Aromat and Knorrox over the past five years, and more recently, for a Rajah project. Being part of the M+N fold has allowed us to integrate our specialist agencies, ensuring cultural relevance in our campaigns. This achievement is a significant milestone in our mission to share African creativity with the world.”

The partnership between Robertsons Spices and Avatar is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the spice and seasoning market.

Duma Collective forges new path, reports remarkable growth and strategic transition

Duma Collective has announced a significant evolution in its journey, signifying its forward momentum. Following a strategic transition from its collaboration with Mkhwanazi and Ngubane (M+N), Duma Collective will forge a new path, bringing with it indispensable insights from its partnership with M+N.

“We are immensely grateful for the invaluable journey shared with M+N, which has set the stage in shaping Duma Collective’s trajectory,” remarked Sibu Mabena, founder of Duma Collective. “As we transition into a new chapter, we carry forward the lessons learned and the spirit of collaboration that defined our partnership and look forward to continuing our path of creative excellence.”

In March 2022, Duma and M+N went into a partnership which saw a share exchange deal between the two companies. “Now that both companies have met their objectives, the timing is right for a selling of each other’s shares. This transition will result in me selling my shares in M+N owned agencies back to M+N and vice versa,” added Mabena.

Mabena describes the agency’s new path as a strategic realignment that positions Duma Collective for sustained growth and impact. “We remain committed to our mission of building a legacy of creativity, innovation and inclusivity while staying true to our roots and values.”

Mscsports renews three-year contract with Engen

Mscsports, a full-service sponsorship agency, has renewed its three-year contract with Engen. The deal highlights the strength of the partnership between the two entities and reaffirms Mscsports’ commitment to delivering innovative and impactful marketing solutions.

Over the years, Mscsports has collaborated closely with Engen on various initiatives aimed at promoting sports development and community engagement. The partnership has consistently delivered positive outcomes for both the brand and communities, from grassroots programmes like Get Into Rugby to flagship events like the Engen Knockout Challenge.

Carrie Delaney, MD at Mscsports, said, “Through Engen’s various properties, from the Comrades Marathon to their association with the Springboks, we have the chance to continue driving impactful initiatives and connecting with communities nationwide. Today, we toast three more years of creating unforgettable moments.”

WiTaxi FM launches to transform in-car entertainment experience in South Africa WiTaxi, the premier provider of in-taxi WiFi connectivity, is thrilled to

announce the launch of WiTaxi FM, an innovative online radio platform poised to revolutionise the in-car entertainment landscape across South Africa. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Brian Mdluli and his partners, WiTaxi has continually enhanced the commuting experience for taxi passengers through cutting-edge WiFi solutions. WiTaxi FM brings a new radio experience that aims to further enrich the daily commute for passengers nationwide. Earl Osborne and Moggie Mabe, two seasoned radio veterans, have joined WiTaxi FM to leverage their deep understanding of radio dynamics, ensuring that the station delivers top- notch programming tailored to the preferences of South African listeners. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing engaging and immersive content through online radio. This strategic partnership enables WiTaxi FM to offer a diverse range of content, catering to the varied interests of its audience. The day-to-day operations of WiTaxi FM are managed by Moggie Mabe, ensuring smooth and efficient running of the station. Luyanda Sibiya, the lead sound engineer, handles all aspects of sound engineering and technical support, guaranteeing an optimal listening experience for the audience.

Stratitude teams up with Fyr to elevate digital marketing solutions in Africa

Stratitude has formed a strategic partnership with Fyr, a platform designed to transform data into actionable insights. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Stratitude’s mission to deliver unparalleled value and results to the marketing sector across the African market.

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, staying ahead requires more than just intuition – it demands cutting-edge technology and strategic insights. With Fyr, marketers can expect enhanced services and smarter solutions across various digital platforms.

“Our partnership with Fyr represents a game-changer in the world of digital marketing,” says Sylvia Zanetti, Managing Director and lead strategist at Stratitude. “By leveraging Fyr’s advanced capabilities, marketers can plan, implement and measure campaigns from one central platform while being empowering to make data-driven decisions and achieve remarkable outcomes.”

Santam Acquires Kandua, Leading Tech Startup

Santam, South Africa’s largest short-term insurer, has wholly acquired Kandua, a leading online marketplace company for home services. Kandua will merge with Santam’s existing home service offering, Home+, forming a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of the insurer.

The Kandua.com website offers an online marketplace for home services that enable consumers to connect with, compare and hire professionals across hundreds of service types, such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and more. Service providers can use the ‘Kandua for Pros’ app to find new customers and easily manage their core business processes.

“Kandua’s talent, technology and customer base are valuable assets for our business, as it opens up new avenues for client growth and digital innovation. The business has an established technology and extensive network of customers,” said Gloria Tapon-Njamo, CEO of Santam Partnership Solutions, the Santam Group subsidiary focused with building partnerships across industries to develop innovative products, diversify revenue, and expand into untapped market segments.

MarTech company provides businesses access to Apple ecosystem

African MarTech company, Location Bank, has announced its full integration with Apple Business Connect (ABC). The integration marks the first of its kind in South Africa, allowing businesses to finally access the Apple audience (16%) locally.

Apple Business Connect is an integrated platform that allows users to list and manage business information on Apple Maps. The integration allows clients to manage its ABC through the same central platform used to manage existing digital endpoints.

The Apple iOS user base shows steady growth, providing customers with an increasing audience to market to. Businesses working with ABC gain access to a wider array of tools too, such as a larger platform to showcase products offerings, the ability to respond to critical business reviews, advertise deals with a full analytics suite.

The location-based business and marketing space has been largely dominated by Google Business Profile and Meta. Apple’s decision to launch ABC is a giant leap forward.

Woolworths partners with the Good Life Show to drive sustainable food choices

Recognising the global movement towards sustainability, environmental awareness, and the desire for making more informed decisions, The Good Life Show pioneered a fresh initiative and created a symposium which brings together a group of experts from the health, fitness, and wellness fields.

As a responsible retailer, Woolworths makes it their business to understand the intricate link between what we consume and the health of our planet.

“We are really excited to collaborate with the Good Life Show on what we believe is hugely important and stimulating subject matter when it comes to food, the planet and our people,” said Elizka Ferreira, Woolworths Head of Brand Communications for Foods. “At Woolworths we are always looking for new and interesting ways to improve on our offering, be it our processes or our products, and we’re sure this event will offer up some thoughtful ideas and ground-breaking practices for customers and businesses alike”.

Cape Town: 31 May-2 June – Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

Johannesburg: 26 July – 28 July – Kyalami International Convention Centre (KICC)

CSA & Dentsu Zambia join forces to revolutionise Zambian media landscape

Culture & entertainment brand marketing agency, CSA, and Dentsu Zambia have joined forces in a collaboration aimed at revolutionizing the Zambian media landscape. The coalition was officially launched at the Zambia Institute of Marketing’s (27th Annual Marketing Conference and Awards Gala.

CSA specialises in creating and executing culture campaigns and artist partnerships for brands and agencies across the continent. Meanwhile, Dentsu is known for its pioneering work in communications innovation. The combined expertise promises to deliver cutting-edge marketing insights and trends to Zambia with a focus on the burgeoning creator economy.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be collaborating with CSA and growing our existing relationship. This is a strategic cross-border African partnership, and we’re excited to be bringing the Zambian industry best-in-class learnings and valuable insights into how to grow their business through digital age advertising and marketing,” says Chishimba Musonda, MD Dentsu Zambia.

Elle International pledges to support ITU Partner2Connect

In September 2021, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) announced the launch of the Partner2Connect (P2C) Digital Coalition to drive meaningful connectivity and digital transformation in communities across the globe.

P2C’s bold moves to inspire transformational change align with Elle International’s efforts to enable connectivity for the provision of women’s health across Sub-Saharan Africa. Pledges for P2C focus on four areas: Connecting People Everywhere, Empowering Communities, Building Digital Ecosystems, and Incentivising Investments.

In addressing the women’s health gap, Elle has committed to establishing South Africa as a prominent and influential player in the women’s health ecosystem globally. Doing so can create and stimulate new industries based on technological convergence, harnessing the transformative potential of digital solutions for economic and societal benefit, especially in pursuit of eradicating barriers to receiving quality healthcare.

Making moves

BRC announces update to RAMS Data

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC), the independent non-profit industry body providing objective and transparent audience data for the radio, television, marketing and advertising sectors, has announced an imminent major release updating their radio audience measurement data.

The Q4 2023 RAMS Amplify dataset will span a comprehensive 24-month period, from January 2022 to December 2023. As previously communicated through various updates and live sessions, the BRC is aligning the Crosstab dataset with the Reach & Frequency (R&F) dataset for consistency and enhanced analytical capability.

“Historically, the Crosstab dataset was a 12-month rolling, yesterday recall dataset, while the R&F dataset operated on a 24-month rolling, past-7-day (P7D) basis,” said Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC. “The Q4 2023 RAMS Amplify release will now standardise both the Crosstab and R&F datasets to a 24-month rolling, P7D view, ensuring coherence and uniformity.”

In their commitment for timely data delivery, the BRC will not be reworking the Q1, Q2, and Q3 2023 Crosstab datasets at this stage. These datasets will remain available but will be updated to the 24-month rolling, P7D format in due course. Consequently, comparisons or trend analyses between the Q4 2023 Crosstab release and earlier Crosstab datasets should be avoided until the conversion is complete.

The BRC strongly cautions against making comparisons between the different dataset formats, as these comparisons would incorrectly be comparing a 12-month rolling, yesterday recall dataset with a 24-month rolling, P7D dataset. Any apparent increases or decreases when comparing the two datasets are not reflective of genuine audience shifts. Accurate insights into audience changes will only be possible once the Q1, Q2, and Q3 2023 Crosstab datasets have been converted to the new format.

“Please consider the January 2022 to December 2023 dataset as a starting point until the earlier 2023 datasets have been updated,” concludes Whitaker. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation as we transition to this improved measurement framework. Should there be any questions or clarification, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

The Q4 2023 RAMS Amplify dataset spanning January 2022 to December 2023 is scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

AAXO LEADERSHIP SUMMIT guides Africa’s event and exhibition industry towards sustainable growth

The global landscape of events and exhibitions is rapidly evolving, and the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) is proud to lead the way in empowering its members with the necessary tools and expertise to effectively sell, market, lead, organise, recruit, and expand their event and exhibition enterprises. As an inclusive and encompassing association for event organisers in Africa, AAXO is committed to driving growth and success for the industry.

The AAXO LEADERSHIP SUMMIT 24, takes place 4 June 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is the ultimate platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, bringing together 30 industry-elite speakers and 100 event leaders.

Presented as a showcase of the upcoming Global Exhibition Day (GED) festivities on 5 June 2024, a collaboration between three influential industry associations – AAXO, the Event Greening Forum (EGF), and the Exhibition and Event Association of Africa (EXSA) – the highly-anticipated Summit will highlight the booming African and South African markets in honour of GED, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to connect and engage with the region’s dynamic business landscape.

Join industry leaders and professionals at the AAXO LEADERSHIP SUMMIT 24 to discuss the crucial role of exhibitions in driving economic empowerment and growth. Register now at to secure your place at this impactful event.

New training and guidance to improve alt text descriptions at the BBC

The new guidance has been published on an external site (here: BBC GEL | How to write text descriptions (alt text) in BBC News articles), so is accessible to those outside the BBC. Plus the BBC will be rolling out new mandatory training for all BBC News journalists.

The guidance and training has been developed by Johny Casssidy, a digital journalist here at the BBC who is registered blind. In 2022, he completed a fellowship with the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, with his research focused on how more needs to be done to ensure blind people aren’t left behind in the visual data revolution. Since then, he’s led on developing this new guidance off the back of his research, and we’re now launching it with the aim of helping all our journalists write effective text descriptions for the various types of images we use in our stories.

Johny has written an article about his research with a few more details, including why alt text descriptions are so important for blind and partially sighted readers – along with a few easy tips on how to immediately improve your image descriptions, which we’ve published on the BBC Media Centre: Improving alt text image descriptions at the BBC.