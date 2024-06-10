What makes a story newsworthy?

At World News Media Congress 2024 in Copenhagen, 12 delegates spent a day with 70 students from International People’s College to answer the question.

In a workshop they examined the student’s media preferences and shared perspectives across generations as a baseline to revise the traditional news values. Some were preserved, while others were renewed to a list of seven:

Educational – show us news that helps us learn and understand more about relevant topics

Empowering – show us news that encourages us and provides tools to take action based on informed decisions

G-local – show us how global events impact us locally and vice versa

Human – show us diverse representation through personal experiences, that evoke empathy, compassion and inspiration

Impactful – show us events that affect numerous people and influence us or those involved

Objective – show us fact-based news, unbiased and from different perspectives

Timely – show us current news and prioritise ongoing events

WATCH: