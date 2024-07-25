The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: AFCON 2024 Viewership sets new records for African Sport Audiences

It’s no wonder then that the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), hosted in Côte d’Ivoire in 2024, has emerged as a monumental success story in sports broadcasting. The tournament set new records and captured the imagination of a total unique audience of 10.3 million viewers during the semi-final between Nigeria and South Africa on SuperSport and SABC platforms.

This and other key insights have been revealed in the latest data from Nielsen Sports SA , a global leader in audience measurement for brands, federations, rightsholders and broadcasters. Globally, AFCON has delivered over 1.4 billion cumulative TV viewers, according to Nielsen.

Tumelo Selikane, MD at Nielsen Sports SA, explained, “AFCON was a milestone win for South African broadcasters, the South African sports industry and SAFA (The South African Football Association). It has also enabled us to extract powerful insights marketers can access through our research to craft compelling narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

African football fandom has seen unprecedented growth since last year, with Bafana Bafana’s journey to the AFCON semi-final drawing record numbers of viewers. The latest AFCON tournament truly stood out from the previous year’s competition, with a total unique audience 54% higher than its predecessor, equating to 22.3 million viewers watching AFCON and related broadcasts vs 2022’s 14.4 million.

Key matches, including the semi-finals featuring Nigeria vs South Africa and DRC vs Côte d’Ivoire and the quarter-finals, topped the AFCON viewer ratings, reflecting the highest audience engagement. Notably, however, 70% of the broadcast hours throughout the tournament featured on SuperSport, with a total unique audience of 3.7 million. This reaffirms pay TV’s unrivalled dominance in delivering premium sports content to audiences.

People moves

Mickey Llew appoints Bernadette Wilson to lead paid and organic search divisions

Mickey Llew, a specialised performance marketing and SEO agency, has appointed Bernadette Wilson as its new director of search. Her role will entail leading and enhancing Mickey Llew’s paid media offering while seamlessly integrating workflow across the company’s well-established organic search teams.

Wilson will collaborate closely with Mickey Llew co-founders Chris Avery and David Jenkins to steer the business through its next phase of growth, both domestically and internationally.

With over 20 years of experience, Wilson has an expansive track record of working with leading global agencies and brands. She has successfully led teams and serviced clients from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, India, Australia, and Singapore.

“Joining Mickey Llew was a natural next step for me. I have freelanced for the agency in the past and have witnessed firsthand the exceptional work this team delivers,” Wilson said. “I am excited to collaborate with this talented group and build a hybrid paid and organic search offering that embraces the future of this industry, ensuring that we stay ahead of the curve.”

Magna Carta geared to play vital role in PR industry’s growth, development

With the PR industry recently celebrating World PR Day, the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) took the opportunity to announce their new President elect and board members, which will see Magna Carta’s leadership playing a pivotal role.

Magna Carta’s managing director, Moliehi Molekoa and deputy managing Director, Mary Gearing have been appointed to the PRISA board and will serve for the next two years, effective 15 July 2024 to 30 June 2026. Molekoa will head up the Policies & Government Regulations portfolio and Gearing will lead PRISA’s PR & Marketing function.

“We are extremely proud to have been appointed to these significant portfolios and look forward to helping strengthen PRISA’s role as a leading voice in shaping the future of PR in South Africa, so that together we can ensure the industry’s constant evolution and future-fitness,” said Molekoa.

PRISA as an institution has an opportunity to play an increasingly important role in providing guidance, insights, and support to the industry. With the landscape changing, there is a greater need for more collaboration to create higher standards, professionalism, and ethical conduct within the PR industry to navigate the challenges and embrace opportunities.

“With our collective expertise, Moliehi and I look forward to bringing our different strengths and perspectives to the PRISA board. Having a strong and diverse board is crucial to elevate and reposition the brand. It strengthens the organisation’s capabilities and ensures that the value of PR is recognised and leveraged across industries,” says Gearing.

Business moves

Cinema attendance surges on back of strong content

The recent surge in cinema attendances, on the back of strong content, has seen average weekly cinema attendances more than double over the past four weeks

According to Eric Blignaut, national sales manager at Ster-Kinekor, these numbers were driven largely by three top-performing titles: Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, which together have also raked in over R60 million at the box office, to date.

“It is satisfying to see a big shift in audience numbers, thanks to a selection of great content that’s appealing to different audience profiles. For our advertisers, it’s further validation of their investment in the channel,” commented Blignaut.

“We all know cinema audiences have fewer distractions and are thus far more engaged with the content unfolding on the screen. Lumen’s Centre of Attention study translates what this means for our advertisers: they now have an audience that’s paying more attention to their message on the big screen than on any other video platform. And this is particularly true for longer format ads! So, for marketers tracking ‘completed views’ in an effort to engage with their customer more cost effectively, advertising in cinema is the optimum channel to deliver exactly that.”

Opening in cinemas over the next few weeks, movie lovers can look forward to Twisters, Long Legs, Fly Me to the Moon, It Ends with Us, and the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.

Bonang set to dazzle with new series

Businesswoman, multi-award-winning radio and television host, Zero Malaria global ambassador and style icon, Bonang Matheba, is set to once again, captivate South African television viewers with a brand-new reality show titled B’dazzled by Bonang.

This six-part series, with 46 minute episodes, is a co-production between Bonang Matheba Entertainment, with executive producer, Matheba, and Cake Media, with executive producer, David Phume. The exciting new show will premiere on Monday, 29 July at 18h00 on S3, offering the viewers intimate moments where they access a side of Bonang that she has not shared before.

Originally launched on YouTube in 2011, attracting over one million followers, this revamped on-screen version of B’dazzled by Bonang, is set to be bigger and bolder, bringing viewers closer to Queen.

“After so many years in the industry, I’m excited to share a side of me that is not often seen – the business behind my various brands and how they are working to better society. B’dazzled by Bonang is an exhilarating combination of the daily trials and tribulations that come with running my businesses, with a dose of the dazzle and glamour that my audiences have come to know and love,” said Matheba.

Out of Home hits $41.9n USD, 5.2% of global adex. $45.3bn forecast for 2024

The 2024 WOO Expenditure survey captures expenditure globally for OOH across 2023 and give estimates of OOH expenditure for 2024. It is conducted by the use of a short form questionnaire to WOO members and OOH associations across the world and represents the most comprehensive survey of OOH expenditure globally.

Building on data for each year back to 2019, the WOO Global Expenditure survey allows us to track the effect of and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic alongside local economic conditions and the investment into DOOH as it drives growth for OOH globally. Understanding these drivers of growth in particular markets allows WOO members and OOH Trade Associations to look to other markets for learnings to drive growth in their own markets.

The 2024 survey was completed by 109 members, covering 85 unique territories – collectively representing 95% of global GDP and 78% of global population. Unreported territories are modelled from similar territories based on population and GDP per capita where possible, or are excluded from the study.

Global OOH spend in 2023 reached $41.9bn USD and represented 5.2% of global ADEX – breaking through the $40bn barrier, the 5% barrier and eclipsing the 2019 revenue figure of $36.3bn. OOH spend is forecast to grow to $45.3bn USD in 2024.

Regionally APAC dominates with almost half of global OOH spend at $20.2bn across 40% of global GDP. Europe reports $10.3bn revenue, 25% of the total in line with its share of global GDP. North America ($9.4bn), LATAM ($1.3bn) and Africa ($0.7bn) track behind their share of GDP – although expenditure reporting in Africa is more challenging and is likely to be under-reporting much of the informal economy.

Ticketmaster expands presence in Africa with acquisition of Quicket

Ticketmaster is acquiring Quicket, a major player in Africa’s general admission event and festival ticketing, to further support the rapidly growing live events market across the continent.

Having launched in the market in 2022, Ticketmaster serves some of South Africa’s leading festivals, sports, music, theatre, and venue clients. The partnership with Quicket, known for its self-service platform and event organiser tools, will further this success by offering solutions for events of all sizes, from small clubs to large festivals and stadiums.

James Tagg, Managing Director, Quicket, said: “The passion for live entertainment is at the heart of African culture. Over the past 13 years, we’ve empowered event creators across the continent to deliver exceptional experiences through our ticketing platform. Partnering with Ticketmaster marks a landmark moment in connecting African artists to a global audience and enhancing the experience for local fans and promoters alike.”

With Quicket’s expanding operations in Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, and Botswana, the acquisition will allow more African venues, artists, and promoters to benefit from Quicket’s regional expertise and Ticketmaster’s global reach and service. It will also enable the expansion of digital technologies, like secure encrypted mobile tickets, across the continent.

Penquin empowers long-time employee and his wife to launch successful businesses

Penquin, a brand and communication agency based in Johannesburg, has announced the success of its dedicated employee empowerment initiatives. The agency has significantly contributed to the entrepreneurial journeys of Mike Thantsa and his wife Rahab, showcasing its commitment to fostering personal growth and community upliftment.

Mike, a dedicated employee who has been with Penquin for 23 years, is a prime example of the agency’s belief in the integral role of its employees. Known for his commitment and family values, Mike has balanced his work at Penquin with a side hustle, providing various services to the company after hours. Recognising his potential and dedication, Penquin decided in 2017 to formalise Mike’s side hustle into a legitimate business as part of their B-BBEE Enterprise Development strategy.

Penquin assisted Mike in registering his company, Bold T Twin Associates, a name chosen by Mike in honour of his late twin brother. The agency provided a comprehensive brand and communication strategy, developed his corporate identity, and created a website for the business. Beyond these foundational steps, Penquin has continued to support Mike with financial investments for equipment, bookkeeping, business mentorship, rent, and utilities. Most recently, they donated a Suzuki Ertiga to help scale his business operations.

Now rebranded as Mmamorare Group, Mike’s business offers a wide range of services, including gardening clean-up, event setup and breakdown, casual labour, small building renovations, and corporate and residential removal services. This transformation has allowed Mike to grow his business and serve a diverse clientele, showcasing the impact of Penquin’s support.

In addition to supporting Mike, Penquin extended its assistance to his wife, Rahab, during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic. When a local coffee shop closed, Penquin purchased their coffee machine and saw an opportunity to help Rahab start her own business. With Penquin’s support, including the donation of the coffee machine, plumbing, crockery, a Yoco machine, and covering rental and utility costs, Rahab established a coffee station at Penquin’s offices.

Thandiswa Mazwai partners with Castle Milk Stout to celebrate the launch of Sankofa and 20 years in the industry at Artscape Theatre

Renowned South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai graced the stage at the sold-out Artscape Theatre on Saturday. This eagerly anticipated event, in partnership with Castle Milk Stout, marked a significant milestone in Mazwai’s illustrious career, celebrating both her latest album ‘Sankofa’ and the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut solo album ‘Zabalaza’.

Khwezi Vika, Marketing Manager at Castle Milk Stout, expressed the brand’s enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Our partnership with Thandiswa Mazwai for this landmark performance embodied Castle Milk Stout’s mission of celebrating and nurturing South African cultural identity. Thandiswa’s journey from ‘Zabalaza’ to ‘Sankofa’ mirrored our brand’s commitment to honoring our roots while embracing progress, which is at the heart of our brand purpose, our brand purpose being “we exist to inspire Africans to rediscover our African traditions and values in a modern world”

Making moves

CapeTalk 567 offering audiences sneak peak of new logo, elevating listener engagement and modern appeal

CapeTalk 567 has announced a significant milestone in its journey as a leading talk radio station. The station is starting the roll out of a refreshed logo with an eye-catching campaign that’s sure to spark attention on social media. The change represents a strategic evolution, designed to invigorate the CapeTalk 567 brand and deepen its connection with its valued terrestrial- and online audiences.

This week Mother City residents have an opportunity to spot the station’s new logo on a yellow City sightseeing bus that will be criss-crossing the metropole. Capetonians are encouraged to snap a pic, tag the station and post to socials for a chance to win some cash as part of the #SpotTheBusSpotTheLogo campaign from Monday, 22 July.

The revamped logo, a seamless blend of modernity and vitality, incorporates design trends while maintaining the essence of the CapeTalk 567 brand. The transition from a square font to a sleeker, more rounded style is not merely a cosmetic change but a deliberate move to foster a friendlier and more approachable image. This aesthetic evolution aligns with the broader design philosophy adopted by Primedia, ensuring that the brand remains relevant and visually compelling.

At the heart of this refresh is the enduring brand message: “Join The Conversation.”

“Our logo refresh is not just a change in appearance; it symbolises our commitment to growth, innovation, and deeper connections with our listeners. This refresh is a testament to our dedication to staying relevant and engaging in an ever-evolving media landscape,” said Tessa van Staden, station manager of CapeTalk 567.

After catching a glimpse of the new look around town, listeners and online fans are encouraged to explore the new look and feel at CapeTalk’s digital home www.primediaplus.com from 29 July.

BBQ hits 100 issue mark

In the Second Quarter 2024 issue of BBQ magazine, editor Prof JJ Tabane puts some tough questions to President Cyril Ramaphosa about our new Government of National Unity (GNU) and how he sees it uniting South Africa and creating a more prosperous economy for all South Africans.

“We are committed to ensuring that a Government of National Unity has the means and the ability to build an inclusive economy, create jobs, end corruption, tackle crime and improve the provision of services,” said Ramaphosa in an early response in our exclusive cover feature.

We include a statement from the GNU DA leader John Steenhuisen, the original Statement of Intent of the 2024 GNU, and profiles of South Africa’s new cabinet ministers.

Thabo Masombuka pens an open letter to Parks Tau, the new Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Siboniso Nxumalo cautions against over-optimism in the investment sphere, while Mohammed Suliman highlights the importance of accelerating transformation in order to keep pace with the next-generation of supply chain.

“We also run the rule of ailing municipal health centres, technology, problems in mining, the Policy Uncertainty Index, mental health, as well as features on over a dozen of South Africa’s leading black business achievers.”

Indigenous Languages Seminar 2024