What makes a story newsworthy?
At World News Media Congress 2024 in Copenhagen, 12 delegates spent a day with 70 students from International People’s College to answer the question.
In a workshop they examined the student’s media preferences and shared perspectives across generations as a baseline to revise the traditional news values. Some were preserved, while others were renewed to a list of seven:
- Educational – show us news that helps us learn and understand more about relevant topics
- Empowering – show us news that encourages us and provides tools to take action based on informed decisions
- G-local – show us how global events impact us locally and vice versa
- Human – show us diverse representation through personal experiences, that evoke empathy, compassion and inspiration
- Impactful – show us events that affect numerous people and influence us or those involved
- Objective – show us fact-based news, unbiased and from different perspectives
- Timely – show us current news and prioritise ongoing events
WATCH: